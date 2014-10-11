India this week

A man with his belongings on a tractor cart moves to a safer place at Jagowal village near Jammu October 9, 2014. India warned Pakistan it would pay an "unaffordable price" if it persisted with shelling and machine-gun fire across a heavily populated...more

A man with his belongings on a tractor cart moves to a safer place at Jagowal village near Jammu October 9, 2014. India warned Pakistan it would pay an "unaffordable price" if it persisted with shelling and machine-gun fire across a heavily populated border area in the lowlands of Kashmir, raising the stakes in the rivals' worst fighting in more than a decade. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

