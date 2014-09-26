India this week
Dancers wearing traditional attires pose as they stand in a cart driven by a motorcycle on their way to perform Dandiya, a traditional dance, on the first day of the nine-day long Navratri festival in Ahmedabad September 25, 2014.REUTERS/Amit Dave
India's Sandeep Sejwal poses with his bronze medal after the men's 50m breaststroke final swimming competition at the Munhak Park Tae-hwan Aquatics Center during the 17th Asian Games in Incheon September 26, 2014. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
India's Fouaad Mirza riding Penultimate Vision performs during the eventing individual and team jumping final at the Dream Park Equestrian Venue during the 17th Asian Games in Incheon September 26, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A man works on a pandal, a temporary platform, being built for the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) gestures as Nirmala Sitharaman (R), Minister of state for Commerce and Industry, Kalraj Mishra, Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and Anant Geete (L), Minister of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises,...more
Cyrus Mistry (L), chairman of Tata Group, speaks with Mukesh Ambani (L), chairman of Reliance Industries Ltd, during the launch of 'Make in India' campaign by India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Folk dancers perform Dandiya, a traditional dance, during a rehearsal ahead of Navratri festival in Ahmedabad September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A man casts a fishing net into the waters of the Yamuna river in New Delhi September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Ram Singh Chauhan, 62, shows his moustache, which he claims to be 5.4 meters (18 ft) long, during a ceremony in Ahmedabad September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Students pose in a group with banners featuring Mars and Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) scientists (R) as they celebrate India's Mars orbiter successfully entering the red planet's orbit, at a school in Chennai September 24, 2014....more
Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) scientists and engineers watch Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) on screens after India's Mars orbiter successfully entered at their Spacecraft Control Center in the southern Indian city of Bangalore September...more
A Hindu devotee gets a shave before performing prayers on the banks of a holy pond on the auspicious day of "Mahalaya" in Mumbai September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
An artist looks for his garments in a pile of clothes as he gets ready backstage before performing during Ramlila, a re-enactment of the life of Lord Rama, ahead of Dussehra in New Delhi September 23, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A host walks past the Huracan LP 610-4 during its launch ceremony in Mumbai September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
People use cycle rickshaws to commute through a flooded road after heavy rains in Guwahati September 23, 2014. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah
India's Saina Nehwal is seen behind a net as she returns a shot to Macau's U Teng Lok during their women's single badminton match at the Gyeyang Gymnasium during the 17th Asian Games in Incheon September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
