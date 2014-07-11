India this week
Schoolchildren show their hands decorated with henna paste during a henna competition to mark World Population Day in Ahmedabad July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Muslims offer Friday prayers during the holy fasting month of Ramadan at a mosque in Allahabad July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A vendor waits for customers at a wholesale vegetable market in the old quarters of Delhi July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
U.S. Deputy Secretary of State William Burns (L) shakes hands with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi during their meeting in New Delhi July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Harish Tyagi/Pool
India's Mohammed Shami (R) waves his bat after reaching his half century as he stands with team-mate Bhuvneshwar Kumar during the first cricket test match against England at Trent Bridge cricket ground in Nottingham, England July 10, 2014....more
A Kashmiri Muslim woman prays behind a glass window, as women are not allowed to enter, at the shrine of Sufi saint Ziarat Sharief Hazrat Syed Yaqoob Sahib, during the holy month of Ramadan in Srinagar July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A worker prepares to unload steel bricks at a steel factory on the outskirts of Jammu July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley (C) poses as he leaves his office to present the federal budget for the 2014/15 fiscal year, in New Delhi July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (2nd R) offers a sweet to Amit Shah, the newly appointed president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as outgoing BJP president Rajnath Singh (R) watches during a news conference in New Delhi July 9, 2014. ...more
A farmer prepares to install a scarecrow in his field of corn on the outskirts of Ahmedabad July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A man bathes in the waters of a tube well in the morning at Salamatpur village in Punjab July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
England's captain Alastair Cook (L) stands with India's captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni holding the series trophy before Wednesday's first test cricket match at Trent Bridge cricket ground in Nottingham, July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Philip Brown
Railway Minister Sadananda Gowda (C) arrives to present the railway budget for the 2014/15 fiscal year, at the parliament in New Delhi July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Commuters walk on a crowded platform at a railway station in Kolkata July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Passengers travel on an overcrowded train at Loni town in Uttar Pradesh July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
