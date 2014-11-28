Edition:
India
Pictures | Sat Nov 29, 2014 | 12:20am IST

India this week

A farmer plucks guar from a field at Chiloda village in Gujarat November 22, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A farmer plucks guar from a field at Chiloda village in Gujarat November 22, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Friday, November 28, 2014
A farmer plucks guar from a field at Chiloda village in Gujarat November 22, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A boy salvages for belongings amid the debris of his house after it was demolished by civic authorities in an industrial area in Mumbai November 27, 2014. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

A boy salvages for belongings amid the debris of his house after it was demolished by civic authorities in an industrial area in Mumbai November 27, 2014. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Thursday, November 27, 2014
A boy salvages for belongings amid the debris of his house after it was demolished by civic authorities in an industrial area in Mumbai November 27, 2014. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (front L) shakes hands with his Pakistani counterpart Nawaz Sharif (2nd R) as Nepal's Prime Minister Sushil Koirala (C) watches during the closing session of 18th South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) summit in Kathmandu November 27, 2014. REUTERS/Niranjan Shrestha/Pool

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (front L) shakes hands with his Pakistani counterpart Nawaz Sharif (2nd R) as Nepal's Prime Minister Sushil Koirala (C) watches during the closing session of 18th South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC)...more

Reuters / Thursday, November 27, 2014
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (front L) shakes hands with his Pakistani counterpart Nawaz Sharif (2nd R) as Nepal's Prime Minister Sushil Koirala (C) watches during the closing session of 18th South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) summit in Kathmandu November 27, 2014. REUTERS/Niranjan Shrestha/Pool
Members of two local cricket teams observe a moment of silence for Australian cricketer Phillip Hughes before their match in Kolkata November 27, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Members of two local cricket teams observe a moment of silence for Australian cricketer Phillip Hughes before their match in Kolkata November 27, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Thursday, November 27, 2014
Members of two local cricket teams observe a moment of silence for Australian cricketer Phillip Hughes before their match in Kolkata November 27, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A competitor receives help from relatives as she gets ready backstage during the Miss Wheelchair India beauty pageant in Mumbai November 26, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A competitor receives help from relatives as she gets ready backstage during the Miss Wheelchair India beauty pageant in Mumbai November 26, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, November 27, 2014
A competitor receives help from relatives as she gets ready backstage during the Miss Wheelchair India beauty pageant in Mumbai November 26, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Tourists sit in front of the Taj Mahal hotel, which was one of the targets of the November 26, 2008 attacks, in Mumbai November 26, 2014. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Tourists sit in front of the Taj Mahal hotel, which was one of the targets of the November 26, 2008 attacks, in Mumbai November 26, 2014. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Wednesday, November 26, 2014
Tourists sit in front of the Taj Mahal hotel, which was one of the targets of the November 26, 2008 attacks, in Mumbai November 26, 2014. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Alibaba Group Executive Chairman Jack Ma addresses a gathering at an event organised by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) in New Delhi, November 26, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Alibaba Group Executive Chairman Jack Ma addresses a gathering at an event organised by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) in New Delhi, November 26, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Wednesday, November 26, 2014
Alibaba Group Executive Chairman Jack Ma addresses a gathering at an event organised by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) in New Delhi, November 26, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Sajal Biswas, a snake charmer, puts the head of a snake into his mouth as he performs on a roadside on the outskirts of Agartala, capital of Tripura, November 25, 2014.REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Sajal Biswas, a snake charmer, puts the head of a snake into his mouth as he performs on a roadside on the outskirts of Agartala, capital of Tripura, November 25, 2014.REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Reuters / Tuesday, November 25, 2014
Sajal Biswas, a snake charmer, puts the head of a snake into his mouth as he performs on a roadside on the outskirts of Agartala, capital of Tripura, November 25, 2014.REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel pose for pictures inside their base camp in New Delhi November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel pose for pictures inside their base camp in New Delhi November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, November 25, 2014
Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel pose for pictures inside their base camp in New Delhi November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Voters line up to cast their votes outside a polling station during the first phase of the Jammu and Kashmir state assembly elections at Dangarpora November 25, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Voters line up to cast their votes outside a polling station during the first phase of the Jammu and Kashmir state assembly elections at Dangarpora November 25, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, November 25, 2014
Voters line up to cast their votes outside a polling station during the first phase of the Jammu and Kashmir state assembly elections at Dangarpora November 25, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Workers climb down from decommissioned Indian Navy Ship INS Vikrant at a ship breaking yard in Mumbai November 24, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Workers climb down from decommissioned Indian Navy Ship INS Vikrant at a ship breaking yard in Mumbai November 24, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, November 24, 2014
Workers climb down from decommissioned Indian Navy Ship INS Vikrant at a ship breaking yard in Mumbai November 24, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
U.S. Trade Representative Michael Froman speaks during a conference organized by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), in New Delhi November 24, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

U.S. Trade Representative Michael Froman speaks during a conference organized by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), in New Delhi November 24, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, November 24, 2014
U.S. Trade Representative Michael Froman speaks during a conference organized by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), in New Delhi November 24, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
