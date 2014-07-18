Edition:
India this week

Fans of Germany celebrate after Germany won the 2014 World Cup final match against Argentina, in Kolkata July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

School boys get drenched in a large wave during high tide at a sea front in Mumbai July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) smiles to Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff (R) during the 6th BRICS summit and the Union of South American Nations (UNASUR), in Brasilia July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Residents stand in a flooded street outside their house at a slum in Mumbai July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A woman signals for a bus to stop as she walks under an umbrella during rainfall in New Delhi July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

A worker unloads sacks of vegetables as men sleep on top of a truck at a wholesale vegetable market in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave

India's Ajinkya Rahane celebrates reaching his century during the second cricket test match against England at Lord's cricket ground in London July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Philip Brown

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Chief Executive Natarajan Chandrasekaran speaks during a news conference in Mumbai July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

India's Ravindra Jadeja looks on before a team photograph is taken before Thursday's second cricket test match against England at Lord's cricket ground in London July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Philip Brown

Three models of China's Xiaomi Mi phones are pictured during their launch in New Delhi July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

India's Ishant Sharma bowls during a training session before Thursday's second test against England at Lord's cricket ground in London July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Philip Brown

A school boy runs to get drenched in a large wave during high tide at a sea front in Mumbai July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A vendor sorts fish at his stall in a market at Agartala, capital of India's northeastern state of Tripura July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

A man takes cover from the rain under a tarpaulin on a pavement in New Delhi July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

A vendor arranges lemons at his stall of vegetables at a market in the southern Indian city of Chennai July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Babu

Kashmiri Muslims read the Koran during the holy month of Ramadan inside Rahat Manzil, an orphanage, in Srinagar July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Shoppers eat food as they sit outside a apparel showroom in Kolkata July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Supporters of India's Congress party beat plates during a protest against what they say is a rise in the prices of essential food items, in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A driver takes a nap on his yellow Ambassador taxi at a roadside during early morning in Kolkata July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Supporters of India's Congress party scuffle with police during a protest against what they say is a rise in the prices of essential food items, in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave

