Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri May 9, 2014 | 10:05pm IST

India This Week

<p>Supporters of Congress party cheer as they await the arrival of Rahul Gandhi (not pictured), Congress party's vice president and son of Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, during an election campaign rally in Kolkata May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

Supporters of Congress party cheer as they await the arrival of Rahul Gandhi (not pictured), Congress party's vice president and son of Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, during an election campaign rally in Kolkata May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri more

Friday, May 09, 2014

Supporters of Congress party cheer as they await the arrival of Rahul Gandhi (not pictured), Congress party's vice president and son of Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, during an election campaign rally in Kolkata May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Close
1 / 17
<p>A supporter of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) holds onto a railing while wearing a mask of BJP prime ministerial candidate Narendra Modi during a protest in New Delhi May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A supporter of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) holds onto a railing while wearing a mask of BJP prime ministerial candidate Narendra Modi during a protest in New Delhi May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Friday, May 09, 2014

A supporter of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) holds onto a railing while wearing a mask of BJP prime ministerial candidate Narendra Modi during a protest in New Delhi May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
2 / 17
<p>A young Buddhist monk flexes his muscles during morning prayers at Thikse Monastery in Ladakh May 7, 2014. The Buddhist-dominated Ladakh region stands at a height of 3,505 meters (11,499 feet) and is famous among tourists for its monasteries, landscapes, mountains and rich cultural heritage. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

A young Buddhist monk flexes his muscles during morning prayers at Thikse Monastery in Ladakh May 7, 2014. The Buddhist-dominated Ladakh region stands at a height of 3,505 meters (11,499 feet) and is famous among tourists for its monasteries,...more

Friday, May 09, 2014

A young Buddhist monk flexes his muscles during morning prayers at Thikse Monastery in Ladakh May 7, 2014. The Buddhist-dominated Ladakh region stands at a height of 3,505 meters (11,499 feet) and is famous among tourists for its monasteries, landscapes, mountains and rich cultural heritage. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
3 / 17
<p>A "sadhu" (Hindu holy man) shows his ink-marked finger after casting his vote at a polling station at Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

A "sadhu" (Hindu holy man) shows his ink-marked finger after casting his vote at a polling station at Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Friday, May 09, 2014

A "sadhu" (Hindu holy man) shows his ink-marked finger after casting his vote at a polling station at Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Close
4 / 17
<p>Police inspect the site of a bomb explosion outside a polling station at Palhalan in Baramulla district, north of Srinagar May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail</p>

Police inspect the site of a bomb explosion outside a polling station at Palhalan in Baramulla district, north of Srinagar May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Friday, May 09, 2014

Police inspect the site of a bomb explosion outside a polling station at Palhalan in Baramulla district, north of Srinagar May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Close
5 / 17
<p>A woman walks back to her home after washing her clothes at a lake at Nellore district in Andhra Pradesh May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Babu</p>

A woman walks back to her home after washing her clothes at a lake at Nellore district in Andhra Pradesh May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Babu

Friday, May 09, 2014

A woman walks back to her home after washing her clothes at a lake at Nellore district in Andhra Pradesh May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Babu

Close
6 / 17
<p>A policeman throws a stone towards Kashmiri protesters during an anti-election protest in Baramulla district, north of Srinagar May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail</p>

A policeman throws a stone towards Kashmiri protesters during an anti-election protest in Baramulla district, north of Srinagar May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Friday, May 09, 2014

A policeman throws a stone towards Kashmiri protesters during an anti-election protest in Baramulla district, north of Srinagar May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Close
7 / 17
<p>Voters line up to cast their votes outside a polling station at Bakihakar in Kupwara district, north of Srinagar May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail</p>

Voters line up to cast their votes outside a polling station at Bakihakar in Kupwara district, north of Srinagar May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Friday, May 09, 2014

Voters line up to cast their votes outside a polling station at Bakihakar in Kupwara district, north of Srinagar May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Close
8 / 17
<p>Children play on a parked cycle rickshaw outside their home in New Delhi May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Children play on a parked cycle rickshaw outside their home in New Delhi May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Friday, May 09, 2014

Children play on a parked cycle rickshaw outside their home in New Delhi May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
9 / 17
<p>A man reads a newspaper as he sits on the window of a temporary shelter for homeless people in New Delhi May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A man reads a newspaper as he sits on the window of a temporary shelter for homeless people in New Delhi May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Friday, May 09, 2014

A man reads a newspaper as he sits on the window of a temporary shelter for homeless people in New Delhi May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
10 / 17
<p>A young Hindu priest rides a bicycle past flags of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in an alley in Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

A young Hindu priest rides a bicycle past flags of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in an alley in Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Friday, May 09, 2014

A young Hindu priest rides a bicycle past flags of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in an alley in Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Close
11 / 17
<p>Police detain a member of the All Assam Minority Students Union (AAMSU) during a protest against the recent killing of Muslims by suspected tribal militants, in Nagaon town in Assam May 6, 2014. India deployed troops to the state of Assam last Saturday after 31 Muslims were gunned down in three days of what police said were attacks by tribal militants who resent the presence of immigrants from neighbouring Bangladesh. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Police detain a member of the All Assam Minority Students Union (AAMSU) during a protest against the recent killing of Muslims by suspected tribal militants, in Nagaon town in Assam May 6, 2014. India deployed troops to the state of Assam last...more

