Pictures | Sat Apr 26, 2014 | 10:05am IST

India this week

<p>Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, daughter of India's ruling Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi, tries to remove her flower garlands as she campaigns for her mother during an election meeting at Rae Bareli in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh April 22, 2014. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar</p>

<p>Polling officers with electronic voting machines (EVM) along with Indian security personnel travel in a boat to reach polling stations ahead of the sixth phase of the general election in the northeastern Indian state of Assam April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah</p>

<p>Police use water cannons to disperse Sikh protesters during a demonstration in front of India's ruling Congress party headquarters in New Delhi April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>Police use a water cannon to disperse Sikh protesters during a demonstration in front of India's ruling Congress party headquarters in New Delhi April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra at a press conference ahead of the 15th International Indian Film Academy Awards in Tampa, Florida April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Jaffer-SnapsIndia</p>

<p>Supporters of Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, the prime ministerial candidate for India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), climb up the poles of a temporary tent to get a glimpse of Modi during an election campaign rally at Mathura in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh April 21, 2014. REUTERS/K. K. Arora</p>

<p>Supporters of India's ruling Congress party listen to Rahul Gandhi (not pictured), Congress party's vice president and son of Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, during an election campaign rally in the northern Indian city of Mathura April 22, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

<p>A supporter of Kashmir's ruling National Conference (NC) party shout slogans during an election campaign rally addressed by Kashmir's chief minister Omar Abdullah (unseen), at Duroo, south of Srinagar April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail</p>

<p>Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, prime ministerial candidate for the main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), gestures at the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji, revered by many in western India as a Hindu warrior king, during an election campaign rally in Mumbai April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>A Sadhu or a Hindu holy man arrives to cast his vote at a polling station in Vrindavan in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>Relatives of election official Mohammad Zia-ul-Haq wail during his funeral at Herpora, south of Srinagar April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail</p>

<p>People including Sadhus or Hindu holy men line up to cast their vote outside a polling station in Vrindavan in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>Women line up to cast their vote outside a polling station in Vrindavan in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>A woman shows her ink-marked finger after voting at a polling centre during the sixth phase of India's general election in Mumbai April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (C) and his wife Gursharan Kaur (R) show their ink-stained fingers after casting their votes at a polling station during the sixth phase of India's general election in the northeastern Indian city of Guwahati April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah</p>

<p>A polling official (R) carries an electronic voting machine (EVM) as he walks alongside Indian security personnel on the banks of river Brahmaputra to board a boat to reach polling stations ahead of the sixth phase of the general election in the northeastern Indian state of Assam April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah</p>

<p>An Indian security personnel stands guard outside an election material distribution centre ahead of the sixth phase of the general election in the southern Indian city of Chennai April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Babu</p>

<p>Kashmiri people offer funeral prayers in front of the coffin of election official Mohammad Zia-ul-Haq at Herpora, south of Srinagar April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail</p>

<p>A man poses as he gets his face painted ahead of the sixth phase of India's general election in Mumbai April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>A member of election staff carries electronic voting machines (EVM) from a distribution centre ahead of the sixth phase of India's general election in Mumbai April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, daughter of India's ruling Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi, adjusts her flower garlands as she campaigns for her mother during an election meeting at Rae Bareli in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh April 22, 2014. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar</p>

<p>Abhinandan Pathak, a lookalike of Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, the prime ministerial candidate for India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), prays for Modi's victory in the general election inside a temple in the northern Indian city of Varanasi April 22, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Saheema Akhtar, wife of Mohammed Amin Pandith, a village council head, who was killed by militants, weeps inside her house in Gulzarpora, south of Srinagar April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail</p>

<p>A resident stands next to the debris of huts after a fire broke out in a slum area in New Delhi April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

<p>Bollywood Actress Priyanka Chopra (C) and Actress Sonakshi Sinha and Anil Kapoor (R) entertain the crowd ahead of the 15th International Indian Film Academy Awards in Tampa, Florida April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Jaffer-SnapsIndia</p>

<p>Girls watch voting activities at their school which is used as a polling station from their hostel within the school compound, in Malda district of the eastern Indian state of West Bengal April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

<p>Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi (2-L) prime ministerial candidate for India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), greets his supporters as he arrives to file his nomination papers for the general elections in the northern Indian city of Varanasi April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, prime ministerial candidate for India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), waves to his supporters as he arrives to file his nomination papers for the general elections in the northern Indian city of Varanasi April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>An Indian security personnel stands guard in front of a portrait of Mahatma Gandhi at a polling station in Merhama, south of Srinagar April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail</p>

<p>A woman casts her vote at a polling station in the southern Indian city of Chennai April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Babu</p>

