India This Week

Kashmiri students, who were suspended by a private university in the Uttar Pradesh town of Meerut for cheering for Pakistan during a cricket match against India, speak with the media in Srinagar March 6, 2014. The group has been charged with disturbing communal harmony, police in Uttar Pradesh said on Thursday. Tensions rose as students gathered in the hostel of private university in the Uttar Pradesh town of Meerut to watch Pakistan beat India in a close game in the final stages of the Asia Cup match in Bangladesh on Sunday. While one set of students supported the Indian team, another group from Kashmir was rooting for the Pakistani team. REUTERS/Stringer