India this week
A man dressed as a monkey reacts towards the camera as he begs on a street in New Delhi April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A villager along with his cow walks through a parched land of a dried pond on a hot day on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar in Odisha May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Security personnel patrol the attack-hit area of the Balapara village in Assam May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A man carrying a child on his back is silhouetted against the setting sun as he walks past a camel on the banks of river Yamuna in New Delhi May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Girls carrying buckets filled with water are silhouetted against the setting sun as they walk past a camel on the banks of river Yamuna in New Delhi May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A member of the bomb disposal squad examines the area next to a passenger train in which two explosions occurred, at the railway station in Chennai May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Babu
A victim, who was injured in an explosion that occurred in a passenger train, lies in a hospital in Chennai May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Babu
People carry the body of Bashir Ahmad, a Kashmir Muslim man, who was killed in a protest during the general election in Srinagar April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A rickshaw puller rests after the day's work, at a stand on the bank of the river Yamuna, in the old quarters of Delhi April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A tribal woman shows her ink-marked finger after voting at a polling centre during the seventh phase of the general election, in Rangareddy district in Andhra Pradesh April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A Muslim devotee, who is on a pilgrimage to the shrine of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti for Urs, performs a stunt during a procession at Ajmer in Rajasthan April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma
Voters line up to cast their votes outside a polling station at Howrah district in West Bengal April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A worker carries salt before loading it onto a supply truck at a salt pan on the eve of May Day or Labour Day on the outskirts of Chennai April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Babu
A worker carries salt before loading it onto a supply truck at a salt pan on the eve of May Day or Labour Day on the outskirts of Chennai April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Babu
A worker walks through a salt pan on the eve of May Day or Labour Day on the outskirts of Chennai April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Babu
Narendra Modi, the prime ministerial candidate for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), casts his vote at a polling station during the seventh phase of general election in Ahmedabad April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A tribal woman leaves after casting her vote at a polling centre during the seventh phase of the general election, in Rangareddy district in Andhra Pradesh April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A tribal woman arrives to cast her vote at a polling centre during the seventh phase of the general election, in Rangareddy district in Andhra Pradesh April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A tribal woman shows her ink-stained finger after voting at a polling centre during the seventh phase of general election, in Rangareddy district in Andhra Pradesh April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Narendra Modi, the prime ministerial candidate for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), holds a lotus cut-out after casting his vote at a polling station during the seventh phase of the general election in Ahmedabad April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Voters line up to cast their votes outside a polling station during the seventh phase of the general election at Rasan Hedi village in Punjab April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Hindu saints stand in line to cast their votes at a polling station in Ahmedabad April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Narendra Modi, the prime ministerial candidate for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), shows his ink-marked finger to his supporters after casting his vote at a polling station during the seventh phase of the general election in Ahmedabad April 30, 2014....more
Dancers perform a classical dance to celebrate International Dance Day, in New Delhi April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Dancers perform a folk dance to celebrate International Dance Day, in New Delhi April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Members of the Surat Fire and Emergency Services carry the body of a child found in the rubble of a slab after a portion of a multi-story building collapsed in Surat April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A sweets maker displays Jalebi, a deep fried sweet made from flour and then soaked in syrup, in the shape of Modi's name in Hindi at his roadside shop ahead of the seventh phase of the general election, in Varanasi April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer more
A mother hugs her daughter as they weep after their shack was damaged in a fire in Srinagar April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
An election official carries an electronic voting machine (EVM) at an election material distribution centre ahead of the seventh phase of the general election at Howrah district in West Bengal April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A boy rests his pet pigeon on his head as he plays with it in a slum in Mumbai April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A boy wearing a mask of Narendra Modi, prime ministerial candidate for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), sits as he waits for the start of an election campaign rally being addressed by Modi in Kheralu town in Gujarat April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave more
Hollywood star John Travolta dances with Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra during the 15th International Indian Film Academy Awards in Tampa, Florida, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Jaffer-SnapsIndia
