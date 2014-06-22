Edition:
India
Sun Jun 22, 2014

India this week

Activists of Youth Congress, burn an effigy of Railway Minister D.V. Sadananda Gowda, during a protest against the hike in rail passenger and freight fares in Chandigarh June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Sunday, June 22, 2014
Passengers are reflected on the windowpane of a train carriage at a railway station in Ahmedabad June 21, 2014. The government on Friday pushed through a steep hike in rail passenger and freight fares, the first dose of the "bitter medicine" Prime Minister Narendra Modi has warned is needed to revive the economy. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Relatives mourn the death of suspected militant Adil Ahmed Shah, during his funeral in Rathsuna, south of Srinagar, June 20, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Kashmiri Shiite Muslims shout religious slogans as they take part in a protest against the ongoing conflict in Iraq, at Narbal, north of Srinagar June 20, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

School students pray for the Indian citizens kidnapped in Iraq, at a school in Ahmedabad June 20, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A fisherman casts his fishing net into the waters of a lake at Panangad, on the outskirts of Kochi June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Sivaram V

A relative of an Indian worker, who has been kidnapped in Iraq, is being comforted by Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj after their meeting in New Delhi June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A relative of an Indian worker, who has been kidnapped in Iraq, weeps during her visit to a Gurudwara (Sikh temple) before meeting Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj in New Delhi June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Relatives hold up photographs of Indian workers, who have been kidnapped in Iraq, after their meeting with Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj in New Delhi June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj (R) gestures to Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin before their meeting in New Delhi June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A Kashmiri man smokes a water pipe as he sits in his boat on the waters of Anchar Lake on a rainy day in Srinagar June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

A porter loads earthen pitchers onto a truck against the backdrop of pre-monsoon clouds on the outskirts of Ahmedabad June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Brides stand outside a toilet as they wait for their grooms at the venue for a mass marriage ceremony in Kolkata June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Brides and grooms speak before the start of a mass marriage ceremony in Kolkata June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Shiite Muslims shout religious slogans as they take part in a protest against the ongoing conflict in Iraq, in New Delhi January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Customers shop at an outdoor market in Ahmedabad June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A boy cools himself in the waters of a tube well on a hot summer day at Manawala village on the outskirts of Amritsar June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Munish Sharma

Fans of Argentina's soccer team carry a giant picture of Argentina's player Lionel Messi as they celebrate their team's win over Bosnia in the 2014 FIFA World Cup, in Kolkata June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Indian fans of Argentina's soccer team celebrate their team's win over Bosnia in the 2014 FIFA World Cup, in Kolkata June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A worker cuts a pumpkin to check its quality at a wholesale vegetable market in Kolkata June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A boy somersaults as he cools himself on a beach on a hot summer day on the outskirts of Chennai June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Babu

Activists of Congress party carry earthen pots during a protest in New Delhi June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Trending Collections

Pictures