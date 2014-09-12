India this week
A chair sits on debris at flooded street in Srinagar September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Labourers work at the construction site of a residential building in Mumbai September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A woman tries on a gold earring inside a jewellery showroom at a market in Mumbai September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
An aerial view taken from an Indian Air Force helicopter shows the flooded Srinagar city, September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
An ice-cream vendor takes shelter in his cart as it rains in New Delhi September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Dancers painted to look like tigers pose as they wait to take part in a performance during festivities marking the end of the annual harvest festival of Onam in Trichur city in Kerala September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Babu
Devotees gather around the idols of Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, before they are carried for immersion into the Arabian Sea on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Children play in the corridor of a government-run school in Bangalore September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier (L) shakes hands with his Indian counterpart Sushma Swaraj before their meeting in New Delhi September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
