Pictures | Sun Sep 7, 2014 | 9:25pm IST

India this week

A Kashmiri man evacuates an elderly woman to a higher ground at a flooded road in Srinagar September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Sunday, September 07, 2014
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (3rd R) walks with senior army officials after his arrival in Jammu September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Sunday, September 07, 2014
People stand on a damaged bridge which was swept away by floods on the river Tawi in the outskirts of Jammu September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Sunday, September 07, 2014
Ravichandran Ashwin (R) drops a catch from the bat of England's Joe Root next to teammate Karn Sharma during the T20 international cricket match against India at Edgbaston cricket ground, Birmingham, England September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Philip Brown

Sunday, September 07, 2014
Savita, 19, a street performer helps her dog to balance on empty tin containers as they perform at a roadside in Ahmedabad September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Sunday, September 07, 2014
Devotees carry an idol of the Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, into the Sabarmati river for its immersion during the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in Ahmedabad September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Sunday, September 07, 2014
England's Alex Hales leaves the field after being dismissed during the international T20 cricket match against India at Edgbaston cricket ground, Birmingham, England September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Philip Brown

Sunday, September 07, 2014
A temple stands amid the waters of the overflowing river Tawi during heavy rains in Jammu September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Sunday, September 07, 2014
Water from the overflowing river Tawi floods a temple of the Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, during heavy rains in Jammu September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Sunday, September 07, 2014
Kashmiri people walk with the help of a rope through a flooded street during rain in Srinagar September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Sunday, September 07, 2014
Australia's Prime Minister Tony Abbott waves to his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi (R) after his ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Sunday, September 07, 2014
A nomadic woman carries a milk container while shifting her belongings to a safer place from the flooded banks of river Tawi after heavy rains in Jammu September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Sunday, September 07, 2014
A house under construction is surrounded by the flooded banks of river Tawi after heavy rains in Jammu September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Sunday, September 07, 2014
School children travel on a packed auto-rickshaw on their way to school in Ahmedabad September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Sunday, September 07, 2014
Municipal workers prepare to lift an idol of the Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, from a pond after its immersion during the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Ahmedabad September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Sunday, September 07, 2014
Catholic nuns from the Missionaries of Charity, the global order of nuns founded by Mother Teresa, take part in a mass to mark the 17th anniversary of her death in Kolkata September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Sunday, September 07, 2014
Students watch Prime Minister Narendra Modi on screen as he speaks during a nationwide address to school children during Teachers' Day in Ahmedabad September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Sunday, September 07, 2014
Shikhar Dhawan (C) sprays champagne as the team celebrates winning their one-day cricket series against England at Headingley cricket ground in Leeds September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Philip Brown

Sunday, September 07, 2014
Bruno Soares (L) of Brazil and Sania Mirza of India celebrate after defeating Santiago Gonzalez of Mexico and Abigail Spears of the U.S. (rear) in the mixed doubles final match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Sunday, September 07, 2014
Bruno Soares of Brazil and Sania Mirza of India kiss their trophy after defeating Santiago Gonzalez of Mexico and Abigail Spears of the U.S. in the mixed doubles final match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Sunday, September 07, 2014
Ravindra Jadeja is bowled by England's Steven Finn as England wins the fifth one-day international cricket match by 41 runs at Headingley cricket ground in Leeds September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Philip Brown

Sunday, September 07, 2014
Australia's Prime Minister Tony Abbott (L) speaks with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi during the signing of agreements ceremony in New Delhi September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Sunday, September 07, 2014
Australia's Prime Minister Tony Abbott gets help from retired Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar (L) as he signs autograph on a cricket bat at the Cricket Club of India in Mumbai September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Sunday, September 07, 2014
Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra attends the news conference for "Mary Kom" at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in Toronto, September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Sunday, September 07, 2014
People watch a religion conversion ceremony, where devotees are converted from Christianity to Hinduism, at Hasayan town in Uttar Pradesh August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Sunday, September 07, 2014
A woman stands at the venue after taking part in a religion conversion ceremony from Christianity to Hinduism at Hasayan town in Uttar Pradesh August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Sunday, September 07, 2014
A man takes part in a religion conversion ceremony from Christianity to Hinduism at Hasayan town in Uttar Pradesh August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Sunday, September 07, 2014
A Hindu boy prays on the banks of the Yamuna river in the old quarters of Delhi, September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Sunday, September 07, 2014
A Sadhu or a Hindu holy man smokes a chillum (pipe) at Pushkar in Rajasthan September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma

Sunday, September 07, 2014
A man drinks tea while standing next to a roadside tea shop in Kolkata September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Sunday, September 07, 2014
Ajinkya Rahane hits a four during the fourth one-day international cricket match against England at Edgbaston cricket ground in Birmingham, England, September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Philip Brown

Sunday, September 07, 2014
A Kashmiri man pushes a handcart filled with vegetables along the road as it rains during early morning in Srinagar September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Sunday, September 07, 2014
A Sikh man performs a stunt with fire during the celebrations of the 410th anniversary of the installation of the Guru Granth Sahib, the religious book of Sikhs, in Amritsar September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Munish Sharma

Sunday, September 07, 2014
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe attend a joint news conference at the state guest house in Tokyo September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Shizuo Kambayashi/Pool

Sunday, September 07, 2014
