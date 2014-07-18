India this week
Fans of Germany celebrate after Germany won the 2014 World Cup final match against Argentina, in Kolkata July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
School boys get drenched in a large wave during high tide at a sea front in Mumbai July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) smiles to Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff (R) during the 6th BRICS summit and the Union of South American Nations (UNASUR), in Brasilia July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Residents stand in a flooded street outside their house at a slum in Mumbai July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A woman signals for a bus to stop as she walks under an umbrella during rainfall in New Delhi July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A worker unloads sacks of vegetables as men sleep on top of a truck at a wholesale vegetable market in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
India's Ajinkya Rahane celebrates reaching his century during the second cricket test match against England at Lord's cricket ground in London July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Philip Brown
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Chief Executive Natarajan Chandrasekaran speaks during a news conference in Mumbai July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
India's Ravindra Jadeja looks on before a team photograph is taken before Thursday's second cricket test match against England at Lord's cricket ground in London July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Philip Brown
Three models of China's Xiaomi Mi phones are pictured during their launch in New Delhi July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
India's Ishant Sharma bowls during a training session before Thursday's second test against England at Lord's cricket ground in London July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Philip Brown
A school boy runs to get drenched in a large wave during high tide at a sea front in Mumbai July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A vendor sorts fish at his stall in a market at Agartala, capital of India's northeastern state of Tripura July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
A man takes cover from the rain under a tarpaulin on a pavement in New Delhi July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A vendor arranges lemons at his stall of vegetables at a market in the southern Indian city of Chennai July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Babu
Kashmiri Muslims read the Koran during the holy month of Ramadan inside Rahat Manzil, an orphanage, in Srinagar July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Shoppers eat food as they sit outside a apparel showroom in Kolkata July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Supporters of India's Congress party beat plates during a protest against what they say is a rise in the prices of essential food items, in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A driver takes a nap on his yellow Ambassador taxi at a roadside during early morning in Kolkata July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Supporters of India's Congress party scuffle with police during a protest against what they say is a rise in the prices of essential food items, in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Next Slideshows
Life in South Sudan
Daily life for residents of a country wracked with political turmoil and ethnic tension.
Earth from space
Stunning views from the International Space Station.
Celebrating the rains
A look at how people welcome monsoon showers in India as the sizzling summer heat gives way to rains of relief.
The 3D printing revolution
3D printing specialists say whatever can be designed on a computer can be turned into an object.
MORE IN PICTURES
Macron wins French election
Emmanuel Macron is elected president of France, defeating Marine Le Pen, who threatened to take France out of the European Union.
Always Dreaming wins Kentucky Derby
Always Dreaming won the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky on a sloppy track.
India This Week
Our best India pictures from this week.
Countdown to the French election
Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.
Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean
On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.
Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault
Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.
Palestinian hunger strike protest grows
Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.