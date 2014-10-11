Edition:
India
Pictures | Sat Oct 11, 2014 | 9:10pm IST

India This Week

Children's right activist Kailash Satyarthi (R) is offered sweets by a well-wisher at his office in New Delhi October 10, 2014. Pakistani teenager Malala Yousafzai, who was shot in the head by the Taliban in 2012 for advocating girls' right to education, and Satyarthi won the 2014 Nobel Peace Prize on Friday. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Children's right activist Kailash Satyarthi (R) is offered sweets by a well-wisher at his office in New Delhi October 10, 2014. Pakistani teenager Malala Yousafzai, who was shot in the head by the Taliban in 2012 for advocating girls' right to education, and Satyarthi won the 2014 Nobel Peace Prize on Friday. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Saturday, October 11, 2014
Children's right activist Kailash Satyarthi (R) is offered sweets by a well-wisher at his office in New Delhi October 10, 2014. Pakistani teenager Malala Yousafzai, who was shot in the head by the Taliban in 2012 for advocating girls' right to education, and Satyarthi won the 2014 Nobel Peace Prize on Friday. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Children's right activist Kailash Satyarthi (C) is congratulated by an unidentified man at his office in New Delhi October 10, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Children's right activist Kailash Satyarthi (C) is congratulated by an unidentified man at his office in New Delhi October 10, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Saturday, October 11, 2014
Children's right activist Kailash Satyarthi (C) is congratulated by an unidentified man at his office in New Delhi October 10, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Infosys CEO Vishal Sikka speaks during the announcement of the company's quarterly financial results at the company's headquarters in Bangalore October 10, 2014. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

Infosys CEO Vishal Sikka speaks during the announcement of the company's quarterly financial results at the company's headquarters in Bangalore October 10, 2014. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

Saturday, October 11, 2014
Infosys CEO Vishal Sikka speaks during the announcement of the company's quarterly financial results at the company's headquarters in Bangalore October 10, 2014. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
A worker makes firecrackers at a factory for the upcoming Diwali festival on the outskirts of Ahmedabad October 10, 2014. Firecrackers are in great demand ahead of Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, which will be celebrated across the country on October 23. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A worker makes firecrackers at a factory for the upcoming Diwali festival on the outskirts of Ahmedabad October 10, 2014. Firecrackers are in great demand ahead of Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, which will be celebrated across the country on October 23. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Saturday, October 11, 2014
A worker makes firecrackers at a factory for the upcoming Diwali festival on the outskirts of Ahmedabad October 10, 2014. Firecrackers are in great demand ahead of Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, which will be celebrated across the country on October 23. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Lights illuminate the holy Sikh shrine, the Golden Temple on the occasion to celebrate the birth anniversary of the Sri Guru Ram Das, the fourth spiritual guru of the Sikh faith, in Amritsar October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Munish Sharma

Lights illuminate the holy Sikh shrine, the Golden Temple on the occasion to celebrate the birth anniversary of the Sri Guru Ram Das, the fourth spiritual guru of the Sikh faith, in Amritsar October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Munish Sharma

Saturday, October 11, 2014
Lights illuminate the holy Sikh shrine, the Golden Temple on the occasion to celebrate the birth anniversary of the Sri Guru Ram Das, the fourth spiritual guru of the Sikh faith, in Amritsar October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Munish Sharma
Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures as he speaks during a rally, before state assembly elections in Mumbai October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures as he speaks during a rally, before state assembly elections in Mumbai October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Saturday, October 11, 2014
Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures as he speaks during a rally, before state assembly elections in Mumbai October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
A man with his belongings on a tractor cart moves to a safer place at Jagowal village near Jammu October 9, 2014. India warned Pakistan it would pay an "unaffordable price" if it persisted with shelling and machine-gun fire across a heavily populated border area in the lowlands of Kashmir, raising the stakes in the rivals' worst fighting in more than a decade. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

A man with his belongings on a tractor cart moves to a safer place at Jagowal village near Jammu October 9, 2014. India warned Pakistan it would pay an "unaffordable price" if it persisted with shelling and machine-gun fire across a heavily populated border area in the lowlands of Kashmir, raising the stakes in the rivals' worst fighting in more than a decade. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Saturday, October 11, 2014
A man with his belongings on a tractor cart moves to a safer place at Jagowal village near Jammu October 9, 2014. India warned Pakistan it would pay an "unaffordable price" if it persisted with shelling and machine-gun fire across a heavily populated border area in the lowlands of Kashmir, raising the stakes in the rivals' worst fighting in more than a decade. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
An injured Indian Border Security Force (BSF) personnel is taken to a hospital in Jammu October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

An injured Indian Border Security Force (BSF) personnel is taken to a hospital in Jammu October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Saturday, October 11, 2014
An injured Indian Border Security Force (BSF) personnel is taken to a hospital in Jammu October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Mark Zuckerberg, founder and CEO of Facebook, addresses a gathering during the Internet.org Summit in New Delhi October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Mark Zuckerberg, founder and CEO of Facebook, addresses a gathering during the Internet.org Summit in New Delhi October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Saturday, October 11, 2014
Mark Zuckerberg, founder and CEO of Facebook, addresses a gathering during the Internet.org Summit in New Delhi October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A man holds onto a window grill as he attempts to cross a waterlogged footpath at a market in the southern Indian city of Bangalore October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

A man holds onto a window grill as he attempts to cross a waterlogged footpath at a market in the southern Indian city of Bangalore October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

Saturday, October 11, 2014
A man holds onto a window grill as he attempts to cross a waterlogged footpath at a market in the southern Indian city of Bangalore October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
Village girls look out from a window as they take shelter at a relief camp in Salehar village near Jammu October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Village girls look out from a window as they take shelter at a relief camp in Salehar village near Jammu October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Saturday, October 11, 2014
Village girls look out from a window as they take shelter at a relief camp in Salehar village near Jammu October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Hindu devotees crowd to take a holy dip at Sangam, the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna and Saraswati rivers, ahead of the lunar eclipse during the morning in Allahabad October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Hindu devotees crowd to take a holy dip at Sangam, the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna and Saraswati rivers, ahead of the lunar eclipse during the morning in Allahabad October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Saturday, October 11, 2014
Hindu devotees crowd to take a holy dip at Sangam, the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna and Saraswati rivers, ahead of the lunar eclipse during the morning in Allahabad October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Muslims offer Eid al-Adha prayers in front of the historic Taj Mahal in Agra October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Muslims offer Eid al-Adha prayers in front of the historic Taj Mahal in Agra October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Saturday, October 11, 2014
Muslims offer Eid al-Adha prayers in front of the historic Taj Mahal in Agra October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A Muslim boy buys a paper fly-wheel during the celebrations to mark Eid al-Adha in Chandigarh October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

A Muslim boy buys a paper fly-wheel during the celebrations to mark Eid al-Adha in Chandigarh October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Saturday, October 11, 2014
A Muslim boy buys a paper fly-wheel during the celebrations to mark Eid al-Adha in Chandigarh October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
A woman prays during the Hindu festival of Karva Chauth inside a temple in Chandigarh October 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

A woman prays during the Hindu festival of Karva Chauth inside a temple in Chandigarh October 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Saturday, October 11, 2014
A woman prays during the Hindu festival of Karva Chauth inside a temple in Chandigarh October 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Women pray during the Hindu festival of Karva Chauth inside a temple in Chandigarh October 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Women pray during the Hindu festival of Karva Chauth inside a temple in Chandigarh October 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Saturday, October 11, 2014
Women pray during the Hindu festival of Karva Chauth inside a temple in Chandigarh October 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Fishermen move a fishing boat to a safer place along the shore ahead of cyclone Hudhud at Ganjam district in Odisha October 11, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Fishermen move a fishing boat to a safer place along the shore ahead of cyclone Hudhud at Ganjam district in Odisha October 11, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Saturday, October 11, 2014
Fishermen move a fishing boat to a safer place along the shore ahead of cyclone Hudhud at Ganjam district in Odisha October 11, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A man pours sea water on himself as he performs a ritual for safety ahead of cyclone Hudhud, by the shore at Visakhapatnam district in Andhra Pradesh October 11, 2014. REUTERS/R Narendra

A man pours sea water on himself as he performs a ritual for safety ahead of cyclone Hudhud, by the shore at Visakhapatnam district in Andhra Pradesh October 11, 2014. REUTERS/R Narendra

Saturday, October 11, 2014
A man pours sea water on himself as he performs a ritual for safety ahead of cyclone Hudhud, by the shore at Visakhapatnam district in Andhra Pradesh October 11, 2014. REUTERS/R Narendra
