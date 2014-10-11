India This Week
Children's right activist Kailash Satyarthi (R) is offered sweets by a well-wisher at his office in New Delhi October 10, 2014. Pakistani teenager Malala Yousafzai, who was shot in the head by the Taliban in 2012 for advocating girls' right to...more
Children's right activist Kailash Satyarthi (C) is congratulated by an unidentified man at his office in New Delhi October 10, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Infosys CEO Vishal Sikka speaks during the announcement of the company's quarterly financial results at the company's headquarters in Bangalore October 10, 2014. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
A worker makes firecrackers at a factory for the upcoming Diwali festival on the outskirts of Ahmedabad October 10, 2014. Firecrackers are in great demand ahead of Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, which will be celebrated across the country on...more
Lights illuminate the holy Sikh shrine, the Golden Temple on the occasion to celebrate the birth anniversary of the Sri Guru Ram Das, the fourth spiritual guru of the Sikh faith, in Amritsar October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Munish Sharma
Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures as he speaks during a rally, before state assembly elections in Mumbai October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
A man with his belongings on a tractor cart moves to a safer place at Jagowal village near Jammu October 9, 2014. India warned Pakistan it would pay an "unaffordable price" if it persisted with shelling and machine-gun fire across a heavily populated...more
An injured Indian Border Security Force (BSF) personnel is taken to a hospital in Jammu October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Mark Zuckerberg, founder and CEO of Facebook, addresses a gathering during the Internet.org Summit in New Delhi October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A man holds onto a window grill as he attempts to cross a waterlogged footpath at a market in the southern Indian city of Bangalore October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
Village girls look out from a window as they take shelter at a relief camp in Salehar village near Jammu October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Hindu devotees crowd to take a holy dip at Sangam, the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna and Saraswati rivers, ahead of the lunar eclipse during the morning in Allahabad October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Muslims offer Eid al-Adha prayers in front of the historic Taj Mahal in Agra October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A Muslim boy buys a paper fly-wheel during the celebrations to mark Eid al-Adha in Chandigarh October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
A woman prays during the Hindu festival of Karva Chauth inside a temple in Chandigarh October 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Women pray during the Hindu festival of Karva Chauth inside a temple in Chandigarh October 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Fishermen move a fishing boat to a safer place along the shore ahead of cyclone Hudhud at Ganjam district in Odisha October 11, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A man pours sea water on himself as he performs a ritual for safety ahead of cyclone Hudhud, by the shore at Visakhapatnam district in Andhra Pradesh October 11, 2014. REUTERS/R Narendra
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
Our top photos of the past week.
Fight against Ebola
U.S. Army soldiers who are earmarked for the fight against Ebola, train before their deployment to West Africa, at Fort Campbell, Kentucky.
Ebola's global spread
A look as the recent Ebola epidemic spreads from west Africa to the rest of the world.
Missouri protests another shooting
Protesters take to the streets of St. Louis after the police shooting death of a black teenager more than a month after unrest over the killing of Michael...
MORE IN PICTURES
India this week
A look at our best photos from India this week.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
The art of the Venice Biennale
Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.
Buddha's birthday
Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.
Imagining the Los Angeles 2024 Olympics
The International Olympic Committee visits California this week as the race to host the 2024 Summer Games heats up.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria
Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul
Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.