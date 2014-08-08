India this week
U.S. Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel waves upon his arrival for a meeting with Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj (not pictured) in New Delhi August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
An artisan works on an idol of Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, at a workshop in Chennai August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Babu
India's Ajinkya Rahane reacts on the ground during the fourth cricket test match against England at the Old Trafford cricket ground in Manchester August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Philip Brown
Village women carry empty metal pitchers as they wade through the waters of river Harin to fetch drinking water near Sajjanpura village in Gujarat August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Kanwarias or devotees of Hindu god Lord Shiva walk through the banks after filling their pots with the water from the river Ganga in Allahabad August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A boy takes a bath from a broken water pipeline on the outskirts of Kolkata August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A man walks on a water pipeline used a as pathway under a bridge in Mumbai August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
India's Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2nd R) celebrates with team-mate Varun Aaron (R) after the dismissal of England's Chris Jordan during the fourth cricket test match at the Old Trafford cricket ground, Manchester, England August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Philip...more
Boys sit at a stall selling flowers next to a roadside temple in the old quarters of Delhi August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Boys wash their pet goat next to motorcycle spare parts shops in the old quarters of Delhi August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A migrant labourer eats his evening meal at a roadside eatery in the old quarters of Delhi August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
