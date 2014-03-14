Edition:
India This Week

<p>Women, who are former scavengers, throw flowers into the air during the Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a widows' ashram in Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Friday, March 14, 2014

<p>A labourer pushes a hand cart loaded with sacks of rice at a wholesale market in Kolkata March 14, 2014. India's wholesale prices-based inflation eased to a nine-month low of 4.68 percent in February, helped mainly by moderating food prices, government data showed on Friday. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

Friday, March 14, 2014

<p>A priest sprays coloured water at the devotees during Holi celebrations at Bankey Bihari temple in Vrindavan, in Uttar Pradesh, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Friday, March 14, 2014

<p>Sand artist Sudarshan Pattnaik works on a sand sculpture of missing Malaysian Airlines flight MH370, at golden beach at Puri in Odisha March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Friday, March 14, 2014

<p>A supporter of Mamata Banerjee, chief minister of West Bengal and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief, cheers on as he swings a flag during a rally being addressed by Banerjee ahead of the 2014 general elections, in New Delhi March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

Friday, March 14, 2014

<p>Mamata Banerjee, chief minister of West Bengal and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief, addresses her supporters in front of a portrait of Mahatma Gandhi during a rally ahead of the 2014 general elections, in New Delhi March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

Friday, March 14, 2014

<p>U.S. Energy Secretary Ernest Moniz (R) gestures to Deputy Chairman of Planning Commission Montek Singh Ahluwalia after their joint news conference in New Delhi March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

Friday, March 14, 2014

<p>Rahul Gandhi (C), Congress Vice President, surrounded by his security personnel, speaks to his supporters through a barricade after addressing a rally ahead of the 2014 general elections at Balasinor town in Gujarat March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

Friday, March 14, 2014

<p>An injured Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel is taken to a hospital at Raipur in Chhattisgarh March 11, 2014. Maoist rebels ambushed police and killed 16 involved in a mine clearing operation in a remote part of eastern India region on Tuesday, police said, as the insurgents demonstrated their strength ahead of a general election next month. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Friday, March 14, 2014

<p>Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (front R) talks to Lesotho's Prime Minister Tom Thabane during a meeting in New Delhi March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Prakash Singh/Pool</p>

Friday, March 14, 2014

<p>A man holds an umbrella as he walks on a road during heavy snowfall in Srinagar March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail</p>

Friday, March 14, 2014

<p>Men shield themselves from women playfully beating them with bamboo sticks during "Lathmar Holi" at village Nandgaon in Uttar Pradesh, March 10, 2014. In a Holi tradition unique to Nandgaon and Barsana villages, men sing provocative songs to gain the attention of women, who then "beat" them with bamboo sticks called "lathis". REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Friday, March 14, 2014

<p>Tibetan exiles shout slogans during a protest in New Delhi March 10, 2014. Hundreds of Tibetan exiles on Monday held a protest to mark the 55th anniversary of the Tibetan uprising against China, protesters said. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

Friday, March 14, 2014

