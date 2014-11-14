India This Week
Kashmiri women sit under a bullet-ridden wall of a residential house after a gunbattle in Chinagam village, about 40 km south of Srinagar November 14, 2014. Two militants were killed in a gunbattle with Indian security forces that started last night...more
Labourers carry grocery items at a wholesale market in Kolkata November 14, 2014. India's inflation dropped to a new multi-year low in October, helped by slower annual rises in food and fuel prices, intensifying pressure on the Reserve Bank of India...more
Women, who underwent sterilisation surgery at a government mass sterilisation camp, pose for pictures inside a hospital at Bilaspur district in Chhattisgarh November 14, 2014. The doctor whose sterilisation of 83 women in less than three hours ended...more
Doctors tend to a woman, who underwent a sterilisation surgery at a government mass sterilisation "camp", at Chhattisgarh Institute of Medical Sciences (CIMS) hospital in Bilaspur district, in Chhattisgarh, November 13, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito...more
Narotan Singh, 37, poses in his auto-rickshaw along a roadside in New Delhi November 12, 2014. Singh is one of 40,000 auto-rickshaw drivers in the capital who have undergone gender sensitisation classes and are now helping to spread the message of...more
A boy selling stuffed toys waits for customers at his roadside shop in the old quarters of Delhi November 12, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Hina Bhat (2nd L), a candidate for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), listens to a Kashmiri man during her door to door campaign for upcoming assembly elections, in Srinagar November 10, 2014. Accompanied by half a dozen guards, Bhat knocks on doors in...more
(L-R) Vietnam's Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Myanmar's President Thein Sein, Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak, Brunei's Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah and Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Sen shake hands before the...more
Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends the 12th ASEAN-India Summit during the 25th ASEAN Summit at the Myanmar International Convention Centre in Naypyitaw November 12, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Shripad Naik, India's new minister in charge of the department of Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy (AYUSH), greets the media as he arrives to take charge of his office in New Delhi November 11, 2014. India has formed the...more
Jhataleka Malhotra of India poses in national dress during the 54th Miss International Beauty Pageant in Tokyo November 11, 2014. Women from 74 countries took part in the annual beauty contest. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A victim of the Bhopal gas tragedy, a gas leak from a Union Carbide pesticide plant that killed at least 3500 people, attends a sit-in protest in New Delhi November 10, 2014. Hundreds of the victims on Monday held a sit-in protest and five women...more
Victims of the Bhopal gas tragedy, a gas leak from a Union Carbide pesticide plant that killed at least 3500 people, shout slogans during a sit-in protest in New Delhi November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
R.K.Gupta (L), a doctor who performed sterlisation surgeries at a government mass sterilisation "camp", sits at a police station as police and the media look on in Bilaspur, in Chhattisgarh, November 13, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A vendor waits for customers at a chicken market in the old quarters of Delhi November 12, 2014. India's annual consumer price inflation eased for a third straight month in October to 5.52 percent, its lowest level since the government started...more
British Prime Minister David Cameron (L) meets with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at their bilateral meeting before the G20 leaders Summit in Brisbane, November 14, 2014. Leaders of the top 20 industrialized nations will gather in Brisbane...more
Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev (R) shakes hands as he meets with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi during the 9th East Asia Summit (EAS) in Naypyitaw November 13, 2014. REUTERS/Dmitry Astakhov/RIA Novosti/Pool (MYANMAR - Tags: POLITICS)...more