Friday, May 09, 2014

Police detain a member of the All Assam Minority Students Union (AAMSU) during a protest against the recent killing of Muslims by suspected tribal militants, in Nagaon town in Assam May 6, 2014. India deployed troops to the state of Assam last Saturday after 31 Muslims were gunned down in three days of what police said were attacks by tribal militants who resent the presence of immigrants from neighbouring Bangladesh. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
12 / 17
<p>Foreign workers from India and Bangladesh rest during their dinner break on an open field near their construction site in Singapore May 6, 2014. The workers are typically given 30 to 45 minutes for their meal breaks, according to them. REUTERS/Edgar Su</p>

Foreign workers from India and Bangladesh rest during their dinner break on an open field near their construction site in Singapore May 6, 2014. The workers are typically given 30 to 45 minutes for their meal breaks, according to them. REUTERS/Edgar...more

Friday, May 09, 2014

Foreign workers from India and Bangladesh rest during their dinner break on an open field near their construction site in Singapore May 6, 2014. The workers are typically given 30 to 45 minutes for their meal breaks, according to them. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Close
13 / 17
<p>Polling officials demonstrate to residents how to use an electronic voting machine during an awareness program at a red-light area in Kolkata May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

Polling officials demonstrate to residents how to use an electronic voting machine during an awareness program at a red-light area in Kolkata May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Friday, May 09, 2014

Polling officials demonstrate to residents how to use an electronic voting machine during an awareness program at a red-light area in Kolkata May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Close
14 / 17
<p>Members of a laughter club participate in a laughing exercise in Mumbai May 5, 2014. Hundreds of people, who believe that laughter is the best medicine for a happy and healthy life, took part in an attempt to break a world record of the largest gathering of senior citizens at a laughing exercise on Monday. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Members of a laughter club participate in a laughing exercise in Mumbai May 5, 2014. Hundreds of people, who believe that laughter is the best medicine for a happy and healthy life, took part in an attempt to break a world record of the largest...more

Friday, May 09, 2014

Members of a laughter club participate in a laughing exercise in Mumbai May 5, 2014. Hundreds of people, who believe that laughter is the best medicine for a happy and healthy life, took part in an attempt to break a world record of the largest gathering of senior citizens at a laughing exercise on Monday. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
15 / 17
<p>A man does stretching exercises near a dog on a sea wall along the Arabian Sea in Mumbai May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui (INDIA - Tags: ANIMALS SOCIETY ENVIRONMENT)</p>

A man does stretching exercises near a dog on a sea wall along the Arabian Sea in Mumbai May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui (INDIA - Tags: ANIMALS SOCIETY ENVIRONMENT)

Friday, May 09, 2014

A man does stretching exercises near a dog on a sea wall along the Arabian Sea in Mumbai May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui (INDIA - Tags: ANIMALS SOCIETY ENVIRONMENT)

Close
16 / 17
<p>Polling officials work on election papers inside a classroom at a school, turned into a polling station, ahead of the general elections in Ayodhya in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh May 6, 2014. Around 815 million people have registered to vote in the world's biggest election - a number exceeding the population of Europe and a world record - and results of the mammoth exercise, which concludes on May 12, are due on May 16. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee (INDIA - Tags: POLITICS ELECTIONS)</p>

Polling officials work on election papers inside a classroom at a school, turned into a polling station, ahead of the general elections in Ayodhya in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh May 6, 2014. Around 815 million people have registered to...more

Friday, May 09, 2014

Polling officials work on election papers inside a classroom at a school, turned into a polling station, ahead of the general elections in Ayodhya in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh May 6, 2014. Around 815 million people have registered to vote in the world's biggest election - a number exceeding the population of Europe and a world record - and results of the mammoth exercise, which concludes on May 12, are due on May 16. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee (INDIA - Tags: POLITICS ELECTIONS)

Close
17 / 17
View Again
View Next
The beautiful game

The beautiful game

Next Slideshows

The beautiful game

The beautiful game

A celebration of soccer's next generation.

09 May 2014
Victory Day

Victory Day

Amid continuing crisis in Ukraine, people celebrate the former Soviet Union's WWII victory over Nazi Germany.

09 May 2014
Venezuela protests erupt again

Venezuela protests erupt again

Activists take to the streets in retaliation after security forces dismantle protest camps in Caracas.

09 May 2014
California's historic drought

California's historic drought

With reservoirs at record lows, California is in the midst of the worst drought in decades.

09 May 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Meet France's new First Lady

Meet France's new First Lady

French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

MTV Movie and TV Awards

MTV Movie and TV Awards

Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.

Cuba hosts first transgender Mass

Cuba hosts first transgender Mass

For decades belonging to a religion and being anything but heterosexual was stigmatized in Communist-ruled, macho Cuba, making the Mass held by three transgender pastors in the western Cuban city of Matanzas all the more groundbreaking.

MTV's rained-out red carpet

MTV's rained-out red carpet

A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures