India This Week
Fishermen from India sit on the ground, after being detained in Pakistani waters, at a police station in Karachi November 21, 2014. According to local media, Pakistani maritime authorities apprehended eleven boats and detained 61 Indian fishermen for...more
A policeman locks an iron gate beside the belongings of fishermen from India (unseen) who were detained in Pakistani waters, at a police station in Karachi November 21, 2014. According to local media, Pakistani maritime authorities apprehended eleven...more
A schoolgirl reads from a textbook at an open-air school in New Delhi November 20, 2014. Picture taken November 20. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Satguru Rampalji Maharaj, a self-styled "godman" is seen inside a police lock-up after his arrest, at Panchkula in the northern Indian state of Haryana November 20, 2014. A self-styled Indian religious leader was charged on Thursday with sedition and...more
Satguru Rampalji Maharaj, a self-styled "godman" is escorted to the high court after his arrest, in Chandigarh November 20, 2014. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Supporters of Satguru Rampalji Maharaj leave the ashram of Rampal in Hisar in the Haryana November 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Policemen collect belongings left behind by the supporters of Satguru Rampalji Maharaj after they left the ashram of Rampal in Hisar in Haryana November 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Supporters of Satguru Rampalji Maharaj, a self-styled "godman" take shelter under placards as they are hit by a police water cannon during a protest outside the ashram of Rampal in Hisar in Haryana November 18, 2014. Followers of a self-styled...more
Police detain a supporter of Satguru Rampalji Maharaj, a self-styled "godman", during a protest outside the ashram of Rampal in Hisar in Haryana November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A supporter hold a photograph of Satguru Rampalji Maharaj, a self-styled "godman" as he takes part in a protest march in New Delhi November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Indian Navy's INS Arihant submarine is pictured at the naval warehouse in the southern Indian city of Visakhapatnam November 18, 2014. REUTERS/R Narendra
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (2nd R) laughs with former Indian cricketers (L-R) V. V. S. Laxman, Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev after they presented Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott with a gift during a reception at the Melbourne Cricket...more
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) hands Australia's Prime Minister Tony Abbott a historical document from the 19th century before their meeting at Parliament House in Canberra November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Bowers/Pool
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) is hugged by Australia's Prime Minister Tony Abbott during a reception at the Melbourne Cricket Ground November 18, 2014. Modi is on a three-day offcial visit to Australia following the G20 leaders summit...more
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi walks into the House of Representatives to make a speech at Australia's Parliament House in Canberra, November 18, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi places a poppy on the cloisters at the Australian War Memorial in Canberra, November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Nolan/Pool
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) speaks to a member of parliament, as he is shown around the House of Representatives by Australia's Prime Minister Tony Abbott (R), after making a speech in Australia's Parliament House in Canberra, November...more
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi reacts as he speaks to members of the Australian-Indian community during a reception at the Allphones Arena located at Sydney Olympic Park in western Sydney November 17, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Stevens
Labourers rest as a boy playfully shovels coal at a yard in Ahmedabad November 20, 2014. India will allow locally registered foreign firms to mine and sell coal when commercial mining is permitted as part of the opening up of the nationalised...more
A worker welds a used car wheel inside a factory at a second-hand automobile parts market in Kolkata November 19, 2014. India's economy will accelerate in 2015/16 but will fail to attain the heady growth rates of the past decade without sweeping...more
Rag pickers collect recyclable material at a garbage dump in New Delhi November 19, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Rag pickers collect recyclable material at a garbage dump in New Delhi November 19, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A vendor carries vegetables in a basket at an open air wholesale vegetable market in Ghaziabad on the outskirts of New Delhi November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Workers repair a ship at a dry dockyard in Mumbai November 17, 2014. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
A Hindu priest walks in an alley with painted walls depicting a traditional Indian wrestling training centre called "Akhaara", in Kolkata November 17, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
An employee works inside an undergarment factory in Kolkata November 17, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Members of the Australian-Indian community listen to India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he speaks during a reception at the Allphones Arena located at Sydney Olympic Park in western Sydney November 17, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Stevens
An Indian labourer looks at the construction site of a building in Riyadh November 16, 2014. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
Mohan Bhagwat (C), chief of Hindu nationalist organisation Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), attends the World Hindu Congress 2014 conference in New Delhi November 21, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Exiled Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, speaks during the World Hindu Congress 2014 conference in New Delhi November 21, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A relative of suspected militant Shiraz Ahmad Ganai weeps during his funeral at Panjran village, about 50 km south of Srinagar November 21, 2014. Three militants, including Ganai, were killed in a gunbattle with Indian security forces that started...more
