India this week

Jammu & Kashmir's Chief Minister Omar Abdullah (R) speaks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) as a security personnel watches after the inauguration ceremony of a train on a new stretch of railway to the town of Katra, northwest of Jammu July 4, 2014. Modi saw off the inaugural train on a new stretch of railway to Katra, allowing easier access to the Vaishno Devi shrine there that is one of India's most popular pilgrimage sites and receives upwards of 10 million visitors each year. Modi said the train, in addition to making it easier for pilgrims to reach the shrine, would help connect the state with the rest of India. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Close