Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Nov 7, 2014 | 5:05pm IST

India this week

Hindu devotees pray as they stand in the waters of the river Yamuna as part of prayers on the full moon day in the month of Karthik (also known as Karthik Purnima) in the early morning in New Delhi November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Hindu devotees pray as they stand in the waters of the river Yamuna as part of prayers on the full moon day in the month of Karthik (also known as Karthik Purnima) in the early morning in New Delhi November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Friday, November 07, 2014
Hindu devotees pray as they stand in the waters of the river Yamuna as part of prayers on the full moon day in the month of Karthik (also known as Karthik Purnima) in the early morning in New Delhi November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Close
1 / 13
Indian artists wait to perform a dance during the Hindu festival of Maha Raas, which celebrates the love life of Lord Krishna, in Agartala, capital of Tripura November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Indian artists wait to perform a dance during the Hindu festival of Maha Raas, which celebrates the love life of Lord Krishna, in Agartala, capital of Tripura November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Reuters / Friday, November 07, 2014
Indian artists wait to perform a dance during the Hindu festival of Maha Raas, which celebrates the love life of Lord Krishna, in Agartala, capital of Tripura November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
Close
2 / 13
Hindu devotees light earthen oil lamps on the occasion of Dev Deepawali festival, on the banks of the river Yamuna in Allahabad November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Hindu devotees light earthen oil lamps on the occasion of Dev Deepawali festival, on the banks of the river Yamuna in Allahabad November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Friday, November 07, 2014
Hindu devotees light earthen oil lamps on the occasion of Dev Deepawali festival, on the banks of the river Yamuna in Allahabad November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Close
3 / 13
A female member of an acrobatic team looks from behind the curtains as she waits backstage before the start of her performance at the Rambo Circus in Mumbai November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A female member of an acrobatic team looks from behind the curtains as she waits backstage before the start of her performance at the Rambo Circus in Mumbai November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Friday, November 07, 2014
A female member of an acrobatic team looks from behind the curtains as she waits backstage before the start of her performance at the Rambo Circus in Mumbai November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
4 / 13
A trader follows his herd of cattle towards a livestock market through a busy road in Kolkata November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A trader follows his herd of cattle towards a livestock market through a busy road in Kolkata November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Friday, November 07, 2014
A trader follows his herd of cattle towards a livestock market through a busy road in Kolkata November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
5 / 13
A Shi'ite Muslim is sprayed with rose water as he flagellates himself during a Muharram procession to mark Ashoura in Mumbai November 4, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A Shi'ite Muslim is sprayed with rose water as he flagellates himself during a Muharram procession to mark Ashoura in Mumbai November 4, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Friday, November 07, 2014
A Shi'ite Muslim is sprayed with rose water as he flagellates himself during a Muharram procession to mark Ashoura in Mumbai November 4, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
6 / 13
A man rides his elephant carrying tourists to visit the Amber fort in Jaipur, capital of India's desert state of Rajasthan, November 3, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

