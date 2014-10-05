Edition:
India
Pictures | Sun Oct 5, 2014 | 3:35pm IST

India This Week

Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck (2nd L) and Queen Jetsun Pema (R) emerge from arch-shaped passages as they visit the Rock Garden in Chandigarh October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck (2nd L) and Queen Jetsun Pema (R) emerge from arch-shaped passages as they visit the Rock Garden in Chandigarh October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Sunday, October 05, 2014
Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck (2nd L) and Queen Jetsun Pema (R) emerge from arch-shaped passages as they visit the Rock Garden in Chandigarh October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Close
1 / 27
A girl puts earthen temple models, used to worship during Diwali festival, to dry in the sun at a workshop ahead of the Hindu festival of Diwali in Chandigarh October 4, 2014. The Diwali festival will be observed this year on October 23. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

A girl puts earthen temple models, used to worship during Diwali festival, to dry in the sun at a workshop ahead of the Hindu festival of Diwali in Chandigarh October 4, 2014. The Diwali festival will be observed this year on October 23. REUTERS/Ajay...more

Sunday, October 05, 2014
A girl puts earthen temple models, used to worship during Diwali festival, to dry in the sun at a workshop ahead of the Hindu festival of Diwali in Chandigarh October 4, 2014. The Diwali festival will be observed this year on October 23. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Close
2 / 27
A man gives food to his cattle at a livestock market ahead of the Eid al-Adha festival in Ahmedabad October 4, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A man gives food to his cattle at a livestock market ahead of the Eid al-Adha festival in Ahmedabad October 4, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Sunday, October 05, 2014
A man gives food to his cattle at a livestock market ahead of the Eid al-Adha festival in Ahmedabad October 4, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
3 / 27
Hindu women apply 'Sindur', or vermillion powder, on the face of a woman during the Durga Puja festival in Chandigarh October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Hindu women apply 'Sindur', or vermillion powder, on the face of a woman during the Durga Puja festival in Chandigarh October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Sunday, October 05, 2014
Hindu women apply 'Sindur', or vermillion powder, on the face of a woman during the Durga Puja festival in Chandigarh October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Close
4 / 27
Hindu devotees prepare to sacrifice a buffalo calf as part of a ritual during the Durga Puja festival in Agartala, capital of Tripura October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Hindu devotees prepare to sacrifice a buffalo calf as part of a ritual during the Durga Puja festival in Agartala, capital of Tripura October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Sunday, October 05, 2014
Hindu devotees prepare to sacrifice a buffalo calf as part of a ritual during the Durga Puja festival in Agartala, capital of Tripura October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
Close
5 / 27
Municipal workers carry an idol of the Hindu goddess Durga for immersion in the waters of the river Hawra during the Durga Puja festival in Agartala October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Municipal workers carry an idol of the Hindu goddess Durga for immersion in the waters of the river Hawra during the Durga Puja festival in Agartala October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Sunday, October 05, 2014
Municipal workers carry an idol of the Hindu goddess Durga for immersion in the waters of the river Hawra during the Durga Puja festival in Agartala October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
Close
6 / 27
Boys sit next to clay idols of the Hindu goddesses and a demon after idols of Durga were immersed into the Ganges river in Kolkata October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Boys sit next to clay idols of the Hindu goddesses and a demon after idols of Durga were immersed into the Ganges river in Kolkata October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Sunday, October 05, 2014
Boys sit next to clay idols of the Hindu goddesses and a demon after idols of Durga were immersed into the Ganges river in Kolkata October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
7 / 27
People watch as an effigy of 10-headed demon King Ravana is burnt during the Hindu festival of Dussehra in Amritsar October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Munish Sharma

People watch as an effigy of 10-headed demon King Ravana is burnt during the Hindu festival of Dussehra in Amritsar October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Munish Sharma

Sunday, October 05, 2014
People watch as an effigy of 10-headed demon King Ravana is burnt during the Hindu festival of Dussehra in Amritsar October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Munish Sharma
Close
8 / 27
People search for their belongings amongst shoes left behind during a stampede in Patna October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

People search for their belongings amongst shoes left behind during a stampede in Patna October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Sunday, October 05, 2014
People search for their belongings amongst shoes left behind during a stampede in Patna October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
9 / 27
People cry outside an emergency hospital ward after their relatives were injured during a stampede in Patna October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

People cry outside an emergency hospital ward after their relatives were injured during a stampede in Patna October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Sunday, October 05, 2014
People cry outside an emergency hospital ward after their relatives were injured during a stampede in Patna October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
10 / 27
Prime Minister Narendra Modi walks after paying homage at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial on the 145th birth anniversary of Gandhi at Rajghat in New Delhi October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi walks after paying homage at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial on the 145th birth anniversary of Gandhi at Rajghat in New Delhi October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Sunday, October 05, 2014
Prime Minister Narendra Modi walks after paying homage at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial on the 145th birth anniversary of Gandhi at Rajghat in New Delhi October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
11 / 27
A school boy dressed as Mahatma Gandhi adjusts his fake moustache as he takes part in a march to mark the 145th birth anniversary of Gandhi in New Delhi October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A school boy dressed as Mahatma Gandhi adjusts his fake moustache as he takes part in a march to mark the 145th birth anniversary of Gandhi in New Delhi October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Sunday, October 05, 2014
A school boy dressed as Mahatma Gandhi adjusts his fake moustache as he takes part in a march to mark the 145th birth anniversary of Gandhi in New Delhi October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
12 / 27
An employee uses a broom to clean a records room at an Indian Railways office in Mumbai October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

