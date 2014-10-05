India This Week
Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck (2nd L) and Queen Jetsun Pema (R) emerge from arch-shaped passages as they visit the Rock Garden in Chandigarh October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
A girl puts earthen temple models, used to worship during Diwali festival, to dry in the sun at a workshop ahead of the Hindu festival of Diwali in Chandigarh October 4, 2014. The Diwali festival will be observed this year on October 23. REUTERS/Ajay...more
A man gives food to his cattle at a livestock market ahead of the Eid al-Adha festival in Ahmedabad October 4, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Hindu women apply 'Sindur', or vermillion powder, on the face of a woman during the Durga Puja festival in Chandigarh October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Hindu devotees prepare to sacrifice a buffalo calf as part of a ritual during the Durga Puja festival in Agartala, capital of Tripura October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
Municipal workers carry an idol of the Hindu goddess Durga for immersion in the waters of the river Hawra during the Durga Puja festival in Agartala October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
Boys sit next to clay idols of the Hindu goddesses and a demon after idols of Durga were immersed into the Ganges river in Kolkata October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
People watch as an effigy of 10-headed demon King Ravana is burnt during the Hindu festival of Dussehra in Amritsar October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Munish Sharma
People search for their belongings amongst shoes left behind during a stampede in Patna October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
People cry outside an emergency hospital ward after their relatives were injured during a stampede in Patna October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Prime Minister Narendra Modi walks after paying homage at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial on the 145th birth anniversary of Gandhi at Rajghat in New Delhi October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A school boy dressed as Mahatma Gandhi adjusts his fake moustache as he takes part in a march to mark the 145th birth anniversary of Gandhi in New Delhi October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
An employee uses a broom to clean a records room at an Indian Railways office in Mumbai October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Men carry a giant effigy of the demon king Ravana to load it onto a truck on the eve of Dussehra in Jammu October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Kashmiri Muslims offer prayers at the shrine of Mir Syed Ali Hamdani, a Sufi saint, during a religious festival to mark Saint Hamdani's birth anniversary in Srinagar October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A Kashmiri Muslim woman touches a pendulum tied to the gate of the shrine of Mir Syed Ali Hamdani, a Sufi saint, during a religious festival to mark Saint Hamdani's birth anniversary in Srinagar October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
India's Poovamma Raju Machettira celebrates winning the women's 4x400m relay final at the Incheon Asiad Main Stadium during the 17th Asian Games October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
India's gold medallists Pawar Priyanka, Lukka Tintu, Kaur Mandeep and Poovamma Raju Machettira pose during the medal ceremony for the women's 4x400m relay final at the Incheon Asiad Main Stadium during the 17th Asian Games October 2, 2014....more
A worker cleans a railway track at a railway station in Mumbai October 2, 2014. On Thursday, a holiday for Mahatma Gandhi's birthday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, or Clean India Mission, to modernise sanitation...more
Hindu devotees perform Garba, a traditional folk dance, during the celebrations to mark the Navratri festival at Surat in Gujarat October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
India's gold medallist Chungneijang Mery Kom Hmangte reacts during the medal ceremony for the women's fly (48-51kg) boxing competition at the Seonhak Gymnasium during the 17th Asian Games in Incheon October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
India's bronze medallist Laishram Sarita Devi reacts during the medal ceremony for the women's light (57-60kg) boxing competition at the Seonhak Gymnasium during the 2014 Asian Games in Incheon October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
India's bronze medallist Laishram Sarita Devi stands next to her medal during the medal ceremony for the women's light (57-60kg) boxing competition at the Seonhak Gymnasium during the 2014 Asian Games in Incheon October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Kim...more
India's silver medallist Lukka Tintu poses during the medal ceremony for the women's 800m final at the Incheon Asiad Main Stadium during the 17th Asian Games October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
India's bronze medallist Rani Annu (L) poses with China's gold medallist Zhang Li (C) and silver medallist Li Lingwei during the medal ceremony for the women's javelin throw at the Incheon Asiad Main Stadium during the 17th Asian Games October 1,...more
U.S. President Barack Obama smiles as he hosts a meeting with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Iran's gold medal winner Masoud Esmaeilpoorjouybari (C) poses with silver medal winner Bajrang (L) of India and bronze medal winner Lee Seungchul of South Korea during the victory ceremony of the men's freestyle 61 kg wrestling at Dowon Gymnasium...more
