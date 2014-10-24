Edition:
India this week

A Nihang or a Sikh warrior, yawns while wearing a turban during a religious procession to mark the Bandi Chhorh Divas in Amritsar October 24, 2014. REUTERS/Munish Sharma

Friday, October 24, 2014
Nihangs or Sikh warriors, display their skills during a religious procession to mark the Bandi Chhorh Divas in Amritsar October 24, 2014. REUTERS/Munish Sharma

Friday, October 24, 2014
Hindu devotees prepare to receive rice as offerings being distributed by the temple authority on the occasion of the 'Annakut' festival in Kolkata October 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, October 24, 2014
Onlookers and local residents stand at the site where a fire broke out in a slum area in New Delhi October 24, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Friday, October 24, 2014
People decorate their houses with lanterns and lights as they celebrate the Hindu festival of Diwali, the annual festival of lights, in Mumbai October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Friday, October 24, 2014
Hindu devotees light candles at Kali Bari temple as a part of Diwali celebration in Agartala, capital of Tripura, October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Friday, October 24, 2014
A man lights firecrackers as children dance on them while celebrating the Hindu festival of Diwali, the annual festival of lights, in Mumbai October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Friday, October 24, 2014
Hindu priests light oil lamps in a formation of the 'Swastika', a Hindu symbol of peace, a day before the Hindu festival of Diwali in Ahmedabad October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Friday, October 24, 2014
A Hindu priest performs evening prayers called "Aarti" on the banks of the river Yamuna in Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Friday, October 24, 2014
A man rides a camel as the sun sets along the banks of the river Yamuna, in Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Friday, October 24, 2014
A woman tries a gold ring at a jewellery showroom on the occasion of Dhanteras, a Hindu festival associated with Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth, at a market in Mumbai October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Friday, October 24, 2014
A member of a female police contingent holds her face in her hands as she sits during a parade to mark Police Commemoration Day in Zewan, on the outskirts of Srinagar, October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Friday, October 24, 2014
Hindu priests put the finishing touches to a rangoli, or mural made out of coloured powders, at a temple ahead of Diwali festival celebrations in Ahmedabad October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Friday, October 24, 2014
Businessmen pray in front of their record-keeping books as part of a ritual to worship the Hindu deity of wealth Goddess Lakshmi on Diwali, the festival of lights, in Ahmedabad October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Friday, October 24, 2014
Trending Collections

Pictures