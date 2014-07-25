Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Jul 25, 2014 | 4:30pm IST

India this week

Muslims offer last Friday prayers of the holy fasting month of Ramadan outside a mosque in Allahabad July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Sara Naqvi, 36, holds a plate of her favourite Iftar meal, puri-cholea, deep fried bread and spicy chickpeas, as she waits to break her fast in New Delhi, July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Relatives wail as people crowd at the site of a collision between a train and a school bus in Medak district in Telangana July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

A woman cries as she and a police officer carry the body of a child at the site of a collision between a train and a school bus in Medak district in Telangana July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

A man covers himself with a plastic to protect from rain in Ahmedabad July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A municipal worker sits in a cart next to a choked manhole on a flooded street after heavy rains in Ahmedabad July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Migrant workers sleep under a mosquito net beneath an overpass in Mumbai July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Flag of India is carried by Vijay Kumar during the opening ceremony for the 2014 Commonwealth Games at Celtic Park in Glasgow, Scotland, July 23, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

A Honda Mobilio car is pictured at the production line at a Honda plant in Greater Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Police detain an activist from student organisation Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) during a protest against the alleged sexual assault of a 6-year-old girl in Bangalore July 23, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

World Bank President Jim Young Kim (L) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi shake hands before their meeting in New Delhi July 23, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A bull stands inside a shop selling clothes at Varanasi, in Uttar Pradesh, June 20, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Kishore Pandey, 82, lies on a bed next to Hindu holy book, the Ramayana, at Mukti Bhawan (Salvation House) in Varanasi, in Uttar Pradesh, June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Stewardesses from Jet Airways (L) and Etihad Airways listen to a news conference by Naresh Goyal, chairman of Jet Airways and James Hogan, chief executive of Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways, (both not seen) during a news conference in New Delhi July 23, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

A worker rests on vermicelli inside a factory in Allahabad July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

A worker hangs strands of vermicelli to dry inside a factory in Allahabad July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

A boy swims in a weed-covered pond on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

A Hindu boy has his head shaven as part of a ritual after what his father said was fulfilment of their wishes during the Aadi Krithigai festival celebrations at a temple in Chennai July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Babu

Hindu devotees light earthen oil lamps as they pray to celebrate the Aadi Krithigai festival at a temple in Chennai July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Babu

When rains cause a mess

Next Slideshows

When rains cause a mess

The much-awaited monsoon rains can sometimes cause hardships.

25 Jul 2014
First World War firsts

World War One pioneered many "firsts" in technological, scientific and societal innovations.

25 Jul 2014
Raising the Costa Concordia

The wreck of the Costa Concordia is refloated to be towed away for scrap.

24 Jul 2014
Waiting to die at Salvation House

The city of Varanasi, on the banks of the River Ganges, is Hinduism's holiest city and many Hindus believe that dying there and having their remains scattered...

23 Jul 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Aishwarya Rai at Cannes

Actress Aishwarya Rai at 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

Yoga with goats

Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.

Iran votes in presidential election

Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.

Best of Cannes

Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

A home for Siberia's orphans

A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.

Shields of protest

Protesters use homemade shields during ongoing demonstrations against the socialist government, which they accuse of wrecking the economy and turning Venezuela into a dictatorship.

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

View More

