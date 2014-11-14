India This Week

Narotan Singh, 37, poses in his auto-rickshaw along a roadside in New Delhi November 12, 2014. Singh is one of 40,000 auto-rickshaw drivers in the capital who have undergone gender sensitisation classes and are now helping to spread the message of...more

Narotan Singh, 37, poses in his auto-rickshaw along a roadside in New Delhi November 12, 2014. Singh is one of 40,000 auto-rickshaw drivers in the capital who have undergone gender sensitisation classes and are now helping to spread the message of respect for women across the city, which has become known as India's "rape capital". The words inside the rickshaw read, "This responsible rickshaw respects and protects women". REUTERS/Nita Bhalla

