Pictures | Sat Nov 22, 2014 | 8:55am IST

India This Week

Fishermen from India sit on the ground, after being detained in Pakistani waters, at a police station in Karachi November 21, 2014. According to local media, Pakistani maritime authorities apprehended eleven boats and detained 61 Indian fishermen for illegally venturing into Pakistan's territorial waters, an official at the police station said. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / Friday, November 21, 2014
A policeman locks an iron gate beside the belongings of fishermen from India (unseen) who were detained in Pakistani waters, at a police station in Karachi November 21, 2014. According to local media, Pakistani maritime authorities apprehended eleven boats and detained 61 Indian fishermen for illegally venturing into Pakistan's territorial waters, an official at the police station said. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / Friday, November 21, 2014
A schoolgirl reads from a textbook at an open-air school in New Delhi November 20, 2014. Picture taken November 20. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Friday, November 21, 2014
Satguru Rampalji Maharaj, a self-styled "godman" is seen inside a police lock-up after his arrest, at Panchkula in the northern Indian state of Haryana November 20, 2014. A self-styled Indian religious leader was charged on Thursday with sedition and waging war against the state after a days-long siege of his sprawling compound ended in his arrest along with 450 hardcore followers. Police evacuated more than 10,000 followers on Wednesday from the fortified compound of a bizarre cult headed by 'godman' Satguru Rampalji Maharaj before capturing him late in the evening. REUTERS/Stringer (INDIA - Tags: RELIGION CRIME LAW CIVIL UNREST TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY) - RTR4EU53

Reuters / Friday, November 21, 2014
Satguru Rampalji Maharaj, a self-styled "godman" is escorted to the high court after his arrest, in Chandigarh November 20, 2014. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Reuters / Thursday, November 20, 2014
Supporters of Satguru Rampalji Maharaj leave the ashram of Rampal in Hisar in the Haryana November 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, November 19, 2014
Policemen collect belongings left behind by the supporters of Satguru Rampalji Maharaj after they left the ashram of Rampal in Hisar in Haryana November 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, November 19, 2014
Supporters of Satguru Rampalji Maharaj, a self-styled "godman" take shelter under placards as they are hit by a police water cannon during a protest outside the ashram of Rampal in Hisar in Haryana November 18, 2014. Followers of a self-styled "godman" armed with clubs and stones defied rounds of teargas from Indian security forces on Tuesday, preventing police from arresting the controversial guru who is wanted on murder charges. Police failed to break through the human chain of men, women and children around the fortress-like, sprawling hermitage where the 63-year-old Satguru Rampalji Maharaj lives in Haryana. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, November 18, 2014
Police detain a supporter of Satguru Rampalji Maharaj, a self-styled "godman", during a protest outside the ashram of Rampal in Hisar in Haryana November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, November 18, 2014
A supporter hold a photograph of Satguru Rampalji Maharaj, a self-styled "godman" as he takes part in a protest march in New Delhi November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Tuesday, November 18, 2014
Indian Navy's INS Arihant submarine is pictured at the naval warehouse in the southern Indian city of Visakhapatnam November 18, 2014. REUTERS/R Narendra

Reuters / Tuesday, November 18, 2014
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (2nd R) laughs with former Indian cricketers (L-R) V. V. S. Laxman, Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev after they presented Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott with a gift during a reception at the Melbourne Cricket Ground November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Tracey Nearmy/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, November 18, 2014
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) hands Australia's Prime Minister Tony Abbott a historical document from the 19th century before their meeting at Parliament House in Canberra November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Bowers/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, November 18, 2014
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) is hugged by Australia's Prime Minister Tony Abbott during a reception at the Melbourne Cricket Ground November 18, 2014. Modi is on a three-day offcial visit to Australia following the G20 leaders summit which was held in Brisbane over the weekend. REUTERS/Tracey Nearmy/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, November 18, 2014
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi walks into the House of Representatives to make a speech at Australia's Parliament House in Canberra, November 18, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Tuesday, November 18, 2014
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi places a poppy on the cloisters at the Australian War Memorial in Canberra, November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Nolan/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, November 18, 2014
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) speaks to a member of parliament, as he is shown around the House of Representatives by Australia's Prime Minister Tony Abbott (R), after making a speech in Australia's Parliament House in Canberra, November 18, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Tuesday, November 18, 2014
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi reacts as he speaks to members of the Australian-Indian community during a reception at the Allphones Arena located at Sydney Olympic Park in western Sydney November 17, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Stevens

Reuters / Monday, November 17, 2014
Labourers rest as a boy playfully shovels coal at a yard in Ahmedabad November 20, 2014. India will allow locally registered foreign firms to mine and sell coal when commercial mining is permitted as part of the opening up of the nationalised industry after four decades, Coal Secretary Anil Swarup told Reuters. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Thursday, November 20, 2014
A worker welds a used car wheel inside a factory at a second-hand automobile parts market in Kolkata November 19, 2014. India's economy will accelerate in 2015/16 but will fail to attain the heady growth rates of the past decade without sweeping structural reforms, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development said on Wednesday. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Wednesday, November 19, 2014
Rag pickers collect recyclable material at a garbage dump in New Delhi November 19, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Wednesday, November 19, 2014
Rag pickers collect recyclable material at a garbage dump in New Delhi November 19, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Wednesday, November 19, 2014
A vendor carries vegetables in a basket at an open air wholesale vegetable market in Ghaziabad on the outskirts of New Delhi November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Tuesday, November 18, 2014
Workers repair a ship at a dry dockyard in Mumbai November 17, 2014. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Tuesday, November 18, 2014
A Hindu priest walks in an alley with painted walls depicting a traditional Indian wrestling training centre called "Akhaara", in Kolkata November 17, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Monday, November 17, 2014
An employee works inside an undergarment factory in Kolkata November 17, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Monday, November 17, 2014
Members of the Australian-Indian community listen to India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he speaks during a reception at the Allphones Arena located at Sydney Olympic Park in western Sydney November 17, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Stevens

Reuters / Monday, November 17, 2014
An Indian labourer looks at the construction site of a building in Riyadh November 16, 2014. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

Reuters / Monday, November 17, 2014
Mohan Bhagwat (C), chief of Hindu nationalist organisation Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), attends the World Hindu Congress 2014 conference in New Delhi November 21, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Friday, November 21, 2014
Exiled Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, speaks during the World Hindu Congress 2014 conference in New Delhi November 21, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Friday, November 21, 2014
A relative of suspected militant Shiraz Ahmad Ganai weeps during his funeral at Panjran village, about 50 km south of Srinagar November 21, 2014. Three militants, including Ganai, were killed in a gunbattle with Indian security forces that started last night in south Kashmir, police and local media reported on Friday. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Friday, November 21, 2014
