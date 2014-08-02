Edition:
India
Pictures | Sat Aug 2, 2014 | 6:55pm IST

India This Week

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (2nd L) meet with U.S. Secretary of Commerce Penny Pritzker (2nd R) and Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj (R) at the Prime Minister's residence in New Delhi August 1, 2014. The visit by Kerry to India is his first following the resounding election win by Modi in May. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (2nd L) meet with U.S. Secretary of Commerce Penny Pritzker (2nd R) and Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj (R) at the Prime Minister's residence in New Delhi...more

Saturday, August 02, 2014
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (2nd L) meet with U.S. Secretary of Commerce Penny Pritzker (2nd R) and Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj (R) at the Prime Minister's residence in New Delhi August 1, 2014. The visit by Kerry to India is his first following the resounding election win by Modi in May. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
1 / 14
National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel stand at the site of a landslide at Malin village in Maharashtra August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel stand at the site of a landslide at Malin village in Maharashtra August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Saturday, August 02, 2014
National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel stand at the site of a landslide at Malin village in Maharashtra August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Close
2 / 14
Dipa Karmakar of India performs during the women's gymnastics vault apparatus final at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland July 31, 2014. Karmakar won the bronze medal. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Dipa Karmakar of India performs during the women's gymnastics vault apparatus final at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland July 31, 2014. Karmakar won the bronze medal. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Saturday, August 02, 2014
Dipa Karmakar of India performs during the women's gymnastics vault apparatus final at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland July 31, 2014. Karmakar won the bronze medal. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Close
3 / 14
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry pulls a chair for India's External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj (foreground) upon their arrival to address a joint news conference New Delhi July 31, 2014. Kerry said on Thursday that he still hoped for a compromise to end India's opposition to a global deal that would address its concerns and help advance trade liberalisation, just hours before a deadline passed. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry pulls a chair for India's External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj (foreground) upon their arrival to address a joint news conference New Delhi July 31, 2014. Kerry said on Thursday that he still hoped for a...more

Saturday, August 02, 2014
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry pulls a chair for India's External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj (foreground) upon their arrival to address a joint news conference New Delhi July 31, 2014. Kerry said on Thursday that he still hoped for a compromise to end India's opposition to a global deal that would address its concerns and help advance trade liberalisation, just hours before a deadline passed. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
4 / 14
A resident sits at the entrance of her flooded house after heavy monsoon rains in Ahmedabad July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A resident sits at the entrance of her flooded house after heavy monsoon rains in Ahmedabad July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Saturday, August 02, 2014
A resident sits at the entrance of her flooded house after heavy monsoon rains in Ahmedabad July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
5 / 14
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry walks past a statue after a visit to the Central Cottage Industries Emporium marketplace in New Delhi July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry walks past a statue after a visit to the Central Cottage Industries Emporium marketplace in New Delhi July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Saturday, August 02, 2014
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry walks past a statue after a visit to the Central Cottage Industries Emporium marketplace in New Delhi July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
6 / 14
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (L) greets Indian businessman Ratan N. Tata with U.S. Secretary of Commerce, Penny Pritzker (R), before a dinner at the U.S. Ambassador's residence in New Delhi July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (L) greets Indian businessman Ratan N. Tata with U.S. Secretary of Commerce, Penny Pritzker (R), before a dinner at the U.S. Ambassador's residence in New Delhi July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Saturday, August 02, 2014
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (L) greets Indian businessman Ratan N. Tata with U.S. Secretary of Commerce, Penny Pritzker (R), before a dinner at the U.S. Ambassador's residence in New Delhi July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
7 / 14
England's Moeen Ali (L) celebrates after having India's Virat Kohli caught by Jos Buttler (R) during the third cricket test match at the Rose Bowl cricket ground, Southampton, England July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Philip Brown

England's Moeen Ali (L) celebrates after having India's Virat Kohli caught by Jos Buttler (R) during the third cricket test match at the Rose Bowl cricket ground, Southampton, England July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Philip Brown

Saturday, August 02, 2014
England's Moeen Ali (L) celebrates after having India's Virat Kohli caught by Jos Buttler (R) during the third cricket test match at the Rose Bowl cricket ground, Southampton, England July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Philip Brown
Close
8 / 14
India's Pankaj Singh bowls during the third cricket test match against England at the Rose Bowl cricket ground in Southampton, England July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Philip Brown

India's Pankaj Singh bowls during the third cricket test match against England at the Rose Bowl cricket ground in Southampton, England July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Philip Brown

Saturday, August 02, 2014
India's Pankaj Singh bowls during the third cricket test match against England at the Rose Bowl cricket ground in Southampton, England July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Philip Brown
Close
9 / 14
A labourer plants saplings in a paddy field on the outskirts of Agartala, capital of Tripura, July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

A labourer plants saplings in a paddy field on the outskirts of Agartala, capital of Tripura, July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Saturday, August 02, 2014
A labourer plants saplings in a paddy field on the outskirts of Agartala, capital of Tripura, July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
Close
10 / 14
Pigeons eat grains from stacked sacks at the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) market yard, on the outskirts of Ahmedabad July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Pigeons eat grains from stacked sacks at the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) market yard, on the outskirts of Ahmedabad July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Saturday, August 02, 2014
Pigeons eat grains from stacked sacks at the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) market yard, on the outskirts of Ahmedabad July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
11 / 14
Muslims offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr at the historic Taj Mahal in Agra July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Brijesh Singh

Muslims offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr at the historic Taj Mahal in Agra July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Brijesh Singh

Saturday, August 02, 2014
Muslims offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr at the historic Taj Mahal in Agra July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Brijesh Singh
Close
12 / 14
Muslims leave after offering Eid al-Fitr prayers outside the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Muslims leave after offering Eid al-Fitr prayers outside the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Saturday, August 02, 2014
Muslims leave after offering Eid al-Fitr prayers outside the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
13 / 14
Boys run through a water logged street after heavy monsoon rains in New Delhi August 2, 2014. India's monsoon rains were nine percent below average in the week that ended July 30, the weather office said on Thursday, reflecting a patchy phase after the previous week's surplus downpours. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Boys run through a water logged street after heavy monsoon rains in New Delhi August 2, 2014. India's monsoon rains were nine percent below average in the week that ended July 30, the weather office said on Thursday, reflecting a patchy phase after...more

Saturday, August 02, 2014
Boys run through a water logged street after heavy monsoon rains in New Delhi August 2, 2014. India's monsoon rains were nine percent below average in the week that ended July 30, the weather office said on Thursday, reflecting a patchy phase after the previous week's surplus downpours. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Close
14 / 14
View Again
View Next
India at Glasgow Commonwealth Games

India at Glasgow Commonwealth Games

Next Slideshows

India at Glasgow Commonwealth Games

India at Glasgow Commonwealth Games

India has sent 220 players at the 2014 Commonwealth Games.

02 Aug 2014
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

02 Aug 2014
Pictures of the month: July

Pictures of the month: July

Our top photos from the month of July.

02 Aug 2014
Inside Israel's bomb shelters

Inside Israel's bomb shelters

Inside the Israeli network of bomb shelters.

01 Aug 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.

The art of the Venice Biennale

The art of the Venice Biennale

Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike grows

Palestinian hunger strike grows

More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Dior in the desert

Dior in the desert

Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.

Eurovision: the contenders

Eurovision: the contenders

The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.

Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak

Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak

A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures