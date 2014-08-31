Edition:
India
Pictures | Sun Aug 31, 2014 | 9:30pm IST

India this week

Cycle rickshaw pullers sleep on their parked rickshaws in front of closed shops in the old quarters of Delhi August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Cycle rickshaw pullers sleep on their parked rickshaws in front of closed shops in the old quarters of Delhi August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Sunday, August 31, 2014
Cycle rickshaw pullers sleep on their parked rickshaws in front of closed shops in the old quarters of Delhi August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
1 / 23
A dancer in body paint waits to take part in a performance during festivities marking the start of the annual harvest festival of "Onam" in Kochi August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Sivaram V

A dancer in body paint waits to take part in a performance during festivities marking the start of the annual harvest festival of "Onam" in Kochi August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Sivaram V

Sunday, August 31, 2014
A dancer in body paint waits to take part in a performance during festivities marking the start of the annual harvest festival of "Onam" in Kochi August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Sivaram V
2 / 23
A folk dancer watches while another dancer gets ready for a performance during festivities marking the start of the annual harvest festival of "Onam" in Kochi August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Sivaram V

A folk dancer watches while another dancer gets ready for a performance during festivities marking the start of the annual harvest festival of "Onam" in Kochi August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Sivaram V

Sunday, August 31, 2014
A folk dancer watches while another dancer gets ready for a performance during festivities marking the start of the annual harvest festival of "Onam" in Kochi August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Sivaram V
3 / 23
A folk dancer sits while getting his make-up done for a performance during festivities marking the start of the annual harvest festival of "Onam" in Kochi August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Sivaram V

A folk dancer sits while getting his make-up done for a performance during festivities marking the start of the annual harvest festival of "Onam" in Kochi August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Sivaram V

Sunday, August 31, 2014
A folk dancer sits while getting his make-up done for a performance during festivities marking the start of the annual harvest festival of "Onam" in Kochi August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Sivaram V
4 / 23
Fishermen prepare to pull their fishing nets from the waters of the river Ganga during early morning in Allahabad August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Fishermen prepare to pull their fishing nets from the waters of the river Ganga during early morning in Allahabad August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Sunday, August 31, 2014
Fishermen prepare to pull their fishing nets from the waters of the river Ganga during early morning in Allahabad August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
5 / 23
People take shelter under a tree during a heavy monsoon shower in New Delhi August 28, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

People take shelter under a tree during a heavy monsoon shower in New Delhi August 28, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Sunday, August 31, 2014
People take shelter under a tree during a heavy monsoon shower in New Delhi August 28, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
6 / 23
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks with s Finance Minister Arun Jaitley (L) during the launch of the Jan Dhan Yojana, or the Scheme for People's Wealth, in New Delhi August 28, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks with s Finance Minister Arun Jaitley (L) during the launch of the Jan Dhan Yojana, or the Scheme for People's Wealth, in New Delhi August 28, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Sunday, August 31, 2014
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks with s Finance Minister Arun Jaitley (L) during the launch of the Jan Dhan Yojana, or the Scheme for People's Wealth, in New Delhi August 28, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
7 / 23
An artisan works on an idol of Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, at a workshop in Kolkata August 28, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

An artisan works on an idol of Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, at a workshop in Kolkata August 28, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Sunday, August 31, 2014
An artisan works on an idol of Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, at a workshop in Kolkata August 28, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
8 / 23
Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel perform a stunt during the passing out parade in Humhama, on the outskirts of Srinagar August 28, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel perform a stunt during the passing out parade in Humhama, on the outskirts of Srinagar August 28, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Sunday, August 31, 2014
Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel perform a stunt during the passing out parade in Humhama, on the outskirts of Srinagar August 28, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
9 / 23
Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel take part in their passing out parade in Humhama, on the outskirts of Srinagar August 28, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel take part in their passing out parade in Humhama, on the outskirts of Srinagar August 28, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Sunday, August 31, 2014
Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel take part in their passing out parade in Humhama, on the outskirts of Srinagar August 28, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
10 / 23
A Kashmiri Haj pilgrim looks from a bus window, before her departure for Mecca, in Srinagar August 27, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

A Kashmiri Haj pilgrim looks from a bus window, before her departure for Mecca, in Srinagar August 27, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Sunday, August 31, 2014
A Kashmiri Haj pilgrim looks from a bus window, before her departure for Mecca, in Srinagar August 27, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
11 / 23
Former Indian cricket player Kapil Dev (L) speaks with Britain's Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg (R) during a reception dinner at the Taj Mahal hotel in Mumbai August 26, 2014. Clegg is on a three-day visit to India. REUTERS/Divyakant Solanki/Pool

Former Indian cricket player Kapil Dev (L) speaks with Britain's Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg (R) during a reception dinner at the Taj Mahal hotel in Mumbai August 26, 2014. Clegg is on a three-day visit to India. REUTERS/Divyakant Solanki/Pool

Sunday, August 31, 2014
Former Indian cricket player Kapil Dev (L) speaks with Britain's Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg (R) during a reception dinner at the Taj Mahal hotel in Mumbai August 26, 2014. Clegg is on a three-day visit to India. REUTERS/Divyakant Solanki/Pool
12 / 23
A rabbi looks at the ceiling of room during the reopening ceremony of Nariman House, which was damaged during the November 2008 attacks in Mumbai August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

A rabbi looks at the ceiling of room during the reopening ceremony of Nariman House, which was damaged during the November 2008 attacks in Mumbai August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Sunday, August 31, 2014
A rabbi looks at the ceiling of room during the reopening ceremony of Nariman House, which was damaged during the November 2008 attacks in Mumbai August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
13 / 23
Britain's Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg (C) interacts with children at Muktangan, a community school in Mumbai August 26, 2014. Clegg is on a three-day visit to India. REUTERS/Rafiq Maqbool/Pool

Britain's Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg (C) interacts with children at Muktangan, a community school in Mumbai August 26, 2014. Clegg is on a three-day visit to India. REUTERS/Rafiq Maqbool/Pool

Sunday, August 31, 2014
Britain's Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg (C) interacts with children at Muktangan, a community school in Mumbai August 26, 2014. Clegg is on a three-day visit to India. REUTERS/Rafiq Maqbool/Pool
14 / 23
A man take a picture of a Cessna 208 Caravan 1 seaplane before it departs off from Juhu Aerodrome in Mumbai August 25, 2014. According to a media release, Mumbai's first leg of the commercial seaplane service connects the city to Pawna Dam, a water body near Lonavala, a popular tourist destination. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

A man take a picture of a Cessna 208 Caravan 1 seaplane before it departs off from Juhu Aerodrome in Mumbai August 25, 2014. According to a media release, Mumbai's first leg of the commercial seaplane service connects the city to Pawna Dam, a water body near Lonavala, a popular tourist destination. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Sunday, August 31, 2014
A man take a picture of a Cessna 208 Caravan 1 seaplane before it departs off from Juhu Aerodrome in Mumbai August 25, 2014. According to a media release, Mumbai's first leg of the commercial seaplane service connects the city to Pawna Dam, a water body near Lonavala, a popular tourist destination. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
15 / 23
Britain's Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg (C) poses for pictures during his visit to a Gurudwara (Sikh temple) in New Delhi August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Britain's Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg (C) poses for pictures during his visit to a Gurudwara (Sikh temple) in New Delhi August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Sunday, August 31, 2014
Britain's Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg (C) poses for pictures during his visit to a Gurudwara (Sikh temple) in New Delhi August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
16 / 23
A man runs on a beach along the Arabian Sea against the backdrop of monsoon clouds in Mumbai August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A man runs on a beach along the Arabian Sea against the backdrop of monsoon clouds in Mumbai August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Sunday, August 31, 2014
A man runs on a beach along the Arabian Sea against the backdrop of monsoon clouds in Mumbai August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
17 / 23
A man uses a plastic sheet to protect himself from a heavy monsoon rain shower in Kolkata August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A man uses a plastic sheet to protect himself from a heavy monsoon rain shower in Kolkata August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Sunday, August 31, 2014
A man uses a plastic sheet to protect himself from a heavy monsoon rain shower in Kolkata August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
18 / 23
Boats are anchored on the banks of the river Ganga against the backdrop of monsoon clouds in Kolkata August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Boats are anchored on the banks of the river Ganga against the backdrop of monsoon clouds in Kolkata August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Sunday, August 31, 2014
Boats are anchored on the banks of the river Ganga against the backdrop of monsoon clouds in Kolkata August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
19 / 23
A vendor selling bananas, waits for customers at his roadside stall in Kolkata August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A vendor selling bananas, waits for customers at his roadside stall in Kolkata August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Sunday, August 31, 2014
A vendor selling bananas, waits for customers at his roadside stall in Kolkata August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
20 / 23
A devotee immerses an idol of the Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, in the waters of river Ganga during the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Kolkata August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A devotee immerses an idol of the Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, in the waters of river Ganga during the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Kolkata August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Sunday, August 31, 2014
A devotee immerses an idol of the Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, in the waters of river Ganga during the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Kolkata August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
21 / 23
A devotee immerses an idol of the Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, in an artificial pond during the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

A devotee immerses an idol of the Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, in an artificial pond during the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Sunday, August 31, 2014
A devotee immerses an idol of the Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, in an artificial pond during the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
22 / 23
Saina Nehwal of India plays against China's Li Xuerui during their women's singles quarter-final match at the Badminton World Championship in Copenhagen August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Nils Meilvang/Scanpix Denmark

Saina Nehwal of India plays against China's Li Xuerui during their women's singles quarter-final match at the Badminton World Championship in Copenhagen August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Nils Meilvang/Scanpix Denmark

Sunday, August 31, 2014
Saina Nehwal of India plays against China's Li Xuerui during their women's singles quarter-final match at the Badminton World Championship in Copenhagen August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Nils Meilvang/Scanpix Denmark
23 / 23
Awaiting their turn in the limelight

Awaiting their turn in the limelight

Trending Collections

Pictures