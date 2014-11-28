India this week
A farmer plucks guar from a field at Chiloda village in Gujarat November 22, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A boy salvages for belongings amid the debris of his house after it was demolished by civic authorities in an industrial area in Mumbai November 27, 2014. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (front L) shakes hands with his Pakistani counterpart Nawaz Sharif (2nd R) as Nepal's Prime Minister Sushil Koirala (C) watches during the closing session of 18th South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC)...more
Members of two local cricket teams observe a moment of silence for Australian cricketer Phillip Hughes before their match in Kolkata November 27, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A competitor receives help from relatives as she gets ready backstage during the Miss Wheelchair India beauty pageant in Mumbai November 26, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Tourists sit in front of the Taj Mahal hotel, which was one of the targets of the November 26, 2008 attacks, in Mumbai November 26, 2014. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Alibaba Group Executive Chairman Jack Ma addresses a gathering at an event organised by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) in New Delhi, November 26, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Sajal Biswas, a snake charmer, puts the head of a snake into his mouth as he performs on a roadside on the outskirts of Agartala, capital of Tripura, November 25, 2014.REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel pose for pictures inside their base camp in New Delhi November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Voters line up to cast their votes outside a polling station during the first phase of the Jammu and Kashmir state assembly elections at Dangarpora November 25, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Workers climb down from decommissioned Indian Navy Ship INS Vikrant at a ship breaking yard in Mumbai November 24, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
U.S. Trade Representative Michael Froman speaks during a conference organized by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), in New Delhi November 24, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
