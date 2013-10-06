India this week
Labourers carry idols of the Hindu goddess Durga through the Kumartuli area ahead of the Durga Puja festival, in Kolkata October 5, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Protesters carry a wooden log past burning tyres during a protest against the creation of Telangana, in Ananthapuram district in Andhra Pradesh October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
The Bandra-Worli sea link bridge, also called the Rajiv Gandhi Sethu, is illuminated pink as part of the Estee Lauder's Breast Cancer Awareness campaign in Mumbai October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
President Pranab Mukherjee (R) is welcomed by Belgium's King Philippe (L) at the Brussels Royal Palace October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A Hindu devotee takes a dip in a holy pond on the auspicious day of "Mahalaya" in Mumbai October 4, 2013. Hindus offer prayers with holy water after taking a dip in the river to honour the souls of their departed ancestors during Mahalaya, which is...more
A Hindu boy brushes his teeth with a neem twig as others take a dip on the banks of the Ganges river on the holy day of "Mahalaya" in Kolkata October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
An artist dressed as the Hindu god Shiva gestures as he gets ready backstage before performing during the ten-day Ramlila festival, a re-enactment of the life of Lord Rama, in New Delhi October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Children watch artists perform during the ten-day Ramlila festival, a re-enactment of the life of Lord Rama, in New Delhi October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
An employee holds a steel rod as he works on the production line inside Hallmark steel factory in Bhiwadi in Rajasthan September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A homeless woman cooks food along the road near the construction site of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) during dusk in New Delhi October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A beggar waits to receive alms while sitting on the pathway leading to a shrine along the Arabian Sea, in Mumbai, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A car moves through a flooded road during heavy rains at Guwahati in Assam October 3, 2013. India received 6 percent higher rainfall than normal in the 2013 monsoon season ended on Sept. 30, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday,...more
A police crane prepares to lift the wreckage of a damaged bus as onlookers watch after an accident at Doholapara village, about 175 km west of Guwahati in Assam October 3, 2013. At least 28 people were killed and 10 others injured after the two...more
President Pranab Mukherjee (L) and Belgium's Prime Minister Elio Di Rupo (R) review troops during a welcoming ceremony at the Egmont Palace in Brussels October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman
An artist applies the finishing touches on an idol of the Hindu goddess Durga inside a marquee, ahead of the "Durga Puja" festival, in Kolkata October 3, 2013. The Durga Puja festival will be celebrated from October 11 to 14, and is the biggest...more
A Kashmiri man looks on under a bullet-ridden wall of a residential house after a gun battle on the outskirts of Srinagar, October 3, 2013. At least five Indian policemen were injured in the overnight gunfight between militants and security forces,...more
Women participate in an early morning yoga session at Mohali, Punjab October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
A worker arranges Kalavas, or sacred Hindu threads, kept for drying after they were dyed in colours at Lal Gopal Ganj town, 45 km (28 miles) north of Allahabad October 2, 2013. Hindus wear Kalavas on their wrists during religious ceremonies....more
A schoolgirl poses for a picture next to a statue of Mahatma Gandhi during celebrations to mark the 144th birth anniversary of Gandhi, at Ahmedabad in Gujarat October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Chief Congress party Sonia Gandhi pays homage at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial, on the 144th birth anniversary of Gandhi at Rajghat in New Delhi October 2, 2013. Mahatma Gandhi, also known as the "Father of the Nation", was instrumental in India's...more
Police detain a demonstrator during a protest in front of the secretariat building in Guwahati city in Assam October 1, 2013. Hundreds of demonstrators on Tuesday held a protest demanding permanent land settlement for the indigenous people of Assam...more
Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, prime ministerial candidate for main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), sits on a weighing scale balanced with silver during the inauguration of the Mumbai Diamond Merchant Association's Diamond Hall in Mumbai...more
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Chief and a former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav (C) arrives at a court in Ranchi September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
