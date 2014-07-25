India this week
Muslims offer last Friday prayers of the holy fasting month of Ramadan outside a mosque in Allahabad July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Sara Naqvi, 36, holds a plate of her favourite Iftar meal, puri-cholea, deep fried bread and spicy chickpeas, as she waits to break her fast in New Delhi, July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Relatives wail as people crowd at the site of a collision between a train and a school bus in Medak district in Telangana July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A woman cries as she and a police officer carry the body of a child at the site of a collision between a train and a school bus in Medak district in Telangana July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A man covers himself with a plastic to protect from rain in Ahmedabad July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A municipal worker sits in a cart next to a choked manhole on a flooded street after heavy rains in Ahmedabad July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Migrant workers sleep under a mosquito net beneath an overpass in Mumbai July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Flag of India is carried by Vijay Kumar during the opening ceremony for the 2014 Commonwealth Games at Celtic Park in Glasgow, Scotland, July 23, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A Honda Mobilio car is pictured at the production line at a Honda plant in Greater Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Police detain an activist from student organisation Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) during a protest against the alleged sexual assault of a 6-year-old girl in Bangalore July 23, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
World Bank President Jim Young Kim (L) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi shake hands before their meeting in New Delhi July 23, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A bull stands inside a shop selling clothes at Varanasi, in Uttar Pradesh, June 20, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Kishore Pandey, 82, lies on a bed next to Hindu holy book, the Ramayana, at Mukti Bhawan (Salvation House) in Varanasi, in Uttar Pradesh, June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Stewardesses from Jet Airways (L) and Etihad Airways listen to a news conference by Naresh Goyal, chairman of Jet Airways and James Hogan, chief executive of Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways, (both not seen) during a news conference in New Delhi July 23,...more
A worker rests on vermicelli inside a factory in Allahabad July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A worker hangs strands of vermicelli to dry inside a factory in Allahabad July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A boy swims in a weed-covered pond on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A Hindu boy has his head shaven as part of a ritual after what his father said was fulfilment of their wishes during the Aadi Krithigai festival celebrations at a temple in Chennai July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Babu
Hindu devotees light earthen oil lamps as they pray to celebrate the Aadi Krithigai festival at a temple in Chennai July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Babu
