India this week
A Kashmiri woman carries dry grass at the top of her head, on the outskirts of Srinagar June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
People get drenched in a large wave during high tide at a sea front in Mumbai June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Activists of Congress party carry earthen pots on their heads during a protest march against power cuts and water problems, in New Delhi June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A man paints the exterior of a house with the national flags of 2014 World Cup teams in Kolkata June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
People hold frogs as they solemnise a frog marriage in Nagpur June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Rickshaw riders make their way through a flooded road after a heavy rain shower in Agartala, Tripura June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
A man protects himself from sun with a cloth as he sits on top of a cycle rickshaw carrying laundry on a hot summer day in the old quarters of Delhi June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Kashmiri farmers work in paddy fields at Bandipora, north of Srinagar June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A porter transports a cart loaded with empty plastic drums to a recycling factory at a slum in Mumbai June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Workers take rest in front of closed shops on a hot summer day in the old quarters of Delhi June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A villager with his bicycle walks on the banks of the Kuakhai River on a hot summer day, on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
The body of a student is loaded onto an Indian Army helicopter at Mandi helipad in Himachal Pradesh June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A man washes his face using a pipe that supplies water to trains at a railway station on a hot summer day in Allahabad June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
