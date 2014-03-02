India This Week

Survivors of the 2002 Gujarat riots, Salim Bhai Sindhi (R) comforts his wife Sayraben as she weeps inside their house that was burnt and damaged in the riots at the Gulbarg Society, a Muslim-dominated housing, during the commemoration of its 12th anniversary in Ahmedabad February 28, 2014. The riots were some of the country's worst religious riots since independence, killing some 2,500 people, mainly Muslims. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood