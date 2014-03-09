India This Week
Delhi's former chief minister and the chief of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Arvind Kejriwal arrives to address a news conference on the outskirts of Ahmedabad March 7, 2014. Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Narendra Modi, who leads opinion polls ahead of next month's general election, faces pressure from anti-graft AAP attacking his economic model on his home turf, the thriving state of Gujarat. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Finance Minister P. Chidambaram (L) and Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Raghuram Rajan (2nd L) arrive to address a joint news conference in New Delhi March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Kashmiri students, who were suspended by a private university in the Uttar Pradesh town of Meerut for cheering for Pakistan during a cricket match against India, speak with the media in Srinagar March 6, 2014. The group has been charged with disturbing communal harmony, police in Uttar Pradesh said on Thursday. Tensions rose as students gathered in the hostel of private university in the Uttar Pradesh town of Meerut to watch...more
A commuter stands on the doorsteps of a moving train in New Delhi March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Supporters of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) clash during a protest outside the office of BJP in Lucknow March 5, 2014. Street clashes marred an announcement on Wednesday that India's general election will start on April 7 as passions run high in a race that pits Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi against the unpopular Nehru-Gandhi family's ruling party. REUTERS/Stringer
Police use water cannon to disperse supporters of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) during a protest outside the headquarters of the main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in New Delhi March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Shikhar Dhawan plays a ball as Afghanistan's wicketkeeper Mohammad Shahzad (L) tries to catch during their one-day international (ODI) cricket match in Asia Cup 2014 in Dhaka March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Sikh men stand next to the remains of Indian soldiers retrieved from a well at a Gurudwara in Ajnala near Amritsar March 3, 2014. The remains, which were found after three days of digging at the Shaheedan Wala Khu (Martyrs' Well), are believed to be that of Indian soldiers who sacrificed their lives during the mutiny against British rule in 1857, local media reported. REUTERS/Stringer
The Chief Election Commissioner V.S. Sampath (C) listens to a reporter's question during a news conference to announce election dates, in New Delhi March 5, 2014. India's mammoth parliamentary election will start on April 7, authorities announced on Wednesday, kicking off a race that will pit charismatic Hindu nationalist leader Narendra Modi against the unpopular Nehru-Gandhi family's ruling Congress party. REUTERS/Anindito...more
Wrestlers applies mud before practising in the mud at a traditional wrestling centre called Akhaara in Mumbai March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
An unidentified man, who threw ink on the face of the Sahara group chairman Subrata Roy, lies in the road after he was beaten by Roy's supporters at the Supreme Court premises in New Delhi March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
The Sahara group chairman Subrata Roy (C) with his face smeared in ink thrown by an unidentified man upon his arrival at the Supreme Court in New Delhi March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A wrestler climbs a rope as he exercises at a traditional wrestling centre called Akhaara in Mumbai March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Sumitra Sarkar, 35, cleans a yellow ambassador taxi at a parking area along a roadside in Kolkata March 8, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A woman travels on a tram in Kolkata March 8, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A supporter wipes the face of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi's former chief minister, during a public meeting with his supporters before the 2014 general elections in Ahmedabad March 8, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A farmer runs alongside his pair of oxen as they race through a paddy field during the Kakkoor Kalavayal festival at Kakkoor village in Kerala March 8, 2014. The post harvest festival is celebrated by the farmers of Kakkoor village and the surrounding villages. REUTERS/Sivaram V
Shivani Gupta (in blue), a beautician, styles the hair of her customer inside her beauty parlour in Jammu March 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
