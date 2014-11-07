India this week
Hindu devotees pray as they stand in the waters of the river Yamuna as part of prayers on the full moon day in the month of Karthik (also known as Karthik Purnima) in the early morning in New Delhi November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Indian artists wait to perform a dance during the Hindu festival of Maha Raas, which celebrates the love life of Lord Krishna, in Agartala, capital of Tripura November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
Hindu devotees light earthen oil lamps on the occasion of Dev Deepawali festival, on the banks of the river Yamuna in Allahabad November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A female member of an acrobatic team looks from behind the curtains as she waits backstage before the start of her performance at the Rambo Circus in Mumbai November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A trader follows his herd of cattle towards a livestock market through a busy road in Kolkata November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A Shi'ite Muslim is sprayed with rose water as he flagellates himself during a Muharram procession to mark Ashoura in Mumbai November 4, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A man rides his elephant carrying tourists to visit the Amber fort in Jaipur, capital of India's desert state of Rajasthan, November 3, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Shi'ite Muslims carry a "Tazia", or a replica of the coffin of Imam Hussein, during a Muharram procession to mark Ashoura in Allahabad November 4, 2014. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Shi'ite Muslims are seen through the window pane of a parked car as they gather to receive free drinking water during a Muharram procession to mark Ashoura in the old quarters of Delhi November 4, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Kashmiri Muslim women watch a a Muharram procession a day before Ashoura in Srinagar November 3, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Pakistani rangers (wearing black uniforms) and Indian Border Security Force (BSF) officers lower their national flags during a daily parade at the Pakistan-India joint check-post at Wagah border, near Lahore November 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
India's Finance Minister Arun Jaitley (L) speaks as World Economic Forum founder and executive chairman Klaus Schwab watches during the India Economic Summit 2014 at the World Economic Forum in New Delhi November 5, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Hindu devotees prepare to take a dip in the waters of the river Yamuna, an act which they consider to be holy, as part of prayers on the full moon day in the month of Karthik (also known as Karthik Purnima) in the early morning in New Delhi November...more
Next Slideshows
The floating village
On the man-made reed islands of Lake Titicaca in Peru.
Coming ashore
Migrants come ashore amid beachgoers on Spain's Canary Islands.
CMA Awards ceremony
Highlights from the 48th Country Music Association Awards.
CMA Awards red carpet
The red carpet at the Country Music Association Awards.
MORE IN PICTURES
Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak
A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.
Editor's Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Narendra Modi in Sri Lanka
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a two-day visit to Sri Lanka. Our photos
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
India this week
A look at our best photos from India this week.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
The art of the Venice Biennale
Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.
Buddha's birthday
Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.
Imagining the Los Angeles 2024 Olympics
The International Olympic Committee visits California this week as the race to host the 2024 Summer Games heats up.