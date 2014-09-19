Edition:
India this week

China's President Xi Jinping (C) holds an umbrella as he watches folk artists perform while visiting the Sabarmati river front along with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (2nd L) in Ahmedabad September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Friday, September 19, 2014
A woman commuter walks on a pathway next to a railway station in central Mumbai September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Flag bearer of India Sardar Singh leads the team into the Opening Ceremony of the 17th Asian Games in Incheon September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

A Tibetan exile is detained by a policeman as he sits on the scaffolding of a metro pillar under construction during a protest near the hotel where China's President Xi Jinping is staying in New Delhi September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

A man works on a Pandal, a temporary platform, being built for the Durga Puja festival, in Kolkata September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Tibetan exiles scuffle with police during a protest outside the venue of a meeting between China's President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Exiled Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama gestures during a speech at the 108th anniversary of Indian Merchant Chambers in Mumbai September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A man washes a piece of cloth at a partially submerged hand pump in a flood-affected area on the outskirts of Srinagar September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

China's President Xi Jinping (C) and his wife Peng Liyuan (2nd R) pay homage after laying a wreath at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial at Rajghat in New Delhi September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A man gets a shave inside a barber shop at a slum in Mumbai September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A Kashmir man pulls an inflatable raft carrying a boy through a flooded neighbourhood in Srinagar September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

A mannequin floats in the floodwaters along a street in Srinagar September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

India's President Pranab Mukherjee (C) poses for a photo with Vietnamese Buddhist monks and Indian diplomats under a Bodhi tree during his visit to the Tran Quoc Pagoda in Hanoi September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Kham

A boy displaced by floods finds clothes as he sits on a pile of donated clothes at relief camp run by Jamaat-e-Islami, a Muslim religious group, in Srinagar September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A Kashmiri man carries food and water as he walks on a ladder to reach his house in Srinagar September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Android One based mobiles are on display during its launch in New Delhi September 15, 2014.REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

A flood victim stands on the roof of her flooded house in Srinagar September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A worker carries chickens from a truck at a wholesale poultry market in Mumbai September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) and China's President Xi Jinping (C) shake hands as Xi's wife Peng Liyuan looks on before their meeting in Ahmedabad September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave

