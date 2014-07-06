India this week
Finance and Defence Minister Arun Jaitley (C) arrives to attend a meeting with the finance ministers of states on the Goods and Services Tax (GST) issues in New Delhi July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Sherin (C), an Indian nurse caught up in fighting in Iraq, hugs her sister after arriving at the airport in Kochi July 5, 2014. Sherin was one of 46 nurses who had been holed up in a hospital in the Iraqi city of Tikrit and had arrived home in India...more
Jammu & Kashmir's Chief Minister Omar Abdullah (R) speaks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) as a security personnel watches after the inauguration ceremony of a train on a new stretch of railway to the town of Katra, northwest of Jammu July 4,...more
A policeman stands guard next to concertina wires during a strike in Srinagar July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Indian nurses walk after they were released by Iraqi Islamist militants, as they arrive at Arbil International Airport, in Iraq's Kurdistan region, July 5, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Men use plastic sheets to protect themselves from the rain while sitting under a tree in New Delhi July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Kashmiri Muslim women read the Koran during the holy month of Ramadan inside the shrine of Sufi Saint Sheikh Hamzah Makhdoomi in Srinagar July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A man sweeps as he is silhouetted against the light installed at a Muslim shrine in New Delhi July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Shi'ite Muslims take part in a candlelight protest against the ongoing conflict in Iraq, in New Delhi July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A milkman rides a motorcycle during a heavy rain shower in Chandigarh July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Facebook's Chief Operating Officer (COO) Sheryl Sandberg attends an interactive session organised by the ladies' wing of industry lobby group Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) in New Delhi July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan...more
U.S. Senator John McCain (2nd L) leaves after his meeting with India's Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj in New Delhi July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Village women walk carrying metal pitchers filled with drinking water in Gibpura village in Gujarat July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A woman (R) stands near a car which was damaged by a tree that fell after heavy rains and strong winds in Shimla July 2, 2014. Monsoon rains have revived in central and northern parts of Indian, a government official said on Wednesday, but warned the...more
Singapore's Foreign Minister K. Shanmugam (L) shakes hands with Sushma Swaraj before their meeting in New Delhi July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks with French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius (L) during a meeting at his residence in New Delhi July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Raveendran/Pool
A worker carries steel buckets inside a steel utensil manufacturing factory in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A Hindu priest sits in a cauldron of water while performing the "Parjanya Varun Yagam", a special prayer for rain, in Ahmedabad July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C23), carrying five satellites, lifts off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, north of Chennai June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Babu
France's Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius (L) shakes hands with Sushma Swaraj before their meeting in New Delhi June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Policemen use batons to disperse youth wing workers of India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during a protest outside the state assembly in Lucknow June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar
Vice President Shri Mohammad Hamid Ansari greets Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Wang Zhao/Pool
Muslims eat their Iftar (breaking of fast) meal on the first day of the holy month of Ramadan in India, at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A girl fetches water from a well at Mewat district in Haryana June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A man covers containers filled with milk with a cloth outside a milk chilling centre at Mewat district in the northern Indian state of Haryana June 25, 2014. As dairy farmers fret over the risk to earnings due to the vagaries of the monsoon, the...more
