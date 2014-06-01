India This Week

Congress party vice president Rahul Gandhi (R), accompanied by local officials, visits the house of one of the two teenage girls, who were raped and hanged from a tree, at Budaun district in Uttar Pradesh May 31, 2014. Gandhi called for justice for...more

Congress party vice president Rahul Gandhi (R), accompanied by local officials, visits the house of one of the two teenage girls, who were raped and hanged from a tree, at Budaun district in Uttar Pradesh May 31, 2014. Gandhi called for justice for two teenage girls who were found hanging from a tree on Wednesday after being raped. As public anger grows across the country, Gandhi visited the tree where the girls were found and spoke to members of the local community on Saturday. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Close