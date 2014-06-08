Edition:
India this week

Tibetan exiles shout slogans during a protest against the visit of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, outside the Tibetan refugee colony in New Delhi June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Sunday, June 08, 2014
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (L) gestures to his Indian counterpart Sushma Swaraj before their meeting in New Delhi June 8, 2014. Wang is on an official visit to India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Commuters travel through a mirage on a hot summer day in front of the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi June 7, 2014. Temperature in New Delhi on Saturday reached 45 degrees Celsius, according to information posted on the metrological department website. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur

Commuters travel through a mirage on a hot summer day in front of the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi June 7, 2014. Temperature in New Delhi on Saturday reached 45 degrees Celsius, according to information posted on the metrological department website. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur
A mahout rides an elephant in the waters of a lake in Jaipur, capital of Rajasthan June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma

A mahout rides an elephant in the waters of a lake in Jaipur, capital of Rajasthan June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma
Family members mourn the death of Ismail Mian, a villager who died in a clash, on the outskirts of Agartala, capital of Tripura June 7, 2014. Two persons, including a Border Security Force (BSF) soldier, were killed and ten injured allegedly in a clash between the border guards and villagers near the international border with Bangladesh last night, local media reported on Saturday. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Family members mourn the death of Ismail Mian, a villager who died in a clash, on the outskirts of Agartala, capital of Tripura June 7, 2014. Two persons, including a Border Security Force (BSF) soldier, were killed and ten injured allegedly in a clash between the border guards and villagers near the international border with Bangladesh last night, local media reported on Saturday. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
Finance Minister and Defence Minister Arun Jaitley (L) listens to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Raghuram Rajan during a financial stability development council meeting in Mumbai June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Finance Minister and Defence Minister Arun Jaitley (L) listens to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Raghuram Rajan during a financial stability development council meeting in Mumbai June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Finance Minister and Defence Minister Arun Jaitley (3rd L) inspects a guard of honour aboard aircraft carrier "INS Viraat", in Mumbai June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Finance Minister and Defence Minister Arun Jaitley (3rd L) inspects a guard of honour aboard aircraft carrier "INS Viraat", in Mumbai June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Volunteers of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), a Hindu nationalist organisation, take part in a drill during a training camp in Bhopal June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Raj Patidar

Volunteers of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), a Hindu nationalist organisation, take part in a drill during a training camp in Bhopal June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Raj Patidar
Sikhs wield swords during their clash inside the complex of the holy Sikh shrine, the Golden Temple, in Amritsar June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Munish Sharma

Sikhs wield swords during their clash inside the complex of the holy Sikh shrine, the Golden Temple, in Amritsar June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Munish Sharma
Sikhs wield swords during their clash inside the complex of the holy Sikh shrine, the Golden Temple, in Amritsar June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Munish Sharma

Sikhs wield swords during their clash inside the complex of the holy Sikh shrine, the Golden Temple, in Amritsar June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Munish Sharma
A Kashmiri woman government employee shouts slogans as policemen try to stop them during a protest in Srinagar June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

A Kashmiri woman government employee shouts slogans as policemen try to stop them during a protest in Srinagar June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Beachgoers react to the camera while holding an umbrella as it drizzles at the Fort Kochi beach in Kochi June 6, 2014. Monsoon rains reached the southern coast of Kerala a few days later than usual on Friday, offering relief to farmers eagerly waiting for the start of the wet season that is crucial for their summer crops. REUTERS/Sivaram V.

Beachgoers react to the camera while holding an umbrella as it drizzles at the Fort Kochi beach in Kochi June 6, 2014. Monsoon rains reached the southern coast of Kerala a few days later than usual on Friday, offering relief to farmers eagerly waiting for the start of the wet season that is crucial for their summer crops. REUTERS/Sivaram V.
A worker uses a rope to move through a pile of empty plastic bottles at a recycling workshop in Mumbai June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A worker uses a rope to move through a pile of empty plastic bottles at a recycling workshop in Mumbai June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A Brazilian national flag is fixed on a piece of sweet at a sweets shop in Kolkata, ahead of the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A Brazilian national flag is fixed on a piece of sweet at a sweets shop in Kolkata, ahead of the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A worker sells sweets next to a replica of the FIFA World Cup trophy, made from sweets, at a shop in Kolkata, ahead of the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A worker sells sweets next to a replica of the FIFA World Cup trophy, made from sweets, at a shop in Kolkata, ahead of the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A worker hangs Argentine flags to dry after printing to be sold at a sports goods market in Kolkata June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A worker hangs Argentine flags to dry after printing to be sold at a sports goods market in Kolkata June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) consoles an unidentified relative of Rural Development Minister Gopinath Munde after he placed a wreath over the casket of Munde at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters in New Delhi June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) consoles an unidentified relative of Rural Development Minister Gopinath Munde after he placed a wreath over the casket of Munde at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters in New Delhi June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) greets L.K. Advani, senior leader of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), next to the casket of Rural Development Minister Gopinath Munde at the party headquarters in New Delhi June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) greets L.K. Advani, senior leader of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), next to the casket of Rural Development Minister Gopinath Munde at the party headquarters in New Delhi June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Boys practice during a heading drill in front of murals of (L-R), Brazil's Ronaldinho, Argentina's Lionel Messi and France's Zinedine Zidane at a playground ahead of the World Cup soccer tournament in Brazil, in Chennai June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Babu

Boys practice during a heading drill in front of murals of (L-R), Brazil's Ronaldinho, Argentina's Lionel Messi and France's Zinedine Zidane at a playground ahead of the World Cup soccer tournament in Brazil, in Chennai June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Babu
A boy performs Mallakhamb on a pole during a practice session at a playground in Mumbai June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A boy performs Mallakhamb on a pole during a practice session at a playground in Mumbai June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Supporters of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are stopped by police from moving towards the office of Akhilesh Yadav, the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, during a protest against recent rape and hanging of two girls, in Lucknow June 2, 2014. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar

Supporters of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are stopped by police from moving towards the office of Akhilesh Yadav, the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, during a protest against recent rape and hanging of two girls, in Lucknow June 2, 2014. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar
Tailor Arif Bhai, 60, stitches a Brazil flag with his helper inside his workshop, before selling the flags to soccer fans ahead of the World Cup soccer tournament in Brazil, in Kolkata June 2, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Tailor Arif Bhai, 60, stitches a Brazil flag with his helper inside his workshop, before selling the flags to soccer fans ahead of the World Cup soccer tournament in Brazil, in Kolkata June 2, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Kalvakuntla Chandrashekar Rao, newly elected Chief Minister of Telangana, gestures to his supporters after his swearing-in ceremony at a ground in Hyderabad June 2, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Kalvakuntla Chandrashekar Rao, newly elected Chief Minister of Telangana, gestures to his supporters after his swearing-in ceremony at a ground in Hyderabad June 2, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
