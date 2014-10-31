Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Oct 31, 2014 | 2:50pm IST

India this week

Hindu devotees gather to worship the Sun god Surya on the banks of the Sabarmati river during the Hindu religious festival of Chatt Puja in Ahmedabad October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Hindu devotees gather to worship the Sun god Surya on the banks of the Sabarmati river during the Hindu religious festival of Chatt Puja in Ahmedabad October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Friday, October 31, 2014
Hindu devotees gather to worship the Sun god Surya on the banks of the Sabarmati river during the Hindu religious festival of Chatt Puja in Ahmedabad October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
1 / 14
Tourist take pictures from a boat as people bath in the Ganges river in Varanasi, October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Tourist take pictures from a boat as people bath in the Ganges river in Varanasi, October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, October 31, 2014
Tourist take pictures from a boat as people bath in the Ganges river in Varanasi, October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
2 / 14
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C, wearing orange shawl) takes part in a run for unity after flagging it off to mark the birth anniversary of Indian freedom fighter and a lawmaker Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, in New Delhi October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C, wearing orange shawl) takes part in a run for unity after flagging it off to mark the birth anniversary of Indian freedom fighter and a lawmaker Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, in New Delhi October 31, 2014....more

Reuters / Friday, October 31, 2014
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C, wearing orange shawl) takes part in a run for unity after flagging it off to mark the birth anniversary of Indian freedom fighter and a lawmaker Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, in New Delhi October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
3 / 14
Anoop Prakash, Managing Director of Harley-Davidson India, poses on a CVO Limited motorcycle at its launching ceremony in Mumbai October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Anoop Prakash, Managing Director of Harley-Davidson India, poses on a CVO Limited motorcycle at its launching ceremony in Mumbai October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Friday, October 31, 2014
Anoop Prakash, Managing Director of Harley-Davidson India, poses on a CVO Limited motorcycle at its launching ceremony in Mumbai October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
4 / 14
Camel traders wearing turbans rest in a group surrounded by their camels at the Pushkar Fair in Rajasthan October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Camel traders wearing turbans rest in a group surrounded by their camels at the Pushkar Fair in Rajasthan October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Friday, October 31, 2014
Camel traders wearing turbans rest in a group surrounded by their camels at the Pushkar Fair in Rajasthan October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Close
5 / 14
A woman laughs as she smears vermilion on the forehead of another woman while worshipping the Sun god Surya against the backdrop of the historic Taj Mahal during the Hindu religious festival of Chatt Puja in Agra October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Brijesh Singh

A woman laughs as she smears vermilion on the forehead of another woman while worshipping the Sun god Surya against the backdrop of the historic Taj Mahal during the Hindu religious festival of Chatt Puja in Agra October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Brijesh...more

Reuters / Friday, October 31, 2014
A woman laughs as she smears vermilion on the forehead of another woman while worshipping the Sun god Surya against the backdrop of the historic Taj Mahal during the Hindu religious festival of Chatt Puja in Agra October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Brijesh Singh
Close
6 / 14
A woman waters the plants outside her house in an alley at a slum in Mumbai October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A woman waters the plants outside her house in an alley at a slum in Mumbai October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Friday, October 31, 2014
A woman waters the plants outside her house in an alley at a slum in Mumbai October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
7 / 14
A woman offers prayers by a road as a rickshaw puller transports passengers in Kolkata October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A woman offers prayers by a road as a rickshaw puller transports passengers in Kolkata October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Friday, October 31, 2014
A woman offers prayers by a road as a rickshaw puller transports passengers in Kolkata October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
8 / 14
Vietnam's Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung (C) shakes hands with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi (R) as Dung's wife Tran Thanh Kien looks on during Dung's ceremonial reception at the forecourt of India's presidential palace Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Vietnam's Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung (C) shakes hands with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi (R) as Dung's wife Tran Thanh Kien looks on during Dung's ceremonial reception at the forecourt of India's presidential palace Rashtrapati Bhavan in...more

Reuters / Friday, October 31, 2014
Vietnam's Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung (C) shakes hands with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi (R) as Dung's wife Tran Thanh Kien looks on during Dung's ceremonial reception at the forecourt of India's presidential palace Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
9 / 14
A girl peeps out from an auto rickshaw as she arrives with her family to worship the Sun god Surya during the Hindu religious festival of Chatt Puja in New Delhi October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

A girl peeps out from an auto rickshaw as she arrives with her family to worship the Sun god Surya during the Hindu religious festival of Chatt Puja in New Delhi October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Friday, October 31, 2014
A girl peeps out from an auto rickshaw as she arrives with her family to worship the Sun god Surya during the Hindu religious festival of Chatt Puja in New Delhi October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Close
10 / 14
A woman prays for her child as she is comforted by relatives near the Ganges river in Varanasi, October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

A woman prays for her child as she is comforted by relatives near the Ganges river in Varanasi, October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, October 31, 2014
A woman prays for her child as she is comforted by relatives near the Ganges river in Varanasi, October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
11 / 14
A Hindu devotee pushes the foam away to make space for other devotees to worship the Sun god Surya in the polluted waters of the river Yamuna during the Hindu religious festival of Chatt Puja in New Delhi October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

A Hindu devotee pushes the foam away to make space for other devotees to worship the Sun god Surya in the polluted waters of the river Yamuna during the Hindu religious festival of Chatt Puja in New Delhi October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Friday, October 31, 2014
A Hindu devotee pushes the foam away to make space for other devotees to worship the Sun god Surya in the polluted waters of the river Yamuna during the Hindu religious festival of Chatt Puja in New Delhi October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Close
12 / 14
A Hindu woman steps over a child in a ritual seeking blessings for the child from the Sun god Surya during the Chatt Puja festival in Kolkata October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A Hindu woman steps over a child in a ritual seeking blessings for the child from the Sun god Surya during the Chatt Puja festival in Kolkata October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Friday, October 31, 2014
A Hindu woman steps over a child in a ritual seeking blessings for the child from the Sun god Surya during the Chatt Puja festival in Kolkata October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
13 / 14
Employees of Snapdeal, an Indian online retailer, sort out delivery packages inside their company fulfilment centre in Mumbai October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Employees of Snapdeal, an Indian online retailer, sort out delivery packages inside their company fulfilment centre in Mumbai October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Friday, October 31, 2014
Employees of Snapdeal, an Indian online retailer, sort out delivery packages inside their company fulfilment centre in Mumbai October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Close
14 / 14
View Again
View Next
Slow-motion lava

Slow-motion lava

Next Slideshows

Slow-motion lava

Slow-motion lava

A creeping river of molten lava threatens a seaside town on Hawaii's Big Island.

30 Oct 2014
Chatt Puja

Chatt Puja

Hindu women worship the Sun god during the festival of Chatt Puja and fast for the whole day for the betterment of their family and the society.

30 Oct 2014
Landslide in Sri Lanka

Landslide in Sri Lanka

Hopes of finding survivors in Sri Lanka landslide run out.

30 Oct 2014
Raqqa: The Islamic State capital

Raqqa: The Islamic State capital

Deep in Syria is the city of Raqqa, considered the de facto capital of Islamic State.

29 Oct 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Macron wins French election

Macron wins French election

Emmanuel Macron is elected president of France, defeating Marine Le Pen, who threatened to take France out of the European Union.

Always Dreaming wins Kentucky Derby

Always Dreaming wins Kentucky Derby

Always Dreaming won the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky on a sloppy track.

India This Week

India This Week

Our best India pictures from this week.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Countdown to the French election

Countdown to the French election

Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures