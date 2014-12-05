India This Week
People sit on beds while waiting for treatment at a hospital after undergoing cataract removals from a free eye surgery camp, in Amritsar, Punjab December 5, 2014. Fifteen people lost their sight after a doctor used suspected infected equipment to...more
Indian army soldiers search for suspected militants as smoke rises from a bunker after a gunbattle in Mohra in Uri December 5, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A man sits on a bed while waiting for treatment at a hospital after undergoing cataract removals from a free eye surgery camp, in Amritsar December 5, 2014. REUTERS/Munish Sharma
A man jumps to head a ball during his soccer practice in a public park on a foggy morning in Kolkata December 5, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Indian Navy marine commandos demonstrate their skills during Navy Day celebrations, marking their battle at Karachi Harbour during the India-Pakistan war in 1971, in Mumbai, December 4, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Indian Navy soldiers demonstrate their skills as they play drums during Navy Day celebrations in Mumbai December 4, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) employees stand inside a tunnel at the tunnelling breakthrough of Kalkaji Mandir station in New Delhi December 4, 2014. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is using the New Austrian Tunneling Method (NATM) to...more
Taramuni Ray, 62, cries as she sits on the debris from her burnt hut after a fire occurred at a slum in Kolkata December 4, 2014. Several huts were gutted in the fire but no casualties were reported and the cause of the fire was unknown, local media...more
MiG-29K aircrafts are parked on the deck of INS Vikramaditya, Indian Navy's aircraft carrier, anchored in the Arabian sea off the coast of Mumbai December 3, 2014. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
A demonstrator throws kerosene oil on an effigy depicting Dow Chemical Company, which now owns Union Carbide, to burn it during a protest to mark the 30th anniversary of Bhopal gas tragedy in Bhopal December 3, 2014. In the early hours of December 3,...more
Micromax Indian Aces' Sania Mirza of India arrives on court for her warm-up at the International Premier Tennis League (IPTL) in Singapore, December 3, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su
People drink tea at a roadside tea shop on a winter morning in the old quarters in Delhi, December 3, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A man bathes by the roadside on a winter morning in the old quarters of Delhi, December 3, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Anil Kumar Sinha looks on after assuming charge as director of the Central Investigation Bureau (CBI), India's top crime-fighting agency, in New Delhi December 3, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Kashmiri women wait in a queue to cast their vote outside a polling booth during the second phase of the state assembly election in Rajwara, north of Srinagar, December 2, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A boy holds a photograph of Sonu, a female stray dog who according to the residents was living in their neighbourhood for the last 18 years, as others prepare to bury the dog in Ahmedabad, Gujarat December 2, 2014. According to the residents, Sonu...more
An Indian paramilitary trooper keeps guard near a polling station during the second phase of the state assembly election in Kulangham, north of Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir December 2, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Raghuram Rajan gestures while replying to a question during a news conference after the bi-monthly monetary policy review in Mumbai December 2, 2014. The RBI held interest rates steady as widely expected at a...more
Children display ribbon cut-outs tied to balloons during an HIV/AIDS awareness campaign to mark World AIDS Day in Kolkata December 1, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A volunteer pins a red ribbon on the blouse of a sex worker, as her child looks on, during an event to mark World AIDS Day in Kamathipura, Mumbai's red light district, December 1, 2014. The event was organised by the Social Activities Integration, a...more
People watch a street performance to mark World AIDS Day in Kamathipura, Mumbai's red light district, December 1, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
India This Week
Our best India pictures from this week.
