India this week

<p>Gaurav Sharma, an independent candidate also known as the Indian Spider-Man, climbs a residential building during an election campaign in Mumbai April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Friday, April 11, 2014

Friday, April 11, 2014



<p>A worker pulls out a roll of cloth to be made into flags for the Trinamool Congress (TMC) party, while it is kept out to dry at a flag manufacturing factory in Ahmedabad April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

Friday, April 11, 2014

Friday, April 11, 2014



<p>A Kashmiri boy rides a bicycle through a mustard field on the outskirts of Srinagar April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail</p>

Friday, April 11, 2014

Friday, April 11, 2014



<p>A polling officer prepares to carry an electronic voting machine (EVM) as an security personnel stands guard inside a strong room ahead of the fourth phase of general election at Dhalai district in Tripura April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey</p>

Friday, April 11, 2014

Friday, April 11, 2014



<p>A polling officer applies ink on the finger of a voter at a polling station on the outskirts of Jammu April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta</p>

Friday, April 11, 2014

Friday, April 11, 2014



<p>Women hold copper pots and coconuts over their heads to give a traditional welcome to Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, prime ministerial candidate for India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), as he arrives to file his nomination papers for the general elections in Vadodara, Gujarat April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

Friday, April 11, 2014

Friday, April 11, 2014



<p>A boy takes part in a religious procession on the occasion of Ramnavmi festival in Amritsar April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Munish Sharma</p>

Friday, April 11, 2014

Friday, April 11, 2014



<p>Hindu girls dressed up as Kumari (an unmarried girl) wait for rituals to start during Ramnavmi festival at the Adyapeath Ashram on the outskirts of Kolkata April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Friday, April 11, 2014

Friday, April 11, 2014



<p>A security personnel stands guard as people line up to cast their vote outside a polling station in Nakhrai village in Tinsukia district in Assam April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

Friday, April 11, 2014

Friday, April 11, 2014