An employee uses a broom to clean a records room at an Indian Railways office in Mumbai October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Sunday, October 05, 2014
An employee uses a broom to clean a records room at an Indian Railways office in Mumbai October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
13 / 27
Men carry a giant effigy of the demon king Ravana to load it onto a truck on the eve of Dussehra in Jammu October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Men carry a giant effigy of the demon king Ravana to load it onto a truck on the eve of Dussehra in Jammu October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Sunday, October 05, 2014
Men carry a giant effigy of the demon king Ravana to load it onto a truck on the eve of Dussehra in Jammu October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Close
14 / 27
Kashmiri Muslims offer prayers at the shrine of Mir Syed Ali Hamdani, a Sufi saint, during a religious festival to mark Saint Hamdani's birth anniversary in Srinagar October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Kashmiri Muslims offer prayers at the shrine of Mir Syed Ali Hamdani, a Sufi saint, during a religious festival to mark Saint Hamdani's birth anniversary in Srinagar October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Sunday, October 05, 2014
Kashmiri Muslims offer prayers at the shrine of Mir Syed Ali Hamdani, a Sufi saint, during a religious festival to mark Saint Hamdani's birth anniversary in Srinagar October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Close
15 / 27
A Kashmiri Muslim woman touches a pendulum tied to the gate of the shrine of Mir Syed Ali Hamdani, a Sufi saint, during a religious festival to mark Saint Hamdani's birth anniversary in Srinagar October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

A Kashmiri Muslim woman touches a pendulum tied to the gate of the shrine of Mir Syed Ali Hamdani, a Sufi saint, during a religious festival to mark Saint Hamdani's birth anniversary in Srinagar October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Sunday, October 05, 2014
A Kashmiri Muslim woman touches a pendulum tied to the gate of the shrine of Mir Syed Ali Hamdani, a Sufi saint, during a religious festival to mark Saint Hamdani's birth anniversary in Srinagar October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Close
16 / 27
India's Poovamma Raju Machettira celebrates winning the women's 4x400m relay final at the Incheon Asiad Main Stadium during the 17th Asian Games October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

India's Poovamma Raju Machettira celebrates winning the women's 4x400m relay final at the Incheon Asiad Main Stadium during the 17th Asian Games October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Sunday, October 05, 2014
India's Poovamma Raju Machettira celebrates winning the women's 4x400m relay final at the Incheon Asiad Main Stadium during the 17th Asian Games October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
17 / 27
India's gold medallists Pawar Priyanka, Lukka Tintu, Kaur Mandeep and Poovamma Raju Machettira pose during the medal ceremony for the women's 4x400m relay final at the Incheon Asiad Main Stadium during the 17th Asian Games October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

India's gold medallists Pawar Priyanka, Lukka Tintu, Kaur Mandeep and Poovamma Raju Machettira pose during the medal ceremony for the women's 4x400m relay final at the Incheon Asiad Main Stadium during the 17th Asian Games October 2, 2014....more

Sunday, October 05, 2014
India's gold medallists Pawar Priyanka, Lukka Tintu, Kaur Mandeep and Poovamma Raju Machettira pose during the medal ceremony for the women's 4x400m relay final at the Incheon Asiad Main Stadium during the 17th Asian Games October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
18 / 27
A worker cleans a railway track at a railway station in Mumbai October 2, 2014. On Thursday, a holiday for Mahatma Gandhi's birthday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, or Clean India Mission, to modernise sanitation within five years. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

A worker cleans a railway track at a railway station in Mumbai October 2, 2014. On Thursday, a holiday for Mahatma Gandhi's birthday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, or Clean India Mission, to modernise sanitation...more

Sunday, October 05, 2014
A worker cleans a railway track at a railway station in Mumbai October 2, 2014. On Thursday, a holiday for Mahatma Gandhi's birthday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, or Clean India Mission, to modernise sanitation within five years. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Close
19 / 27
Hindu devotees perform Garba, a traditional folk dance, during the celebrations to mark the Navratri festival at Surat in Gujarat October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Hindu devotees perform Garba, a traditional folk dance, during the celebrations to mark the Navratri festival at Surat in Gujarat October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Sunday, October 05, 2014
Hindu devotees perform Garba, a traditional folk dance, during the celebrations to mark the Navratri festival at Surat in Gujarat October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
20 / 27
India's gold medallist Chungneijang Mery Kom Hmangte reacts during the medal ceremony for the women's fly (48-51kg) boxing competition at the Seonhak Gymnasium during the 17th Asian Games in Incheon October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