A man rides his elephant carrying tourists to visit the Amber fort in Jaipur, capital of India's desert state of Rajasthan, November 3, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, November 07, 2014
A man rides his elephant carrying tourists to visit the Amber fort in Jaipur, capital of India's desert state of Rajasthan, November 3, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
7 / 13
Shi'ite Muslims carry a "Tazia", or a replica of the coffin of Imam Hussein, during a Muharram procession to mark Ashoura in Allahabad November 4, 2014. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Shi'ite Muslims carry a "Tazia", or a replica of the coffin of Imam Hussein, during a Muharram procession to mark Ashoura in Allahabad November 4, 2014. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Friday, November 07, 2014
Shi'ite Muslims carry a "Tazia", or a replica of the coffin of Imam Hussein, during a Muharram procession to mark Ashoura in Allahabad November 4, 2014. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Close
8 / 13
Shi'ite Muslims are seen through the window pane of a parked car as they gather to receive free drinking water during a Muharram procession to mark Ashoura in the old quarters of Delhi November 4, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Shi'ite Muslims are seen through the window pane of a parked car as they gather to receive free drinking water during a Muharram procession to mark Ashoura in the old quarters of Delhi November 4, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Friday, November 07, 2014
Shi'ite Muslims are seen through the window pane of a parked car as they gather to receive free drinking water during a Muharram procession to mark Ashoura in the old quarters of Delhi November 4, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Close
9 / 13
Kashmiri Muslim women watch a a Muharram procession a day before Ashoura in Srinagar November 3, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Kashmiri Muslim women watch a a Muharram procession a day before Ashoura in Srinagar November 3, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Friday, November 07, 2014
Kashmiri Muslim women watch a a Muharram procession a day before Ashoura in Srinagar November 3, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Close
10 / 13
Pakistani rangers (wearing black uniforms) and Indian Border Security Force (BSF) officers lower their national flags during a daily parade at the Pakistan-India joint check-post at Wagah border, near Lahore November 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

Pakistani rangers (wearing black uniforms) and Indian Border Security Force (BSF) officers lower their national flags during a daily parade at the Pakistan-India joint check-post at Wagah border, near Lahore November 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

Reuters / Friday, November 07, 2014
Pakistani rangers (wearing black uniforms) and Indian Border Security Force (BSF) officers lower their national flags during a daily parade at the Pakistan-India joint check-post at Wagah border, near Lahore November 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
Close
11 / 13
India's Finance Minister Arun Jaitley (L) speaks as World Economic Forum founder and executive chairman Klaus Schwab watches during the India Economic Summit 2014 at the World Economic Forum in New Delhi November 5, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

India's Finance Minister Arun Jaitley (L) speaks as World Economic Forum founder and executive chairman Klaus Schwab watches during the India Economic Summit 2014 at the World Economic Forum in New Delhi November 5, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Friday, November 07, 2014
India's Finance Minister Arun Jaitley (L) speaks as World Economic Forum founder and executive chairman Klaus Schwab watches during the India Economic Summit 2014 at the World Economic Forum in New Delhi November 5, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Close
12 / 13
Hindu devotees prepare to take a dip in the waters of the river Yamuna, an act which they consider to be holy, as part of prayers on the full moon day in the month of Karthik (also known as Karthik Purnima) in the early morning in New Delhi November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Hindu devotees prepare to take a dip in the waters of the river Yamuna, an act which they consider to be holy, as part of prayers on the full moon day in the month of Karthik (also known as Karthik Purnima) in the early morning in New Delhi November...more

Reuters / Friday, November 07, 2014
Hindu devotees prepare to take a dip in the waters of the river Yamuna, an act which they consider to be holy, as part of prayers on the full moon day in the month of Karthik (also known as Karthik Purnima) in the early morning in New Delhi November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Close
13 / 13
View Again
View Next
The floating village

The floating village

Next Slideshows

The floating village

The floating village

On the man-made reed islands of Lake Titicaca in Peru.

06 Nov 2014
Coming ashore

Coming ashore

Migrants come ashore amid beachgoers on Spain's Canary Islands.

06 Nov 2014
CMA Awards ceremony

CMA Awards ceremony

Highlights from the 48th Country Music Association Awards.

06 Nov 2014
CMA Awards red carpet

CMA Awards red carpet

The red carpet at the Country Music Association Awards.

06 Nov 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak

Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak

A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Narendra Modi in Sri Lanka

Narendra Modi in Sri Lanka

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a two-day visit to Sri Lanka. Our photos

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

India this week

India this week

A look at our best photos from India this week.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

The art of the Venice Biennale

The art of the Venice Biennale

Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.

Buddha's birthday

Buddha's birthday

Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.

Imagining the Los Angeles 2024 Olympics

Imagining the Los Angeles 2024 Olympics

The International Olympic Committee visits California this week as the race to host the 2024 Summer Games heats up.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures