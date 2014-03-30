Edition:
India this week

<p>Onlookers stand next to the debris of a crashed U.S.-made C-130J Hercules aircraft of Indian Air Force (IAF) in Madhya Pradesh March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Hindu devotees stand on the banks of river Ganges before taking a holy dip during the early morning in Allahabad March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash</p>

<p>A member of the election duty staff carries electronic voting machines (EVM) inside a strong room ahead of the general election in Agartala, capital of Tripura, March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey</p>

<p>A mother kisses her child as she walks past graffiti in Mumbai March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>A supporter of Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, prime ministerial candidate for main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Gujarat's chief minister, wears a mask depicting Modi before the start of a rally in New Delhi March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>A security officer stands guard during the release of the Congress party's election manifesto for the April/May general election in New Delhi March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (C), Chief of ruling Congress party Sonia Gandhi (R) and her son Rahul Gandhi, vice president of the party, hold copies of their party's election manifesto for the April/May general election in New Delhi March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>Students take part in a tribute to the passengers and crew onboard the missing Malaysian Airlines flight MH370, in Agartala, capital of Tripura, March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey</p>

<p>A worker prints the flags of opposition Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) inside a flag manufacturing factory ahead of the 2014 general elections in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

<p>A man and his daughter walk out of a residential building decorated for a wedding in Mumbai March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>Residents throw clay pots onto the ground in protest against the shortage of drinking water outside the municipal corporation office in tAhmedabad March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

<p>Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Raghuram Rajan attends a seminar organised by the University of Chicago in New Delhi March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

<p>Virat Kohli plays a ball as Bangladesh's captain and wicketkeeper Mushfiqur Rahim (R) watches during their ICC Twenty20 World Cup match at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

<p>Employees of the Bundelkhand Vikas Sena (BVS) use batons to hit a worker of Congress party during a clash at a demonstration outside the Congress office Lucknow March 28, 2014. The BVS workers were protesting against the Congress manifesto, saying it did not have any package for the development of Bundelkhand, local media reported on Friday. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president N. Srinivasan (C) receives blessings from a priest during a visit to a temple in Chennai March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Kartik Chandra, 35, a confectioner, makes symbols of different political parties on sweets at a shop ahead of the general election in Kolkata March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

<p>The Gateway of India monument is pictured after Earth Hour in Mumbai March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

<p>Heavy traffic moves in front of the illuminated Howrah Bridge before Earth Hour in Kolkata March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

<p>The illuminated India Gate is pictured before Earth Hour in New Delhi March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur</p>

<p>The India Gate is pictured during Earth Hour in New Delhi March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur</p>

<p>India's presidential palace Rashtrapati Bhavan is pictured during Earth Hour in New Delhi March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur</p>

<p>A supporter Narendra Modi, prime ministerial candidate of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), listens to his speech during a rally in Amroha, Uttar Pradesh March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>Narendra Modi, prime ministerial candidate for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Gujarat's chief minister, addresses his supporters during a rally in Amroha, Uttar Pradesh March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Pictures