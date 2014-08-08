Edition:
India this week

U.S. Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel waves upon his arrival for a meeting with Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj (not pictured) in New Delhi August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Friday, August 08, 2014
An artisan works on an idol of Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, at a workshop in Chennai August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Babu

Friday, August 08, 2014
India's Ajinkya Rahane reacts on the ground during the fourth cricket test match against England at the Old Trafford cricket ground in Manchester August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Philip Brown

Friday, August 08, 2014
Village women carry empty metal pitchers as they wade through the waters of river Harin to fetch drinking water near Sajjanpura village in Gujarat August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Friday, August 08, 2014
Kanwarias or devotees of Hindu god Lord Shiva walk through the banks after filling their pots with the water from the river Ganga in Allahabad August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Friday, August 08, 2014
A boy takes a bath from a broken water pipeline on the outskirts of Kolkata August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Friday, August 08, 2014
A man walks on a water pipeline used a as pathway under a bridge in Mumbai August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Friday, August 08, 2014
India's Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2nd R) celebrates with team-mate Varun Aaron (R) after the dismissal of England's Chris Jordan during the fourth cricket test match at the Old Trafford cricket ground, Manchester, England August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Philip Brown

Friday, August 08, 2014
Boys sit at a stall selling flowers next to a roadside temple in the old quarters of Delhi August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Friday, August 08, 2014
Boys wash their pet goat next to motorcycle spare parts shops in the old quarters of Delhi August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Friday, August 08, 2014
A migrant labourer eats his evening meal at a roadside eatery in the old quarters of Delhi August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Friday, August 08, 2014
Faded Olympic stadiums of Athens

Faded Olympic stadiums of Athens

Faded Olympic stadiums of Athens

Faded Olympic stadiums of Athens

Ten years after hosting the Olympics, Greece's once gleaming venues are abandoned or used for non-sporting purposes.

08 Aug 2014
Iraq battles ISIS

Iraq battles ISIS

Government soldiers and sectarian militias battle the Islamic State's advancing forces.

06 Aug 2014
North Korean summer camp

North Korean summer camp

Inside the Songodwon International Children's Camp in Pyongyang.

06 Aug 2014
Cold War power plant

Cold War power plant

This East German nuclear power station was decommissioned because it did not meet safety standards after reunification.

05 Aug 2014

Pictures