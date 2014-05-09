India This Week
Supporters of Congress party cheer as they await the arrival of Rahul Gandhi (not pictured), Congress party's vice president and son of Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, during an election campaign rally in Kolkata May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A supporter of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) holds onto a railing while wearing a mask of BJP prime ministerial candidate Narendra Modi during a protest in New Delhi May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A young Buddhist monk flexes his muscles during morning prayers at Thikse Monastery in Ladakh May 7, 2014. The Buddhist-dominated Ladakh region stands at a height of 3,505 meters (11,499 feet) and is famous among tourists for its monasteries, landscapes, mountains and rich cultural heritage. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A "sadhu" (Hindu holy man) shows his ink-marked finger after casting his vote at a polling station at Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Police inspect the site of a bomb explosion outside a polling station at Palhalan in Baramulla district, north of Srinagar May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A woman walks back to her home after washing her clothes at a lake at Nellore district in Andhra Pradesh May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Babu
A policeman throws a stone towards Kashmiri protesters during an anti-election protest in Baramulla district, north of Srinagar May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Voters line up to cast their votes outside a polling station at Bakihakar in Kupwara district, north of Srinagar May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Children play on a parked cycle rickshaw outside their home in New Delhi May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A man reads a newspaper as he sits on the window of a temporary shelter for homeless people in New Delhi May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A young Hindu priest rides a bicycle past flags of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in an alley in Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Police detain a member of the All Assam Minority Students Union (AAMSU) during a protest against the recent killing of Muslims by suspected tribal militants, in Nagaon town in Assam May 6, 2014. India deployed troops to the state of Assam last Saturday after 31 Muslims were gunned down in three days of what police said were attacks by tribal militants who resent the presence of immigrants from neighbouring Bangladesh. REUTERS/Stringer
Foreign workers from India and Bangladesh rest during their dinner break on an open field near their construction site in Singapore May 6, 2014. The workers are typically given 30 to 45 minutes for their meal breaks, according to them. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Polling officials demonstrate to residents how to use an electronic voting machine during an awareness program at a red-light area in Kolkata May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Members of a laughter club participate in a laughing exercise in Mumbai May 5, 2014. Hundreds of people, who believe that laughter is the best medicine for a happy and healthy life, took part in an attempt to break a world record of the largest gathering of senior citizens at a laughing exercise on Monday. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A man does stretching exercises near a dog on a sea wall along the Arabian Sea in Mumbai May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui (INDIA - Tags: ANIMALS SOCIETY ENVIRONMENT)
Polling officials work on election papers inside a classroom at a school, turned into a polling station, ahead of the general elections in Ayodhya in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh May 6, 2014. Around 815 million people have registered to vote in the world's biggest election - a number exceeding the population of Europe and a world record - and results of the mammoth exercise, which concludes on May 12, are due on May 16. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee (INDIA - Tags: POLITICS ELECTIONS)