India's gold medallist Chungneijang Mery Kom Hmangte reacts during the medal ceremony for the women's fly (48-51kg) boxing competition at the Seonhak Gymnasium during the 17th Asian Games in Incheon October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Sunday, October 05, 2014
India's gold medallist Chungneijang Mery Kom Hmangte reacts during the medal ceremony for the women's fly (48-51kg) boxing competition at the Seonhak Gymnasium during the 17th Asian Games in Incheon October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
21 / 27
India's bronze medallist Laishram Sarita Devi reacts during the medal ceremony for the women's light (57-60kg) boxing competition at the Seonhak Gymnasium during the 2014 Asian Games in Incheon October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

India's bronze medallist Laishram Sarita Devi reacts during the medal ceremony for the women's light (57-60kg) boxing competition at the Seonhak Gymnasium during the 2014 Asian Games in Incheon October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Sunday, October 05, 2014
India's bronze medallist Laishram Sarita Devi reacts during the medal ceremony for the women's light (57-60kg) boxing competition at the Seonhak Gymnasium during the 2014 Asian Games in Incheon October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
22 / 27
India's bronze medallist Laishram Sarita Devi stands next to her medal during the medal ceremony for the women's light (57-60kg) boxing competition at the Seonhak Gymnasium during the 2014 Asian Games in Incheon October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

India's bronze medallist Laishram Sarita Devi stands next to her medal during the medal ceremony for the women's light (57-60kg) boxing competition at the Seonhak Gymnasium during the 2014 Asian Games in Incheon October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Kim...more

Sunday, October 05, 2014
India's bronze medallist Laishram Sarita Devi stands next to her medal during the medal ceremony for the women's light (57-60kg) boxing competition at the Seonhak Gymnasium during the 2014 Asian Games in Incheon October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
23 / 27
India's silver medallist Lukka Tintu poses during the medal ceremony for the women's 800m final at the Incheon Asiad Main Stadium during the 17th Asian Games October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

India's silver medallist Lukka Tintu poses during the medal ceremony for the women's 800m final at the Incheon Asiad Main Stadium during the 17th Asian Games October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Sunday, October 05, 2014
India's silver medallist Lukka Tintu poses during the medal ceremony for the women's 800m final at the Incheon Asiad Main Stadium during the 17th Asian Games October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
24 / 27
India's bronze medallist Rani Annu (L) poses with China's gold medallist Zhang Li (C) and silver medallist Li Lingwei during the medal ceremony for the women's javelin throw at the Incheon Asiad Main Stadium during the 17th Asian Games October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

India's bronze medallist Rani Annu (L) poses with China's gold medallist Zhang Li (C) and silver medallist Li Lingwei during the medal ceremony for the women's javelin throw at the Incheon Asiad Main Stadium during the 17th Asian Games October 1,...more

Sunday, October 05, 2014
India's bronze medallist Rani Annu (L) poses with China's gold medallist Zhang Li (C) and silver medallist Li Lingwei during the medal ceremony for the women's javelin throw at the Incheon Asiad Main Stadium during the 17th Asian Games October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
25 / 27
U.S. President Barack Obama smiles as he hosts a meeting with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing

U.S. President Barack Obama smiles as he hosts a meeting with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Sunday, October 05, 2014
U.S. President Barack Obama smiles as he hosts a meeting with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Close
26 / 27
Iran's gold medal winner Masoud Esmaeilpoorjouybari (C) poses with silver medal winner Bajrang (L) of India and bronze medal winner Lee Seungchul of South Korea during the victory ceremony of the men's freestyle 61 kg wrestling at Dowon Gymnasium during the 2014 Asian Games in Incheon September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Iran's gold medal winner Masoud Esmaeilpoorjouybari (C) poses with silver medal winner Bajrang (L) of India and bronze medal winner Lee Seungchul of South Korea during the victory ceremony of the men's freestyle 61 kg wrestling at Dowon Gymnasium...more

Sunday, October 05, 2014
Iran's gold medal winner Masoud Esmaeilpoorjouybari (C) poses with silver medal winner Bajrang (L) of India and bronze medal winner Lee Seungchul of South Korea during the victory ceremony of the men's freestyle 61 kg wrestling at Dowon Gymnasium during the 2014 Asian Games in Incheon September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
27 / 27
View Again
View Next
Clashes in Hong Kong

Clashes in Hong Kong

Next Slideshows

Clashes in Hong Kong

Clashes in Hong Kong

Our latest images from the protests in Hong Kong.

04 Oct 2014
India at Asian Games 2014

India at Asian Games 2014

A look at Indian sportspersons competing at the Incheon Asian Games.

04 Oct 2014
Dussehra celebrations

Dussehra celebrations

The festival commemorates the triumph of Hindu god Rama over the Ravana, marking the victory of good over evil.

04 Oct 2014
Festival of the Goddess

Festival of the Goddess

Hindus celebrating Durga Puja festival and Navratri in the honour of the Mother Goddess.

04 Oct 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.

The art of the Venice Biennale

The art of the Venice Biennale

Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike grows

Palestinian hunger strike grows

More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Dior in the desert

Dior in the desert

Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.

Eurovision: the contenders

Eurovision: the contenders

The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.

Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak

Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak

A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures