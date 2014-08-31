India this week
Cycle rickshaw pullers sleep on their parked rickshaws in front of closed shops in the old quarters of Delhi August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A dancer in body paint waits to take part in a performance during festivities marking the start of the annual harvest festival of "Onam" in Kochi August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Sivaram V
A folk dancer watches while another dancer gets ready for a performance during festivities marking the start of the annual harvest festival of "Onam" in Kochi August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Sivaram V
A folk dancer sits while getting his make-up done for a performance during festivities marking the start of the annual harvest festival of "Onam" in Kochi August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Sivaram V
Fishermen prepare to pull their fishing nets from the waters of the river Ganga during early morning in Allahabad August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
People take shelter under a tree during a heavy monsoon shower in New Delhi August 28, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks with s Finance Minister Arun Jaitley (L) during the launch of the Jan Dhan Yojana, or the Scheme for People's Wealth, in New Delhi August 28, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
An artisan works on an idol of Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, at a workshop in Kolkata August 28, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel perform a stunt during the passing out parade in Humhama, on the outskirts of Srinagar August 28, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel take part in their passing out parade in Humhama, on the outskirts of Srinagar August 28, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A Kashmiri Haj pilgrim looks from a bus window, before her departure for Mecca, in Srinagar August 27, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Former Indian cricket player Kapil Dev (L) speaks with Britain's Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg (R) during a reception dinner at the Taj Mahal hotel in Mumbai August 26, 2014. Clegg is on a three-day visit to India. REUTERS/Divyakant Solanki/Pool
A rabbi looks at the ceiling of room during the reopening ceremony of Nariman House, which was damaged during the November 2008 attacks in Mumbai August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Britain's Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg (C) interacts with children at Muktangan, a community school in Mumbai August 26, 2014. Clegg is on a three-day visit to India. REUTERS/Rafiq Maqbool/Pool
A man take a picture of a Cessna 208 Caravan 1 seaplane before it departs off from Juhu Aerodrome in Mumbai August 25, 2014. According to a media release, Mumbai's first leg of the commercial seaplane service connects the city to Pawna Dam, a water...more
Britain's Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg (C) poses for pictures during his visit to a Gurudwara (Sikh temple) in New Delhi August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A man runs on a beach along the Arabian Sea against the backdrop of monsoon clouds in Mumbai August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A man uses a plastic sheet to protect himself from a heavy monsoon rain shower in Kolkata August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Boats are anchored on the banks of the river Ganga against the backdrop of monsoon clouds in Kolkata August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A vendor selling bananas, waits for customers at his roadside stall in Kolkata August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A devotee immerses an idol of the Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, in the waters of river Ganga during the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Kolkata August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A devotee immerses an idol of the Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, in an artificial pond during the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Saina Nehwal of India plays against China's Li Xuerui during their women's singles quarter-final match at the Badminton World Championship in Copenhagen August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Nils Meilvang/Scanpix Denmark
Next Slideshows
Awaiting their turn in the limelight
Artists, before they step in to the limelight.
Hurricane surf
Heavy and potentially dangerous surf from Hurricane Marie drew crowds of surfers and spectators to the California coast.
Being Michael Jackson
A Chinese street performer puts on his best impression of the King of Pop.
We can be heroes
Walking among us are superheroes, ready to appear anywhere they're needed, whether it's for voting, promoting or protesting.
MORE IN PICTURES
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
The art of the Venice Biennale
Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.
Buddha's birthday
Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.
Imagining the Los Angeles 2024 Olympics
The International Olympic Committee visits California this week as the race to host the 2024 Summer Games heats up.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria
Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul
Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.
South Korea elects Moon Jae-in
Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.