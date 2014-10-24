India this week
A Nihang or a Sikh warrior, yawns while wearing a turban during a religious procession to mark the Bandi Chhorh Divas in Amritsar October 24, 2014. REUTERS/Munish Sharma
Nihangs or Sikh warriors, display their skills during a religious procession to mark the Bandi Chhorh Divas in Amritsar October 24, 2014. REUTERS/Munish Sharma
Hindu devotees prepare to receive rice as offerings being distributed by the temple authority on the occasion of the 'Annakut' festival in Kolkata October 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Onlookers and local residents stand at the site where a fire broke out in a slum area in New Delhi October 24, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
People decorate their houses with lanterns and lights as they celebrate the Hindu festival of Diwali, the annual festival of lights, in Mumbai October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Hindu devotees light candles at Kali Bari temple as a part of Diwali celebration in Agartala, capital of Tripura, October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
A man lights firecrackers as children dance on them while celebrating the Hindu festival of Diwali, the annual festival of lights, in Mumbai October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Hindu priests light oil lamps in a formation of the 'Swastika', a Hindu symbol of peace, a day before the Hindu festival of Diwali in Ahmedabad October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A Hindu priest performs evening prayers called "Aarti" on the banks of the river Yamuna in Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A man rides a camel as the sun sets along the banks of the river Yamuna, in Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A woman tries a gold ring at a jewellery showroom on the occasion of Dhanteras, a Hindu festival associated with Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth, at a market in Mumbai October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A member of a female police contingent holds her face in her hands as she sits during a parade to mark Police Commemoration Day in Zewan, on the outskirts of Srinagar, October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Hindu priests put the finishing touches to a rangoli, or mural made out of coloured powders, at a temple ahead of Diwali festival celebrations in Ahmedabad October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Businessmen pray in front of their record-keeping books as part of a ritual to worship the Hindu deity of wealth Goddess Lakshmi on Diwali, the festival of lights, in Ahmedabad October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Next Slideshows
Festival of lights
Images from Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights.
When the well runs dry
In one of the towns hardest hit by California's drought, the only way some residents can get water to flush the toilet is to drive to the fire station,...
Hezbollah fighter turned rabbi
Born in Lebanon as a Shi'ite Muslim, Ibraheem Yassin converted to Judaism in the 1990s.
Art on Australia's beaches
Sydney's famous Bondi and Tamarama beaches are transformed into outdoor galleries during "Sculpture by the Sea".
MORE IN PICTURES
Portugal wins Eurovision for first time
Portugal's Salvador Sobral won the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest performing a jazz-style ballad written by sister Luisa, beating second-place Bulgaria.
Venezuela's elders throw punches at police
Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.
The art of the Venice Biennale
Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.
Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima
Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.
Palestinian hunger strike grows
More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Dior in the desert
Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.
Eurovision: the contenders
The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.