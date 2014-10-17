India This Week
Boys scavenge for leftover fruits from delivery containers outside a fruit market in Bangalore October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
Men sit in front of closed shops as they wait to have their morning tea from a roadside vendor in the old quarters of Delhi, October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A girl waits for a cycle rickshaw to take her to school during morning in the old quarters of Delhi, October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
President Pranab Mukherjee (L) receives a Christmas present from a person dressed as Santa Claus at the Santa Claus Village at the Arctic Circle near Rovaniemi October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Kaisa Siren/Lehtikuva
President Pranab Mukherjee and Vanessa Larikka (R), a 6-year-old girl from Rovaniemi, read letters addressed to Santa Claus next to Katja Tervonen (L) from Santa's post office at the Santa Claus Village at the Arctic Circle near Rovaniemi October 16,...more
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Chief Executive N. Chandrasekaran poses for a photo after a news conference to announce the company's Q2 results in Mumbai October 16, 2014. Tata Consultancy Services Ltd , India's biggest software services exporter,...more
Passengers stand at the ticket counter of Indigo Airlines at the airport on the outskirts of Agartala, capital of Tripura, October 16, 2014. Budget airline IndiGo has agreed to buy 250 A320 planes from Airbus, a purchase that could be worth nearly...more
A potter carries a basket filled with clay money boxes at a workshop ahead of the Hindu festival of Diwali in New Delhi October 16, 2014. Earthen goods are sold in large numbers during Diwali, the annual Hindu festival of lights, as people use them...more
Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan shows his ink-marked finger after voting at a polling centre during Maharashtra state elections, in Mumbai October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
A woman leaves after casting her vote at a polling centre during Maharashtra state elections, in Mumbai October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Vehicles move through a flooded road next to the trees fallen over railway tracks after being damaged by strong winds caused by the Cyclone Hudhud in Visakhapatnam October 14, 2014. REUTERS/R Narendra
A cyclist (C) carries his bicycle over a fallen tree on a road after a wind storm in Allahabad October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A man puts on his glasses as he stands in a street being fumigated by municipal workers in Srinagar October 13, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A patient walks at a parking lot as he leaves an office of HIV/AIDS activists in New Delhi October 13, 2014. Indian companies and global health groups are stepping up efforts to provide a critical medicine for the country's free HIV/AIDS drugs...more
People stand in queues to buy petrol and diesel at a fuel station a day after Cyclone Hudhud passed through in Visakhapatnam October 13, 2014. Cyclone Hudhud powered its way inland over eastern India on Monday, leaving a swathe of destruction but the...more
