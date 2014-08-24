Edition:
India this week

A demonstrator kicks a vehicle that was set on fire during a protest at Golaghat district in Assam August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Sunday, August 24, 2014
A man gets his shave done by a roadside barber as another reads a newspaper while waiting for his turn, in New Delhi August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Devotees try to form a human pyramid to break a clay pot containing curd during the celebrations to mark the Hindu festival of Janmashtami in Mumbai August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Human rights activist Irom Sharmila speaks to the media outside a prison hospital in Imphal August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

A girl rides a bicycle amid marshes on the banks of river Yamuna in New Delhi August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Cows wade through the flood waters at Mayong village in Assam August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Villagers use a makeshift bamboo bridge to move across flooded areas of Morigaon district in Assam August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Devotees try to form a human pyramid to break a clay pot containing curd during the celebrations to mark the Hindu festival of Janmashtami in Mumbai August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

A boy rows a makeshift raft carrying a child through the flooded areas of Lakhimpur district in Assam August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Kerala Blasters' marquee player David James (R) and general manager Viren D'Silva attend a news conference during the international player draft for the Indian Super League in Mumbai August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Devotees tumble as they try to form a human pyramid to break a clay pot containing curd during celebrations of Janmashtami in Mumbai August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A vendor ties a bundle of sugarcane at a wholesale sugarcane market in Kolkata August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A man uses a hand fan as he prepares to sleep under a mosquito net on a footpath in New Delhi August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Boys run carrying chickens after a truck transporting the poultry was set on fire during a protest at Golaghat district in Assam August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Employees work at Tata Lockheed Martin Aerostructures Ltd., on the outskirts of Hyderabad August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

A man repairs a cycle rickshaw at a rickshaw stand on the banks of river Yamuna in New Delhi August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

An Indian artist dressed as Hindu Lord Vishnu, whose incarnation is Lord Krishna, takes part in a play during celebrations to mark Janmashtami festival in New Delhi August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

A girl sits inside a bucket after taking a bath as she waits for her father in New Delhi August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Villagers move with their belongings to safer places in a boat through the flooded areas of Morigaon district in Assam August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

A villager uses a boat to cross the flooded areas of Morigaon district in Assam August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

