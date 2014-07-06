Edition:
India
Pictures | Sun Jul 6, 2014 | 1:30pm IST

India this week

Finance and Defence Minister Arun Jaitley (C) arrives to attend a meeting with the finance ministers of states on the Goods and Services Tax (GST) issues in New Delhi July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Finance and Defence Minister Arun Jaitley (C) arrives to attend a meeting with the finance ministers of states on the Goods and Services Tax (GST) issues in New Delhi July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Sunday, July 06, 2014
Finance and Defence Minister Arun Jaitley (C) arrives to attend a meeting with the finance ministers of states on the Goods and Services Tax (GST) issues in New Delhi July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
1 / 25
Sherin (C), an Indian nurse caught up in fighting in Iraq, hugs her sister after arriving at the airport in Kochi July 5, 2014. Sherin was one of 46 nurses who had been holed up in a hospital in the Iraqi city of Tikrit and had arrived home in India on Saturday after briefly being held captive by suspected militants, an outcome celebrated by the newly elected government in New Delhi as an early diplomatic success. REUTERS/Sivaram V

Sherin (C), an Indian nurse caught up in fighting in Iraq, hugs her sister after arriving at the airport in Kochi July 5, 2014. Sherin was one of 46 nurses who had been holed up in a hospital in the Iraqi city of Tikrit and had arrived home in India...more

Sunday, July 06, 2014
Sherin (C), an Indian nurse caught up in fighting in Iraq, hugs her sister after arriving at the airport in Kochi July 5, 2014. Sherin was one of 46 nurses who had been holed up in a hospital in the Iraqi city of Tikrit and had arrived home in India on Saturday after briefly being held captive by suspected militants, an outcome celebrated by the newly elected government in New Delhi as an early diplomatic success. REUTERS/Sivaram V
Close
2 / 25
Jammu & Kashmir's Chief Minister Omar Abdullah (R) speaks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) as a security personnel watches after the inauguration ceremony of a train on a new stretch of railway to the town of Katra, northwest of Jammu July 4, 2014. Modi saw off the inaugural train on a new stretch of railway to Katra, allowing easier access to the Vaishno Devi shrine there that is one of India's most popular pilgrimage sites and receives upwards of 10 million visitors each year. Modi said the train, in addition to making it easier for pilgrims to reach the shrine, would help connect the state with the rest of India. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Jammu & Kashmir's Chief Minister Omar Abdullah (R) speaks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) as a security personnel watches after the inauguration ceremony of a train on a new stretch of railway to the town of Katra, northwest of Jammu July 4,...more

Sunday, July 06, 2014
Jammu & Kashmir's Chief Minister Omar Abdullah (R) speaks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) as a security personnel watches after the inauguration ceremony of a train on a new stretch of railway to the town of Katra, northwest of Jammu July 4, 2014. Modi saw off the inaugural train on a new stretch of railway to Katra, allowing easier access to the Vaishno Devi shrine there that is one of India's most popular pilgrimage sites and receives upwards of 10 million visitors each year. Modi said the train, in addition to making it easier for pilgrims to reach the shrine, would help connect the state with the rest of India. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Close
3 / 25
A policeman stands guard next to concertina wires during a strike in Srinagar July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

A policeman stands guard next to concertina wires during a strike in Srinagar July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Sunday, July 06, 2014
A policeman stands guard next to concertina wires during a strike in Srinagar July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Close
4 / 25
Indian nurses walk after they were released by Iraqi Islamist militants, as they arrive at Arbil International Airport, in Iraq's Kurdistan region, July 5, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Indian nurses walk after they were released by Iraqi Islamist militants, as they arrive at Arbil International Airport, in Iraq's Kurdistan region, July 5, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Sunday, July 06, 2014
Indian nurses walk after they were released by Iraqi Islamist militants, as they arrive at Arbil International Airport, in Iraq's Kurdistan region, July 5, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
5 / 25
Men use plastic sheets to protect themselves from the rain while sitting under a tree in New Delhi July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Men use plastic sheets to protect themselves from the rain while sitting under a tree in New Delhi July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Sunday, July 06, 2014
Men use plastic sheets to protect themselves from the rain while sitting under a tree in New Delhi July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Close
6 / 25
Kashmiri Muslim women read the Koran during the holy month of Ramadan inside the shrine of Sufi Saint Sheikh Hamzah Makhdoomi in Srinagar July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Kashmiri Muslim women read the Koran during the holy month of Ramadan inside the shrine of Sufi Saint Sheikh Hamzah Makhdoomi in Srinagar July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Sunday, July 06, 2014
Kashmiri Muslim women read the Koran during the holy month of Ramadan inside the shrine of Sufi Saint Sheikh Hamzah Makhdoomi in Srinagar July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Close
7 / 25
A man sweeps as he is silhouetted against the light installed at a Muslim shrine in New Delhi July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

