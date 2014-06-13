Edition:
India this week

A Kashmiri woman carries dry grass at the top of her head, on the outskirts of Srinagar June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

People get drenched in a large wave during high tide at a sea front in Mumbai June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Activists of Congress party carry earthen pots on their heads during a protest march against power cuts and water problems, in New Delhi June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

A man paints the exterior of a house with the national flags of 2014 World Cup teams in Kolkata June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

People hold frogs as they solemnise a frog marriage in Nagpur June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Rickshaw riders make their way through a flooded road after a heavy rain shower in Agartala, Tripura June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

A man protects himself from sun with a cloth as he sits on top of a cycle rickshaw carrying laundry on a hot summer day in the old quarters of Delhi June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Kashmiri farmers work in paddy fields at Bandipora, north of Srinagar June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

A porter transports a cart loaded with empty plastic drums to a recycling factory at a slum in Mumbai June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Workers take rest in front of closed shops on a hot summer day in the old quarters of Delhi June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

A villager with his bicycle walks on the banks of the Kuakhai River on a hot summer day, on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

The body of a student is loaded onto an Indian Army helicopter at Mandi helipad in Himachal Pradesh June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

A man washes his face using a pipe that supplies water to trains at a railway station on a hot summer day in Allahabad June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

