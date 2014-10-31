India this week
Hindu devotees gather to worship the Sun god Surya on the banks of the Sabarmati river during the Hindu religious festival of Chatt Puja in Ahmedabad October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Tourist take pictures from a boat as people bath in the Ganges river in Varanasi, October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C, wearing orange shawl) takes part in a run for unity after flagging it off to mark the birth anniversary of Indian freedom fighter and a lawmaker Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, in New Delhi October 31, 2014....more
Anoop Prakash, Managing Director of Harley-Davidson India, poses on a CVO Limited motorcycle at its launching ceremony in Mumbai October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Camel traders wearing turbans rest in a group surrounded by their camels at the Pushkar Fair in Rajasthan October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A woman laughs as she smears vermilion on the forehead of another woman while worshipping the Sun god Surya against the backdrop of the historic Taj Mahal during the Hindu religious festival of Chatt Puja in Agra October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Brijesh...more
A woman waters the plants outside her house in an alley at a slum in Mumbai October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A woman offers prayers by a road as a rickshaw puller transports passengers in Kolkata October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Vietnam's Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung (C) shakes hands with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi (R) as Dung's wife Tran Thanh Kien looks on during Dung's ceremonial reception at the forecourt of India's presidential palace Rashtrapati Bhavan in...more
A girl peeps out from an auto rickshaw as she arrives with her family to worship the Sun god Surya during the Hindu religious festival of Chatt Puja in New Delhi October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A woman prays for her child as she is comforted by relatives near the Ganges river in Varanasi, October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A Hindu devotee pushes the foam away to make space for other devotees to worship the Sun god Surya in the polluted waters of the river Yamuna during the Hindu religious festival of Chatt Puja in New Delhi October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A Hindu woman steps over a child in a ritual seeking blessings for the child from the Sun god Surya during the Chatt Puja festival in Kolkata October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Employees of Snapdeal, an Indian online retailer, sort out delivery packages inside their company fulfilment centre in Mumbai October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
