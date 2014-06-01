Edition:
India
Pictures | Sun Jun 1, 2014

India This Week

A Kashmiri Muslim woman offers prayers on the Friday following celebrations for "Meeraj-un-Nabi" at the Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Sunday, June 01, 2014
A driver takes a nap inside his parked auto-rickshaw along the roadside in the old quarters of Delhi May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Sunday, June 01, 2014
Exiled Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama gives blessings to a Buddhist monk before a teaching session at a college in Mumbai May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Sunday, June 01, 2014
Firefighters try to douse the flames after a fire broke out in a commercial building at a textile market in Surat in Gujarat May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Sunday, June 01, 2014
Workers pose with a replica of the one and half feet tall and six kg FIFA World Cup trophy, made from sweets, in a bakery workshop in Kolkata, ahead of the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Sunday, June 01, 2014
A girl jumps rope in an alley as others watch in Dharavi, one of Asia's largest slums, in Mumbai May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Sunday, June 01, 2014
Indian army soldiers and onlookers stand near the debris of a MiG-21 aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) in a field near the town of Awantipora, south of Srinagar, May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Sunday, June 01, 2014
Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes his oath at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Sunday, June 01, 2014
Security personnel and rescue members stand next to damaged coaches of a passenger train after a collision in Khalilabad in Uttar Pradesh May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Sunday, June 01, 2014
Released Indian fishermen sit inside a train coach as they head home, after they were released by Pakistan, at a railway station in Ahmedabad May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Sunday, June 01, 2014
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) and his Pakistani counterpart Nawaz Sharif smile before the start of their bilateral meeting in New Delhi May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Sunday, June 01, 2014
Boys dive into a pond to cool themselves on a hot day in Chennai June 1, 2014. Temperatures in Chennai on Sunday reached 37.6 degrees Celsius (99.68 degrees Fahrenheit), according to information posted on the metrological department website. REUTERS/Babu

Sunday, June 01, 2014
Congress party vice president Rahul Gandhi (R), accompanied by local officials, visits the house of one of the two teenage girls, who were raped and hanged from a tree, at Budaun district in Uttar Pradesh May 31, 2014. Gandhi called for justice for two teenage girls who were found hanging from a tree on Wednesday after being raped. As public anger grows across the country, Gandhi visited the tree where the girls were found and spoke to members of the local community on Saturday. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Sunday, June 01, 2014
Onlookers stand at the site where two teenage girls, who were raped, were hanged from a tree at Budaun district in Uttar Pradesh May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Sunday, June 01, 2014
Demonstrators from All India Democratic Women's Association (AIDWA) hold placards and shout slogans during a protest against the recent killings of two teenage girls, in New Delhi May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Sunday, June 01, 2014
Aparisim 'Bobby' Ghosh (R), TIME Magazine's International editor, speaks to Uday Shankar, chief executive officer of Star India, during a dialogue at the Paley Center for Media in Manhattan, New York May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Sunday, June 01, 2014
Local residents crowd as they collect free drinking water from a municipal corporation water tanker in Ahmedabad May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Sunday, June 01, 2014
A farmer sits on a trolley loaded with melons as he waits for customers at a fruit and vegetable market in Chandigarh May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Sunday, June 01, 2014
Home Minister Rajnath Singh (C) gestures after taking charge of his office inside the home ministry in New Delhi May 29, 2014. On the left is Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Sunday, June 01, 2014
A boy eats at an orphanage run by a non-governmental organisation on World Hunger Day, in Chennai May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Babu

Sunday, June 01, 2014
Pakistan's Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif (C) speaks with chief cleric Syed Ahmed Bukhari (3rd L) during his visit to Jama Masjid in the old quarters of Delhi May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Sunday, June 01, 2014
