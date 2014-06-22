India this week
Activists of Youth Congress, burn an effigy of Railway Minister D.V. Sadananda Gowda, during a protest against the hike in rail passenger and freight fares in Chandigarh June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Passengers are reflected on the windowpane of a train carriage at a railway station in Ahmedabad June 21, 2014. The government on Friday pushed through a steep hike in rail passenger and freight fares, the first dose of the "bitter medicine" Prime...more
Relatives mourn the death of suspected militant Adil Ahmed Shah, during his funeral in Rathsuna, south of Srinagar, June 20, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Kashmiri Shiite Muslims shout religious slogans as they take part in a protest against the ongoing conflict in Iraq, at Narbal, north of Srinagar June 20, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
School students pray for the Indian citizens kidnapped in Iraq, at a school in Ahmedabad June 20, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A fisherman casts his fishing net into the waters of a lake at Panangad, on the outskirts of Kochi June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Sivaram V
A relative of an Indian worker, who has been kidnapped in Iraq, is being comforted by Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj after their meeting in New Delhi June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A relative of an Indian worker, who has been kidnapped in Iraq, weeps during her visit to a Gurudwara (Sikh temple) before meeting Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj in New Delhi June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Relatives hold up photographs of Indian workers, who have been kidnapped in Iraq, after their meeting with Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj in New Delhi June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj (R) gestures to Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin before their meeting in New Delhi June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A Kashmiri man smokes a water pipe as he sits in his boat on the waters of Anchar Lake on a rainy day in Srinagar June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A porter loads earthen pitchers onto a truck against the backdrop of pre-monsoon clouds on the outskirts of Ahmedabad June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Brides stand outside a toilet as they wait for their grooms at the venue for a mass marriage ceremony in Kolkata June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Brides and grooms speak before the start of a mass marriage ceremony in Kolkata June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Shiite Muslims shout religious slogans as they take part in a protest against the ongoing conflict in Iraq, in New Delhi January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Customers shop at an outdoor market in Ahmedabad June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A boy cools himself in the waters of a tube well on a hot summer day at Manawala village on the outskirts of Amritsar June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Munish Sharma
Fans of Argentina's soccer team carry a giant picture of Argentina's player Lionel Messi as they celebrate their team's win over Bosnia in the 2014 FIFA World Cup, in Kolkata June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Indian fans of Argentina's soccer team celebrate their team's win over Bosnia in the 2014 FIFA World Cup, in Kolkata June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A worker cuts a pumpkin to check its quality at a wholesale vegetable market in Kolkata June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A boy somersaults as he cools himself on a beach on a hot summer day on the outskirts of Chennai June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Babu
Activists of Congress party carry earthen pots during a protest in New Delhi June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
