India This Week
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (2nd L) meet with U.S. Secretary of Commerce Penny Pritzker (2nd R) and Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj (R) at the Prime Minister's residence in New Delhi...more
National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel stand at the site of a landslide at Malin village in Maharashtra August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Dipa Karmakar of India performs during the women's gymnastics vault apparatus final at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland July 31, 2014. Karmakar won the bronze medal. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry pulls a chair for India's External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj (foreground) upon their arrival to address a joint news conference New Delhi July 31, 2014. Kerry said on Thursday that he still hoped for a...more
A resident sits at the entrance of her flooded house after heavy monsoon rains in Ahmedabad July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry walks past a statue after a visit to the Central Cottage Industries Emporium marketplace in New Delhi July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (L) greets Indian businessman Ratan N. Tata with U.S. Secretary of Commerce, Penny Pritzker (R), before a dinner at the U.S. Ambassador's residence in New Delhi July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
England's Moeen Ali (L) celebrates after having India's Virat Kohli caught by Jos Buttler (R) during the third cricket test match at the Rose Bowl cricket ground, Southampton, England July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Philip Brown
India's Pankaj Singh bowls during the third cricket test match against England at the Rose Bowl cricket ground in Southampton, England July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Philip Brown
A labourer plants saplings in a paddy field on the outskirts of Agartala, capital of Tripura, July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
Pigeons eat grains from stacked sacks at the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) market yard, on the outskirts of Ahmedabad July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Muslims offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr at the historic Taj Mahal in Agra July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Brijesh Singh
Muslims leave after offering Eid al-Fitr prayers outside the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Boys run through a water logged street after heavy monsoon rains in New Delhi August 2, 2014. India's monsoon rains were nine percent below average in the week that ended July 30, the weather office said on Thursday, reflecting a patchy phase after...more
