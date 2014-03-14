India This Week
Women, who are former scavengers, throw flowers into the air during the Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a widows' ashram in Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A labourer pushes a hand cart loaded with sacks of rice at a wholesale market in Kolkata March 14, 2014. India's wholesale prices-based inflation eased to a nine-month low of 4.68 percent in February, helped mainly by moderating food prices,...more
A priest sprays coloured water at the devotees during Holi celebrations at Bankey Bihari temple in Vrindavan, in Uttar Pradesh, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Sand artist Sudarshan Pattnaik works on a sand sculpture of missing Malaysian Airlines flight MH370, at golden beach at Puri in Odisha March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A supporter of Mamata Banerjee, chief minister of West Bengal and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief, cheers on as he swings a flag during a rally being addressed by Banerjee ahead of the 2014 general elections, in New Delhi March 12, 2014....more
Mamata Banerjee, chief minister of West Bengal and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief, addresses her supporters in front of a portrait of Mahatma Gandhi during a rally ahead of the 2014 general elections, in New Delhi March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito...more
U.S. Energy Secretary Ernest Moniz (R) gestures to Deputy Chairman of Planning Commission Montek Singh Ahluwalia after their joint news conference in New Delhi March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Rahul Gandhi (C), Congress Vice President, surrounded by his security personnel, speaks to his supporters through a barricade after addressing a rally ahead of the 2014 general elections at Balasinor town in Gujarat March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave more
An injured Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel is taken to a hospital at Raipur in Chhattisgarh March 11, 2014. Maoist rebels ambushed police and killed 16 involved in a mine clearing operation in a remote part of eastern India region on...more
Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (front R) talks to Lesotho's Prime Minister Tom Thabane during a meeting in New Delhi March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Prakash Singh/Pool
A man holds an umbrella as he walks on a road during heavy snowfall in Srinagar March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Men shield themselves from women playfully beating them with bamboo sticks during "Lathmar Holi" at village Nandgaon in Uttar Pradesh, March 10, 2014. In a Holi tradition unique to Nandgaon and Barsana villages, men sing provocative songs to gain the...more
Tibetan exiles shout slogans during a protest in New Delhi March 10, 2014. Hundreds of Tibetan exiles on Monday held a protest to mark the 55th anniversary of the Tibetan uprising against China, protesters said. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
