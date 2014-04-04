Edition:
India This Week

<p>Virat Kohli celebrates after India won the semi final match against South Africa as captain M.S Dhoni (R) watches in the ICC Twenty20 World Cup at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Virat Kohli celebrates after India won the semi final match against South Africa as captain M.S Dhoni (R) watches in the ICC Twenty20 World Cup at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

<p>Supporters of main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) listen to a speech by BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani, during a public meeting ahead of the general elections in the old quarters of Delhi April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

Supporters of main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) listen to a speech by BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani, during a public meeting ahead of the general elections in the old quarters of Delhi April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

<p>Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C24), carrying the second navigation satellite of the Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System IRNSS-1B, lifts off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, about 100 km north of Chennai April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Babu</p>

Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C24), carrying the second navigation satellite of the Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System IRNSS-1B, lifts off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, about 100 km north of Chennai April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Babu

<p>Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers patrol along the fencing of the India-Bangladesh international border ahead of the general election on the outskirts of Agartala, capital of Tripura April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey</p>

Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers patrol along the fencing of the India-Bangladesh international border ahead of the general election on the outskirts of Agartala, capital of Tripura April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

<p>Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Mulayam Singh Yadav (R) waves to his supporters before filing his nomination for the upcoming general election at Mainpuri in Uttar Pradesh April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar</p>

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Mulayam Singh Yadav (R) waves to his supporters before filing his nomination for the upcoming general election at Mainpuri in Uttar Pradesh April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar

<p>An independent candidate Shyam Lal Gandhi rides his bicycle next to his security personnel on a motorcycle during an election campaign in Amritsar April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Munish Sharma</p>

An independent candidate Shyam Lal Gandhi rides his bicycle next to his security personnel on a motorcycle during an election campaign in Amritsar April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Munish Sharma

<p>A man offers sweets to a policeman after hearing the verdict outside the court in Mumbai April 4, 2014. Three men were sentenced to death on Friday for two gang rapes last year in Mumbai, including an attack on a photojournalist that sparked protests in the city and raised fresh questions about attitudes to women in the world's largest democracy. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A man offers sweets to a policeman after hearing the verdict outside the court in Mumbai April 4, 2014. Three men were sentenced to death on Friday for two gang rapes last year in Mumbai, including an attack on a photojournalist that sparked protests in the city and raised fresh questions about attitudes to women in the world's largest democracy. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Gaurav Sharma, an independent candidate also known as the Indian Spider-Man, poses as he arrives to file his nomination for the upcoming general election in Mumbai April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Gaurav Sharma, an independent candidate also known as the Indian Spider-Man, poses as he arrives to file his nomination for the upcoming general election in Mumbai April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

<p>Narendra Modi, prime ministerial candidate for the main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), gestures as he address a rally in Gurgaon on the outskirts of New Delhi April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Narendra Modi, prime ministerial candidate for the main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), gestures as he address a rally in Gurgaon on the outskirts of New Delhi April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>Devotees lie on the ground as they perform a ritual during the "Danda" festival at Hariguda village in the Ganjam district of Odisha April 3, 2014. Hundreds of male devotees participate to appease Lord Shiva and goddess Kali during the Danda, or the festival of penance. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Devotees lie on the ground as they perform a ritual during the "Danda" festival at Hariguda village in the Ganjam district of Odisha April 3, 2014. Hundreds of male devotees participate to appease Lord Shiva and goddess Kali during the Danda, or the festival of penance. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>U.S. ambassador to India Nancy Powell (R) looks at Explosive Ordnance Disposal Suits (EOD 9), Helmets and Disruptors after she presented the equipment to the Mumbai Police at a function in the U.S. embassy in New Delhi April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

U.S. ambassador to India Nancy Powell (R) looks at Explosive Ordnance Disposal Suits (EOD 9), Helmets and Disruptors after she presented the equipment to the Mumbai Police at a function in the U.S. embassy in New Delhi April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

<p>Actress and politician Hema Malini (C) of BJP, waves to her supporters as she arrives to file her nomination for the upcoming general election, in Mathura April 3, 2014. REUTERS/K.K. Arora</p>

