India This Week
A man dressed as a demon performs with a bone during a religious procession at the Mahashivratri festival in Allahabad February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A man dressed as a demon performs with a bone during a religious procession at the Mahashivratri festival in Allahabad February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Survivors of the 2002 Gujarat riots, Salim Bhai Sindhi (R) comforts his wife Sayraben as she weeps inside their house that was burnt and damaged in the riots at the Gulbarg Society, a Muslim-dominated housing, during the commemoration of its 12th...more
Survivors of the 2002 Gujarat riots, Salim Bhai Sindhi (R) comforts his wife Sayraben as she weeps inside their house that was burnt and damaged in the riots at the Gulbarg Society, a Muslim-dominated housing, during the commemoration of its 12th anniversary in Ahmedabad February 28, 2014. The riots were some of the country's worst religious riots since independence, killing some 2,500 people, mainly Muslims. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Canada's Governor General David Johnston (L) reacts as his wife Sharon Johnston jokes with him while holding wooden mallet during their visit to the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Canada's Governor General David Johnston (L) reacts as his wife Sharon Johnston jokes with him while holding wooden mallet during their visit to the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A man performs with fire as he takes part in a religious procession on the occasion of Mahashivratri festival in Allahabad February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A man performs with fire as he takes part in a religious procession on the occasion of Mahashivratri festival in Allahabad February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A policeman stands guard near a train carriage, that was set on fire in 2002, during the commemoration of the 12th anniversary of Godhra riots at Godhra in Gujarat February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A policeman stands guard near a train carriage, that was set on fire in 2002, during the commemoration of the 12th anniversary of Godhra riots at Godhra in Gujarat February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (R) talks to Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Salman bin Abdul Aziz al-Saud (L) during their meeting in New Delhi February 27, 2014. Salman is on a three-day visit to India. REUTERS/Manish Swarup/Pool
Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (R) talks to Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Salman bin Abdul Aziz al-Saud (L) during their meeting in New Delhi February 27, 2014. Salman is on a three-day visit to India. REUTERS/Manish Swarup/Pool
Narendra Modi, prime ministerial candidate for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Gujarat's chief minister, gestures as he addresses a gathering during the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) national convention in New Delhi February 27, 2014....more
Narendra Modi, prime ministerial candidate for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Gujarat's chief minister, gestures as he addresses a gathering during the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) national convention in New Delhi February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
India's captain Virat Kohli celebrates after scoring a century against Bangladesh during their Asia Cup 2014 one-day international (ODI) cricket match in Fatullah February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
India's captain Virat Kohli celebrates after scoring a century against Bangladesh during their Asia Cup 2014 one-day international (ODI) cricket match in Fatullah February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Rahul Gandhi (L), ruling Congress party vice president and son of Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, waves to his supporters during a road show ahead of the 2014 general elections at Samuguri village in Assam February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah
Rahul Gandhi (L), ruling Congress party vice president and son of Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, waves to his supporters during a road show ahead of the 2014 general elections at Samuguri village in Assam February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah
A leopard jumps at people at a structure undergoing construction at a residential area in Meerut in Uttar Pradesh February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A leopard jumps at people at a structure undergoing construction at a residential area in Meerut in Uttar Pradesh February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Girls use a plastic sheet to protect themselves from rain on the banks of river Ganges in Allahabad February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Girls use a plastic sheet to protect themselves from rain on the banks of river Ganges in Allahabad February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A man uses a mobile phone to take a photo of the sunset while standing on an under construction jetty in Mumbai February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A man uses a mobile phone to take a photo of the sunset while standing on an under construction jetty in Mumbai February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Rahul Gandhi (C), ruling Congress party vice president and son of Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, surrounded by his security personnel, crosses over a barricade after meeting villagers who were waiting to see him during a road show ahead of the 2014...more
Rahul Gandhi (C), ruling Congress party vice president and son of Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, surrounded by his security personnel, crosses over a barricade after meeting villagers who were waiting to see him during a road show ahead of the 2014 general elections at Nagaon in Assam February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah
A supporter of Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), a Kashmiri separatist party, throws a stone towards policemen during a protest in Srinagar February 28, 2014. Dozens of JKLF activists were detained by Indian police on Friday in a protest against...more
A supporter of Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), a Kashmiri separatist party, throws a stone towards policemen during a protest in Srinagar February 28, 2014. Dozens of JKLF activists were detained by Indian police on Friday in a protest against Indian Army's decision to close an alleged fake encounter case against five soldiers in connection with the killings of five civilians in March 2000 at Pathribal, in south of Srinagar, JKLF said. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Hindu devotees place their offerings on a Shivling (a symbol of Lord Shiva) while praying inside a temple on the occasion of the Mahashivratri festival in Agartala, capital of Tripura February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
Hindu devotees place their offerings on a Shivling (a symbol of Lord Shiva) while praying inside a temple on the occasion of the Mahashivratri festival in Agartala, capital of Tripura February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
Nuns stand barefoot on Fort Kochi beach against the backdrop of the setting sun in Kochi February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Sivaram V
Nuns stand barefoot on Fort Kochi beach against the backdrop of the setting sun in Kochi February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Sivaram V
Somdev Devvarman of India serves to Malek Jaziri of Tunisia during their men's singles match at the ATP Dubai Tennis Championships, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Saleh Salem
Somdev Devvarman of India serves to Malek Jaziri of Tunisia during their men's singles match at the ATP Dubai Tennis Championships, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Saleh Salem
A worker carries a Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinder amid heavy snowfall in Shimla March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A worker carries a Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinder amid heavy snowfall in Shimla March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A family uses an umbrella to shelter themselves from heavy snowfall in Shimla March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A family uses an umbrella to shelter themselves from heavy snowfall in Shimla March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Canada's Governor General David Johnston speaks with a local resident during his visit to the Dharavi slum area in Mumbai March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Pool
Canada's Governor General David Johnston speaks with a local resident during his visit to the Dharavi slum area in Mumbai March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Pool
Next Slideshows
Carnival kicks off
Block parties and last-minute float preparations mark the beginning of Carnival in Brazil.
Flooding in Bolivia
Heavy rains trigger floods in the north of the Andean country.
The Opera Ball in Vienna
The traditional ball is opened by the Austrian president and features the Vienna Philharmonic and State Ballet before the 144 debutants and debutantes lead into...
16th Annual Havana Cigar Festival
The world's premier cigar event in Cuba.
MORE IN PICTURES
Aishwarya Rai at Cannes
Actress Aishwarya Rai at 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
Yoga with goats
Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.
Iran votes in presidential election
Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.
Venezuela's volunteer protest medics
Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.
Best of Cannes
Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
A home for Siberia's orphans
A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.
Shields of protest
Protesters use homemade shields during ongoing demonstrations against the socialist government, which they accuse of wrecking the economy and turning Venezuela into a dictatorship.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.