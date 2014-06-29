India This Week
Myanmar's President Thein Sein (3rd L), India's Vice President Shri Mohammad Hamid Ansari (C) and China's Vice President Li Yuanchao (4th L) pose for a group photo with other dignitaries while visiting a photo exhibition marking the 60th Anniversary...more
A labourer carries sacks of potatoes on his head at a vegetable market in Mumbai, June 29, 2014. India has set a minimum export price of $450 per tonne for potatoes, a government statement said on Thursday, as part of the government's drive to boost...more
A soccer fan applies colour on a four-feet high replica of the 2014 Brazil World Cup trophy, made of plastic fiber, inside a workshop in Kolkata June 28, 2014. The trophy will be used for decoration inside a local soccer club. REUTERS/Rupak De...more
Activists of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) from Haryana shout anti-government slogans from a vehicle after they were detained by police during a protest in Chandigarh June 28, 2014. Hundreds of activists on Saturday protested against the breakdowns in the...more
Rescue workers and volunteers stand at the site of a collapsed building in New Delhi June 28, 2014. A decades-old building collapsed in New Delhi on Saturday killing five children and two women, police said, highlighting the need to monitor...more
A devotee sits beside the wheels of a chariot on the eve of the annual Rath Yatra, or chariot procession, in Puri June 28, 2014. The annual religious procession commemorates a journey by Lord Jagannath, his brother Balabhadra and sister Subhadra, in...more
Rescue workers conduct a search operation for survivors at the site of a collapsed 11-storey building that was under construction on the outskirts of Chennai June 28, 2014. Two building collapses in New Delhi and Tamil Nadu states killed at least 11...more
Onlookers stand near the site of a blast and fire at a gas pipeline at Godavari district in Andhra Pradesh June 27, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A man along with his sons, sit on a temporary raft as they make their way back from school, through a flooded road after heavy rains at Guwahati in Assam June 27, 2014. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah
Residents wade through a flooded road as they move to a safer location after heavy rains at Guwahati in Assam June 27, 2014. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah
Cyrus Mistry, chairman of Tata Group, smiles during the Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (TCS) annual general meeting in Mumbai June 27, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
External Affairs Minister of India Sushma Swaraj speaks with her Bangladeshi counterpart Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dhaka June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
A Sadhu or a Hindu holy man offers milk to the waters of holy river Ganga as part of his morning prayers in Allahabad June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Indian Muslim children pray for rain on a street in Mumbai, June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
People are silhouetted as they play football at a beach along the Arabian Sea in Mumbai June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A Hindu holy man dances before registering for the annual pilgrimage to the Amarnath cave shrine, in Jammu June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