Actress and politician Hema Malini (C) of BJP, waves to her supporters as she arrives to file her nomination for the upcoming general election, in Mathura April 3, 2014. REUTERS/K.K. Arora

<p>A school girl walks past a wall with graffiti depicting Indian politics ahead of the general election in Kolkata April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

A school girl walks past a wall with graffiti depicting Indian politics ahead of the general election in Kolkata April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

<p>Reang refugees wearing traditional ornaments display their voter cards as they wait to cast their ballots at Thamsapara relief camp in Tripura April 1, 2014. The Reang, also known as Bru, people on Tuesday cast their votes through postal ballots for the lone Lok Sabha seat of Mizoram. In Tripura, more than 30,000 Reang people have been displaced from neighbouring Mizoram by violence involving different tribes. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Reang refugees wearing traditional ornaments display their voter cards as they wait to cast their ballots at Thamsapara relief camp in Tripura April 1, 2014. The Reang, also known as Bru, people on Tuesday cast their votes through postal ballots for...more

<p>Chief of Congress party Sonia Gandhi (C) and her son and Vice President of Congress Rahul Gandhi (front R) perform a religious ritual before Sonia filed her nomination for the upcoming general election at Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Chief of Congress party Sonia Gandhi (C) and her son and Vice President of Congress Rahul Gandhi (front R) perform a religious ritual before Sonia filed her nomination for the upcoming general election at Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Raghuram Rajan reads the bi-monthly monetary policy statement at a news conference at the RBI headquarters in Mumbai April 1, 2014. The Reserve Bank of India left its policy interest rate unchanged on Tuesday, as expected, and said it does not expect further near-term policy tightening if headline inflation continues to ease towards the bank's targeted level. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui (INDIA - Tags: BUSINESS)</p>

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Raghuram Rajan reads the bi-monthly monetary policy statement at a news conference at the RBI headquarters in Mumbai April 1, 2014. The Reserve Bank of India left its policy interest rate unchanged on Tuesday, as...more

<p>A Hindu woman touches the wall of a temple as she offers prayers on the second day of the nine-day long Navratri festival in Kolkata April 1, 2014. Devotees worship various forms of Hindu goddesses during the festival. The Hindu festival literally means nine nights. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri (INDIA - Tags: RELIGION SOCIETY)</p>

A Hindu woman touches the wall of a temple as she offers prayers on the second day of the nine-day long Navratri festival in Kolkata April 1, 2014. Devotees worship various forms of Hindu goddesses during the festival. The Hindu festival literally means nine nights. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

<p>Supporters of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) listen to their party leader Arvind Kejriwal during a public rally ahead of the general elections in New Delhi March 31, 2014. India, the world's largest democracy, will hold its general election in nine stages staggered between April 7 and May 12. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee (INDIA - Tags: POLITICS ELECTIONS)</p>

Supporters of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) listen to their party leader Arvind Kejriwal during a public rally ahead of the general elections in New Delhi March 31, 2014. India, the world's largest democracy, will hold its general election in nine stages staggered between April 7 and May 12. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

<p>Maharashtrians dressed in traditional costumes attend celebrations to mark the Gudi Padwa festival in Mumbai March 31, 2014. The festival marks the beginning of the new year for Maharashtrians and is celebrated widely in Maharashtra and in the Konkan region. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui (INDIA - Tags: SOCIETY RELIGION TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)</p>

Maharashtrians dressed in traditional costumes attend celebrations to mark the Gudi Padwa festival in Mumbai March 31, 2014. The festival marks the beginning of the new year for Maharashtrians and is celebrated widely in Maharashtra and in the Konkan region. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

<p>Arvind Kejriwal (R), the leader of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) addresses his party supporters during a public rally ahead of the general elections in New Delhi March 31, 2014. India, the world's largest democracy, will hold its general election in nine stages staggered between April 7 and May 12. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee (INDIA - Tags: POLITICS ELECTIONS)</p>

Arvind Kejriwal (R), the leader of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) addresses his party supporters during a public rally ahead of the general elections in New Delhi March 31, 2014. India, the world's largest democracy, will hold its general election in nine stages staggered between April 7 and May 12. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

