Pictures | Sun Aug 17, 2014 | 2:20pm IST

India this week

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation from the historic Red Fort during Independence Day celebrations in Delhi August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Sunday, August 17, 2014
School students hold a 200-meter-long Indian national flag during Independence Day celebrations in Chennai August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Babu

Sunday, August 17, 2014
Female personnel of Border Security Force (BSF) patrol along the fencing of the India-Bangladesh international border ahead of India's Independence Day celebrations, at Dhanpur village in Tripura August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Sunday, August 17, 2014
Forest officials prepare a pyre for a dead male leopard at Jorhat in Assam August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Sunday, August 17, 2014
Girls practice with rifles during a weapons training course at the firing range of the police headquarters in Ahmedabad August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Sunday, August 17, 2014
A female National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadet waves with her hand decorated with henna paste, from a bus after taking part in a full dress rehearsal for Independence Day celebrations in Chandigarh August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Sunday, August 17, 2014
A man wades through a flooded street during a heavy monsoon rain shower in Agartala, capital of Tripura August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Sunday, August 17, 2014
A boy flies a kite inside the complex of Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) during Independence Day celebrations in the old quarters of Delhi August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Sunday, August 17, 2014
College students with painted faces pose for a picture as they take part in India's Independence Day celebrations in Chennai August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Babu

Sunday, August 17, 2014
A boy waits for customers as he sells paper flags and other decorative items painted in the colours of the national flag on the eve of India's Independence Day celebrations in the old quarters of Delhi August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Sunday, August 17, 2014
A couple holds a child under the parasol of a watch tower against the backdrop of monsoon clouds on the outskirts of Bangalore August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

Sunday, August 17, 2014
Police stand guard before the arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the nation at the historic Red Fort during Independence Day celebrations in Delhi August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Sunday, August 17, 2014
Performers play traditional instruments as they take part in India's Independence Day celebrations at Ajmer in Rajasthan, August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma

Sunday, August 17, 2014
England's Stuart Broad appeals unsuccessfully for an LBW decision against India's Virat Kohli during the fifth cricket test match at the Oval cricket ground, London August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Philip Brown

Sunday, August 17, 2014
Mahendra Singh Dhoni hits a four during the fifth cricket test match against England at the Oval cricket ground in London August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Philip Brown

Sunday, August 17, 2014
Prime Minister Narendra Modi walks down the gangplank of the newly commissioned warship, INS Kolkata, after its commissioning ceremony at a naval base in Mumbai August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Sunday, August 17, 2014
An navy serviceman walks down the gangplank of the newly commissioned warship, INS Kolkata, during its commissioning ceremony at a naval base in Mumbai August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Sunday, August 17, 2014
A man lights an oil lamp on a promenade on the banks of the river Sabarmati during celebrations to mark India's Independence Day in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Sunday, August 17, 2014
Students spin an idol of Lord Krishna during celebrations marking the Janmashtami festival inside a school in Ahmedabad August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Sunday, August 17, 2014
England's Joe Root (L) leaves the field on 92 not out with India's Gautam Gambhir during the fifth cricket test match at the Oval cricket ground in London August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Philip Brown

Sunday, August 17, 2014
Traffic moves in front of the Chhatrapati Shivaji terminus railway station as it is illuminated ahead of India's Independence Day celebrations in Mumbai August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Sunday, August 17, 2014
A woman sleeps with her baby on sidewalk at a market in Mumbai August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Sunday, August 17, 2014