A man sweeps as he is silhouetted against the light installed at a Muslim shrine in New Delhi July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Sunday, July 06, 2014
A man sweeps as he is silhouetted against the light installed at a Muslim shrine in New Delhi July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Close
8 / 25
Shi'ite Muslims take part in a candlelight protest against the ongoing conflict in Iraq, in New Delhi July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Shi'ite Muslims take part in a candlelight protest against the ongoing conflict in Iraq, in New Delhi July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Sunday, July 06, 2014
Shi'ite Muslims take part in a candlelight protest against the ongoing conflict in Iraq, in New Delhi July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Close
9 / 25
A milkman rides a motorcycle during a heavy rain shower in Chandigarh July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

A milkman rides a motorcycle during a heavy rain shower in Chandigarh July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Sunday, July 06, 2014
A milkman rides a motorcycle during a heavy rain shower in Chandigarh July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Close
10 / 25
Facebook's Chief Operating Officer (COO) Sheryl Sandberg attends an interactive session organised by the ladies' wing of industry lobby group Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) in New Delhi July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Facebook's Chief Operating Officer (COO) Sheryl Sandberg attends an interactive session organised by the ladies' wing of industry lobby group Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) in New Delhi July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan...more

Sunday, July 06, 2014
Facebook's Chief Operating Officer (COO) Sheryl Sandberg attends an interactive session organised by the ladies' wing of industry lobby group Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) in New Delhi July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
11 / 25
U.S. Senator John McCain (2nd L) leaves after his meeting with India's Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj in New Delhi July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

U.S. Senator John McCain (2nd L) leaves after his meeting with India's Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj in New Delhi July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Sunday, July 06, 2014
U.S. Senator John McCain (2nd L) leaves after his meeting with India's Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj in New Delhi July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
12 / 25
Village women walk carrying metal pitchers filled with drinking water in Gibpura village in Gujarat July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Village women walk carrying metal pitchers filled with drinking water in Gibpura village in Gujarat July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Sunday, July 06, 2014
Village women walk carrying metal pitchers filled with drinking water in Gibpura village in Gujarat July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
13 / 25
A woman (R) stands near a car which was damaged by a tree that fell after heavy rains and strong winds in Shimla July 2, 2014. Monsoon rains have revived in central and northern parts of Indian, a government official said on Wednesday, but warned the country is still expected to have below-average monsoon this year. REUTERS/Stringer

A woman (R) stands near a car which was damaged by a tree that fell after heavy rains and strong winds in Shimla July 2, 2014. Monsoon rains have revived in central and northern parts of Indian, a government official said on Wednesday, but warned the...more

Sunday, July 06, 2014
A woman (R) stands near a car which was damaged by a tree that fell after heavy rains and strong winds in Shimla July 2, 2014. Monsoon rains have revived in central and northern parts of Indian, a government official said on Wednesday, but warned the country is still expected to have below-average monsoon this year. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
14 / 25
Singapore's Foreign Minister K. Shanmugam (L) shakes hands with Sushma Swaraj before their meeting in New Delhi July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Singapore's Foreign Minister K. Shanmugam (L) shakes hands with Sushma Swaraj before their meeting in New Delhi July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Sunday, July 06, 2014
Singapore's Foreign Minister K. Shanmugam (L) shakes hands with Sushma Swaraj before their meeting in New Delhi July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
15 / 25
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks with French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius (L) during a meeting at his residence in New Delhi July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Raveendran/Pool

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks with French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius (L) during a meeting at his residence in New Delhi July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Raveendran/Pool

Sunday, July 06, 2014
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks with French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius (L) during a meeting at his residence in New Delhi July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Raveendran/Pool
Close
16 / 25
A worker carries steel buckets inside a steel utensil manufacturing factory in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A worker carries steel buckets inside a steel utensil manufacturing factory in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Sunday, July 06, 2014
A worker carries steel buckets inside a steel utensil manufacturing factory in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
17 / 25
A Hindu priest sits in a cauldron of water while performing the "Parjanya Varun Yagam", a special prayer for rain, in Ahmedabad July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A Hindu priest sits in a cauldron of water while performing the "Parjanya Varun Yagam", a special prayer for rain, in Ahmedabad July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Sunday, July 06, 2014
A Hindu priest sits in a cauldron of water while performing the "Parjanya Varun Yagam", a special prayer for rain, in Ahmedabad July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
18 / 25
Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C23), carrying five satellites, lifts off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, north of Chennai June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Babu

Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C23), carrying five satellites, lifts off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, north of Chennai June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Babu

Sunday, July 06, 2014
Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C23), carrying five satellites, lifts off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, north of Chennai June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Babu
Close
19 / 25
France's Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius (L) shakes hands with Sushma Swaraj before their meeting in New Delhi June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

France's Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius (L) shakes hands with Sushma Swaraj before their meeting in New Delhi June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Sunday, July 06, 2014
France's Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius (L) shakes hands with Sushma Swaraj before their meeting in New Delhi June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
20 / 25
Policemen use batons to disperse youth wing workers of India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during a protest outside the state assembly in Lucknow June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar

Policemen use batons to disperse youth wing workers of India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during a protest outside the state assembly in Lucknow June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar

Sunday, July 06, 2014
Policemen use batons to disperse youth wing workers of India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during a protest outside the state assembly in Lucknow June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar
Close
21 / 25
Vice President Shri Mohammad Hamid Ansari greets Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Wang Zhao/Pool

Vice President Shri Mohammad Hamid Ansari greets Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Wang Zhao/Pool

Sunday, July 06, 2014
Vice President Shri Mohammad Hamid Ansari greets Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Wang Zhao/Pool
Close
22 / 25
Muslims eat their Iftar (breaking of fast) meal on the first day of the holy month of Ramadan in India, at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Muslims eat their Iftar (breaking of fast) meal on the first day of the holy month of Ramadan in India, at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Sunday, July 06, 2014
Muslims eat their Iftar (breaking of fast) meal on the first day of the holy month of Ramadan in India, at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Close
23 / 25
A girl fetches water from a well at Mewat district in Haryana June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

A girl fetches water from a well at Mewat district in Haryana June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Sunday, July 06, 2014
A girl fetches water from a well at Mewat district in Haryana June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Close
24 / 25
A man covers containers filled with milk with a cloth outside a milk chilling centre at Mewat district in the northern Indian state of Haryana June 25, 2014. As dairy farmers fret over the risk to earnings due to the vagaries of the monsoon, the squeeze in supplies of milk is adding to inflationary pressures that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government inherited when it came to power in May. Picture taken June 25, 2014. To match INDIA-INFLATION/MILK REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee (INDIA)

A man covers containers filled with milk with a cloth outside a milk chilling centre at Mewat district in the northern Indian state of Haryana June 25, 2014. As dairy farmers fret over the risk to earnings due to the vagaries of the monsoon, the...more

Sunday, July 06, 2014
A man covers containers filled with milk with a cloth outside a milk chilling centre at Mewat district in the northern Indian state of Haryana June 25, 2014. As dairy farmers fret over the risk to earnings due to the vagaries of the monsoon, the squeeze in supplies of milk is adding to inflationary pressures that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government inherited when it came to power in May. Picture taken June 25, 2014. To match INDIA-INFLATION/MILK REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee (INDIA)
Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
The Fourth of July

The Fourth of July

Next Slideshows

The Fourth of July

The Fourth of July

America celebrates Independence Day.

05 Jul 2014
Painted bodies

Painted bodies

The strange and the creative is on display at the World Bodypainting Festival in Austria.

05 Jul 2014
Hot dog wars

Hot dog wars

The world's best competitive eaters square off in hot dog eating competitions in New York.

05 Jul 2014
On the sidelines

On the sidelines

Our photographers bring you behind-the-scenes moments from Brazil.

04 Jul 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Mexico's poppy war

Mexico's poppy war

The Mexican army is fighting a surge in violence for control of poppy country against gangs that have engulfed the state of Guerrero in a war to control poppy fields.

MTVs rained-out red carpet

MTVs rained-out red carpet

A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.

Jaitley in Japan

Jaitley in Japan

Pictures from Finance Minister Arun Jaitley's three-day visit to Japan.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Plane lands after secret, two-year mission

Plane lands after secret, two-year mission

The U.S. military's experimental X-37B space plane completes a classified mission that lasted nearly two years, the Air Force said.

Macron wins French election

Macron wins French election

Emmanuel Macron is elected president of France, defeating Marine Le Pen, who threatened to take France out of the European Union.

Always Dreaming wins Kentucky Derby

Always Dreaming wins Kentucky Derby

Always Dreaming won the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky on a sloppy track.

India This Week

India This Week

Our best India pictures from this week.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures