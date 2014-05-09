India This Week

Police detain a member of the All Assam Minority Students Union (AAMSU) during a protest against the recent killing of Muslims by suspected tribal militants, in Nagaon town in Assam May 6, 2014. India deployed troops to the state of Assam last Saturday after 31 Muslims were gunned down in three days of what police said were attacks by tribal militants who resent the presence of immigrants from neighbouring Bangladesh. REUTERS/Stringer