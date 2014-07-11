Edition:
India this week

Schoolchildren show their hands decorated with henna paste during a henna competition to mark World Population Day in Ahmedabad July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Friday, July 11, 2014
Muslims offer Friday prayers during the holy fasting month of Ramadan at a mosque in Allahabad July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Friday, July 11, 2014
A vendor waits for customers at a wholesale vegetable market in the old quarters of Delhi July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Friday, July 11, 2014
U.S. Deputy Secretary of State William Burns (L) shakes hands with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi during their meeting in New Delhi July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Harish Tyagi/Pool

Friday, July 11, 2014
India's Mohammed Shami (R) waves his bat after reaching his half century as he stands with team-mate Bhuvneshwar Kumar during the first cricket test match against England at Trent Bridge cricket ground in Nottingham, England July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Philip Brown

Friday, July 11, 2014
A Kashmiri Muslim woman prays behind a glass window, as women are not allowed to enter, at the shrine of Sufi saint Ziarat Sharief Hazrat Syed Yaqoob Sahib, during the holy month of Ramadan in Srinagar July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Friday, July 11, 2014
A worker prepares to unload steel bricks at a steel factory on the outskirts of Jammu July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Friday, July 11, 2014
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley (C) poses as he leaves his office to present the federal budget for the 2014/15 fiscal year, in New Delhi July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, July 11, 2014
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (2nd R) offers a sweet to Amit Shah, the newly appointed president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as outgoing BJP president Rajnath Singh (R) watches during a news conference in New Delhi July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Friday, July 11, 2014
A farmer prepares to install a scarecrow in his field of corn on the outskirts of Ahmedabad July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Friday, July 11, 2014
A man bathes in the waters of a tube well in the morning at Salamatpur village in Punjab July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Friday, July 11, 2014
England's captain Alastair Cook (L) stands with India's captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni holding the series trophy before Wednesday's first test cricket match at Trent Bridge cricket ground in Nottingham, July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Philip Brown

Friday, July 11, 2014
Railway Minister Sadananda Gowda (C) arrives to present the railway budget for the 2014/15 fiscal year, at the parliament in New Delhi July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Friday, July 11, 2014
Commuters walk on a crowded platform at a railway station in Kolkata July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Friday, July 11, 2014
Passengers travel on an overcrowded train at Loni town in Uttar Pradesh July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Friday, July 11, 2014
