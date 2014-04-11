India this week
Gaurav Sharma, an independent candidate also known as the Indian Spider-Man, climbs a residential building during an election campaign in Mumbai April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Gaurav Sharma, an independent candidate also known as the Indian Spider-Man, climbs a residential building during an election campaign in Mumbai April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A worker pulls out a roll of cloth to be made into flags for the Trinamool Congress (TMC) party, while it is kept out to dry at a flag manufacturing factory in Ahmedabad April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A worker pulls out a roll of cloth to be made into flags for the Trinamool Congress (TMC) party, while it is kept out to dry at a flag manufacturing factory in Ahmedabad April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A Kashmiri boy rides a bicycle through a mustard field on the outskirts of Srinagar April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A Kashmiri boy rides a bicycle through a mustard field on the outskirts of Srinagar April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A polling officer prepares to carry an electronic voting machine (EVM) as an security personnel stands guard inside a strong room ahead of the fourth phase of general election at Dhalai district in Tripura April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
A polling officer prepares to carry an electronic voting machine (EVM) as an security personnel stands guard inside a strong room ahead of the fourth phase of general election at Dhalai district in Tripura April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
A polling officer applies ink on the finger of a voter at a polling station on the outskirts of Jammu April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
A polling officer applies ink on the finger of a voter at a polling station on the outskirts of Jammu April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Women hold copper pots and coconuts over their heads to give a traditional welcome to Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, prime ministerial candidate for India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), as he arrives to file his nomination papers...more
Women hold copper pots and coconuts over their heads to give a traditional welcome to Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, prime ministerial candidate for India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), as he arrives to file his nomination papers for the general elections in Vadodara, Gujarat April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A boy takes part in a religious procession on the occasion of Ramnavmi festival in Amritsar April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Munish Sharma
A boy takes part in a religious procession on the occasion of Ramnavmi festival in Amritsar April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Munish Sharma
Hindu girls dressed up as Kumari (an unmarried girl) wait for rituals to start during Ramnavmi festival at the Adyapeath Ashram on the outskirts of Kolkata April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Hindu girls dressed up as Kumari (an unmarried girl) wait for rituals to start during Ramnavmi festival at the Adyapeath Ashram on the outskirts of Kolkata April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A security personnel stands guard as people line up to cast their vote outside a polling station in Nakhrai village in Tinsukia district in Assam April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A security personnel stands guard as people line up to cast their vote outside a polling station in Nakhrai village in Tinsukia district in Assam April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Next Slideshows
Pachuco style in Mexico City
Kitted out in zoot suits, snappy shoes and fedora-style hats, so called “pachucos” add a dash of style to the Mexican capital.
Shadow of Air Force One
The presidential plane over America.
#1 Brazil fan
A Brazilian World Cup fan who wears - and drives - his pride.
Mining amid conflict
Despite reserves of gold and diamonds, the Central African Republic remains one of Africa's poorest countries.
MORE IN PICTURES
South Korea elects Moon Jae-in
Liberal politician Moon Jae-in wins South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Meet France's new First Lady
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.
MTV Movie and TV Awards
Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.
Cuba hosts first transgender Mass
For decades belonging to a religion and being anything but heterosexual was stigmatized in Communist-ruled, macho Cuba, making the Mass held by three transgender pastors in the western Cuban city of Matanzas all the more groundbreaking.