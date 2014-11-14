Edition:
India This Week

Kashmiri women sit under a bullet-ridden wall of a residential house after a gunbattle in Chinagam village, about 40 km south of Srinagar November 14, 2014. Two militants were killed in a gunbattle with Indian security forces that started last night in south Kashmir, police and local media reported on Friday. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Kashmiri women sit under a bullet-ridden wall of a residential house after a gunbattle in Chinagam village, about 40 km south of Srinagar November 14, 2014. Two militants were killed in a gunbattle with Indian security forces that started last night in south Kashmir, police and local media reported on Friday. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Labourers carry grocery items at a wholesale market in Kolkata November 14, 2014. India's inflation dropped to a new multi-year low in October, helped by slower annual rises in food and fuel prices, intensifying pressure on the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to cut interest rates to encourage spending and investment needed to boost growth. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Labourers carry grocery items at a wholesale market in Kolkata November 14, 2014. India's inflation dropped to a new multi-year low in October, helped by slower annual rises in food and fuel prices, intensifying pressure on the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to cut interest rates to encourage spending and investment needed to boost growth. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Women, who underwent sterilisation surgery at a government mass sterilisation camp, pose for pictures inside a hospital at Bilaspur district in Chhattisgarh November 14, 2014. The doctor whose sterilisation of 83 women in less than three hours ended in at least a dozen deaths said on Thursday the express operations were his moral responsibility and blamed adulterated medicines for the tragedy. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Women, who underwent sterilisation surgery at a government mass sterilisation camp, pose for pictures inside a hospital at Bilaspur district in Chhattisgarh November 14, 2014. The doctor whose sterilisation of 83 women in less than three hours ended in at least a dozen deaths said on Thursday the express operations were his moral responsibility and blamed adulterated medicines for the tragedy. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Doctors tend to a woman, who underwent a sterilisation surgery at a government mass sterilisation "camp", at Chhattisgarh Institute of Medical Sciences (CIMS) hospital in Bilaspur district, in Chhattisgarh, November 13, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Doctors tend to a woman, who underwent a sterilisation surgery at a government mass sterilisation "camp", at Chhattisgarh Institute of Medical Sciences (CIMS) hospital in Bilaspur district, in Chhattisgarh, November 13, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Narotan Singh, 37, poses in his auto-rickshaw along a roadside in New Delhi November 12, 2014. Singh is one of 40,000 auto-rickshaw drivers in the capital who have undergone gender sensitisation classes and are now helping to spread the message of respect for women across the city, which has become known as India's "rape capital". The words inside the rickshaw read, "This responsible rickshaw respects and protects women". REUTERS/Nita Bhalla

Narotan Singh, 37, poses in his auto-rickshaw along a roadside in New Delhi November 12, 2014. Singh is one of 40,000 auto-rickshaw drivers in the capital who have undergone gender sensitisation classes and are now helping to spread the message of respect for women across the city, which has become known as India's "rape capital". The words inside the rickshaw read, "This responsible rickshaw respects and protects women". REUTERS/Nita Bhalla
A boy selling stuffed toys waits for customers at his roadside shop in the old quarters of Delhi November 12, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A boy selling stuffed toys waits for customers at his roadside shop in the old quarters of Delhi November 12, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Hina Bhat (2nd L), a candidate for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), listens to a Kashmiri man during her door to door campaign for upcoming assembly elections, in Srinagar November 10, 2014. Accompanied by half a dozen guards, Bhat knocks on doors in Srinagar, the heart of a revolt against Indian rule, to persuade Kashmiris to vote for the BJP in this month's state election. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Hina Bhat (2nd L), a candidate for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), listens to a Kashmiri man during her door to door campaign for upcoming assembly elections, in Srinagar November 10, 2014. Accompanied by half a dozen guards, Bhat knocks on doors in Srinagar, the heart of a revolt against Indian rule, to persuade Kashmiris to vote for the BJP in this month's state election. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
(L-R) Vietnam's Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Myanmar's President Thein Sein, Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak, Brunei's Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah and Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Sen shake hands before the 12th ASEAN-India Summit during the 25th ASEAN Summit at the Myanmar International Convention Centre in Naypyitaw November 12, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

(L-R) Vietnam's Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Myanmar's President Thein Sein, Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak, Brunei's Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah and Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Sen shake hands before the 12th ASEAN-India Summit during the 25th ASEAN Summit at the Myanmar International Convention Centre in Naypyitaw November 12, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends the 12th ASEAN-India Summit during the 25th ASEAN Summit at the Myanmar International Convention Centre in Naypyitaw November 12, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends the 12th ASEAN-India Summit during the 25th ASEAN Summit at the Myanmar International Convention Centre in Naypyitaw November 12, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Shripad Naik, India's new minister in charge of the department of Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy (AYUSH), greets the media as he arrives to take charge of his office in New Delhi November 11, 2014. India has formed the new ministry to promote alternative therapies such as yoga and ayurveda, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarks on a mission to raise global appeal and awareness of home-grown health treatment. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Shripad Naik, India's new minister in charge of the department of Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy (AYUSH), greets the media as he arrives to take charge of his office in New Delhi November 11, 2014. India has formed the new ministry to promote alternative therapies such as yoga and ayurveda, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarks on a mission to raise global appeal and awareness of home-grown health treatment. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Jhataleka Malhotra of India poses in national dress during the 54th Miss International Beauty Pageant in Tokyo November 11, 2014. Women from 74 countries took part in the annual beauty contest. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Jhataleka Malhotra of India poses in national dress during the 54th Miss International Beauty Pageant in Tokyo November 11, 2014. Women from 74 countries took part in the annual beauty contest. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A victim of the Bhopal gas tragedy, a gas leak from a Union Carbide pesticide plant that killed at least 3500 people, attends a sit-in protest in New Delhi November 10, 2014. Hundreds of the victims on Monday held a sit-in protest and five women survivors of the tragedy started an indefinite hunger strike demanding additional compensation for all the affected people and revision of figures of death caused by the disaster 30 years ago, according to a media release. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A victim of the Bhopal gas tragedy, a gas leak from a Union Carbide pesticide plant that killed at least 3500 people, attends a sit-in protest in New Delhi November 10, 2014. Hundreds of the victims on Monday held a sit-in protest and five women survivors of the tragedy started an indefinite hunger strike demanding additional compensation for all the affected people and revision of figures of death caused by the disaster 30 years ago, according to a media release. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Victims of the Bhopal gas tragedy, a gas leak from a Union Carbide pesticide plant that killed at least 3500 people, shout slogans during a sit-in protest in New Delhi November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Victims of the Bhopal gas tragedy, a gas leak from a Union Carbide pesticide plant that killed at least 3500 people, shout slogans during a sit-in protest in New Delhi November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
R.K.Gupta (L), a doctor who performed sterlisation surgeries at a government mass sterilisation "camp", sits at a police station as police and the media look on in Bilaspur, in Chhattisgarh, November 13, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

R.K.Gupta (L), a doctor who performed sterlisation surgeries at a government mass sterilisation "camp", sits at a police station as police and the media look on in Bilaspur, in Chhattisgarh, November 13, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A vendor waits for customers at a chicken market in the old quarters of Delhi November 12, 2014. India's annual consumer price inflation eased for a third straight month in October to 5.52 percent, its lowest level since the government started releasing the data in 2012, data showed on Wednesday. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A vendor waits for customers at a chicken market in the old quarters of Delhi November 12, 2014. India's annual consumer price inflation eased for a third straight month in October to 5.52 percent, its lowest level since the government started releasing the data in 2012, data showed on Wednesday. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
British Prime Minister David Cameron (L) meets with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at their bilateral meeting before the G20 leaders Summit in Brisbane, November 14, 2014. Leaders of the top 20 industrialized nations will gather in Brisbane November 15-16 for their annual G20 summit. REUTERS/Lukas Koch/pool (AUSTRALIA - Tags: POLITICS BUSINESS)

British Prime Minister David Cameron (L) meets with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at their bilateral meeting before the G20 leaders Summit in Brisbane, November 14, 2014. Leaders of the top 20 industrialized nations will gather in Brisbane November 15-16 for their annual G20 summit. REUTERS/Lukas Koch/pool (AUSTRALIA - Tags: POLITICS BUSINESS)
Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev (R) shakes hands as he meets with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi during the 9th East Asia Summit (EAS) in Naypyitaw November 13, 2014. REUTERS/Dmitry Astakhov/RIA Novosti/Pool (MYANMAR - Tags: POLITICS) ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. IT IS DISTRIBUTED, EXACTLY AS RECEIVED BY REUTERS, AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev (R) shakes hands as he meets with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi during the 9th East Asia Summit (EAS) in Naypyitaw November 13, 2014. REUTERS/Dmitry Astakhov/RIA Novosti/Pool (MYANMAR - Tags: POLITICS) ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. IT IS DISTRIBUTED, EXACTLY AS RECEIVED BY REUTERS, AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS
