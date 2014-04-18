India this week

Edition:
Saturday, April 19, 2014

Women stand in a queue to cast their vote at a polling station at Sirohi district in Rajasthan April 17, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Rescue workers and onlookers stand next to derailed coaches of a passenger train in Assam April 16, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

India's newly appointed Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R. K. Dhowan (C) poses for a picture after inspecting a guard of honour during his taking-over ceremony in New Delhi April 17, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Devotee walk on burning coal as they perform a ritual during the Danda festival at Mandhasal village in Khurda district in Odisha April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Artists use their mobile phones before the start of a religious procession on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti festival in New Delhi April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Supporters of Kashmir's ruling National Conference (NC) party attend an election campaign ahead of the fifth phase of India's general election in Pulwama April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

A polling officer writes the hourly voting percentage at a polling station in the village of Kewle, in Maharashtra, April 17, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A devotee playing the role of Jesus Christ lies on a cross during a Good Friday procession in Guwahati April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah

Women sit in a tractor trolley as they leave a polling station after casting their votes in Ajmer district in Rajasthan April 17, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Voters queue at a polling station to cast their votes in Shabazpur Dor village, in Amroha district in Uttar Pradesh April 17, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Supporters of Kashmir's ruling National Conference (NC) party cross a bridge after attending an election campaign by Kashmir's chief minister Omar Abdullah (not pictured) in Qazigund, south of Srinagar April 16, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Election staff check electronic voting machines (EVM) at a distribution centre ahead of the fifth phase of India's general election at Sirohi district in Rajasthan April 16, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Supporters of India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) listen to a speech by party president Rajnath Singh during an election campaign in Udhampur, north of Jammu April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

A Hindu devotee dances during the annual Shiva Gajan religious festival at Pratapgarh on the outskirts of Agartala, capital of Tripura, April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

A man rests on a boat on the banks of the river Yamuna in the old quarters of Delhi April 16, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A man bathes by the bank of the river Yamuna in the old quarters of Delhi April 16, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A labourer places a carpet on a trailer next to an idol of the Hindu monkey god Hanuman, to be used on a religious procession, at a street in New Delhi April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

People cross the Chenab river on a trolley tied to wires to cast their vote at Harshi village in Doda district, north of Jammu, April 17, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

