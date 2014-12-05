Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Dec 5, 2014 | 5:40pm IST

India This Week

People sit on beds while waiting for treatment at a hospital after undergoing cataract removals from a free eye surgery camp, in Amritsar, Punjab December 5, 2014. Fifteen people lost their sight after a doctor used suspected infected equipment to remove cataracts at the free eye surgery camp, the latest incident to highlight the dangers of shoddy medical treatment in the country. A criminal investigation has been launched against the non-governmental organization and the doctors who carried out the operations, mainly on elderly women, without consulting health authorities. REUTERS/Munish Sharma

People sit on beds while waiting for treatment at a hospital after undergoing cataract removals from a free eye surgery camp, in Amritsar, Punjab December 5, 2014. Fifteen people lost their sight after a doctor used suspected infected equipment to...more

Reuters / Friday, December 05, 2014
People sit on beds while waiting for treatment at a hospital after undergoing cataract removals from a free eye surgery camp, in Amritsar, Punjab December 5, 2014. Fifteen people lost their sight after a doctor used suspected infected equipment to remove cataracts at the free eye surgery camp, the latest incident to highlight the dangers of shoddy medical treatment in the country. A criminal investigation has been launched against the non-governmental organization and the doctors who carried out the operations, mainly on elderly women, without consulting health authorities. REUTERS/Munish Sharma
Close
1 / 21
Indian army soldiers search for suspected militants as smoke rises from a bunker after a gunbattle in Mohra in Uri December 5, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Indian army soldiers search for suspected militants as smoke rises from a bunker after a gunbattle in Mohra in Uri December 5, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Friday, December 05, 2014
Indian army soldiers search for suspected militants as smoke rises from a bunker after a gunbattle in Mohra in Uri December 5, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Close
2 / 21
A man sits on a bed while waiting for treatment at a hospital after undergoing cataract removals from a free eye surgery camp, in Amritsar December 5, 2014. REUTERS/Munish Sharma

A man sits on a bed while waiting for treatment at a hospital after undergoing cataract removals from a free eye surgery camp, in Amritsar December 5, 2014. REUTERS/Munish Sharma

Reuters / Friday, December 05, 2014
A man sits on a bed while waiting for treatment at a hospital after undergoing cataract removals from a free eye surgery camp, in Amritsar December 5, 2014. REUTERS/Munish Sharma
Close
3 / 21
A man jumps to head a ball during his soccer practice in a public park on a foggy morning in Kolkata December 5, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A man jumps to head a ball during his soccer practice in a public park on a foggy morning in Kolkata December 5, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Friday, December 05, 2014
A man jumps to head a ball during his soccer practice in a public park on a foggy morning in Kolkata December 5, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
4 / 21
Indian Navy marine commandos demonstrate their skills during Navy Day celebrations, marking their battle at Karachi Harbour during the India-Pakistan war in 1971, in Mumbai, December 4, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Indian Navy marine commandos demonstrate their skills during Navy Day celebrations, marking their battle at Karachi Harbour during the India-Pakistan war in 1971, in Mumbai, December 4, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, December 04, 2014
Indian Navy marine commandos demonstrate their skills during Navy Day celebrations, marking their battle at Karachi Harbour during the India-Pakistan war in 1971, in Mumbai, December 4, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
5 / 21
Indian Navy soldiers demonstrate their skills as they play drums during Navy Day celebrations in Mumbai December 4, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Indian Navy soldiers demonstrate their skills as they play drums during Navy Day celebrations in Mumbai December 4, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, December 04, 2014
Indian Navy soldiers demonstrate their skills as they play drums during Navy Day celebrations in Mumbai December 4, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
6 / 21
Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) employees stand inside a tunnel at the tunnelling breakthrough of Kalkaji Mandir station in New Delhi December 4, 2014. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is using the New Austrian Tunneling Method (NATM) to carry out tunneling work between the Kalkaji Mandir and the Okhla Phase III Metro stations in the city, a media release said. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) employees stand inside a tunnel at the tunnelling breakthrough of Kalkaji Mandir station in New Delhi December 4, 2014. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is using the New Austrian Tunneling Method (NATM) to...more

Reuters / Thursday, December 04, 2014
Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) employees stand inside a tunnel at the tunnelling breakthrough of Kalkaji Mandir station in New Delhi December 4, 2014. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is using the New Austrian Tunneling Method (NATM) to carry out tunneling work between the Kalkaji Mandir and the Okhla Phase III Metro stations in the city, a media release said. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
7 / 21
Taramuni Ray, 62, cries as she sits on the debris from her burnt hut after a fire occurred at a slum in Kolkata December 4, 2014. Several huts were gutted in the fire but no casualties were reported and the cause of the fire was unknown, local media reported on Thursday. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Taramuni Ray, 62, cries as she sits on the debris from her burnt hut after a fire occurred at a slum in Kolkata December 4, 2014. Several huts were gutted in the fire but no casualties were reported and the cause of the fire was unknown, local media...more

Reuters / Thursday, December 04, 2014
Taramuni Ray, 62, cries as she sits on the debris from her burnt hut after a fire occurred at a slum in Kolkata December 4, 2014. Several huts were gutted in the fire but no casualties were reported and the cause of the fire was unknown, local media reported on Thursday. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
8 / 21
MiG-29K aircrafts are parked on the deck of INS Vikramaditya, Indian Navy's aircraft carrier, anchored in the Arabian sea off the coast of Mumbai December 3, 2014. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

MiG-29K aircrafts are parked on the deck of INS Vikramaditya, Indian Navy's aircraft carrier, anchored in the Arabian sea off the coast of Mumbai December 3, 2014. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Wednesday, December 03, 2014
MiG-29K aircrafts are parked on the deck of INS Vikramaditya, Indian Navy's aircraft carrier, anchored in the Arabian sea off the coast of Mumbai December 3, 2014. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Close
9 / 21
A demonstrator throws kerosene oil on an effigy depicting Dow Chemical Company, which now owns Union Carbide, to burn it during a protest to mark the 30th anniversary of Bhopal gas tragedy in Bhopal December 3, 2014. In the early hours of December 3, 1984, around 40 metric tonnes of toxic methyl isocyanate gas accidentally leaked from a pesticide factory owned by U.S. multinational Union Carbide Corp. and was carried by the wind into the surrounding slums. The government recorded 5,295 deaths. Activists estimate 25,000 people have died from illnesses in the years since. Many more, they said, are dealing with cancer, blindness, respiratory difficulties and immune and neurological disorders, but with no support. REUTERS/Thomson Reuters Foundation/Nita Bhalla

A demonstrator throws kerosene oil on an effigy depicting Dow Chemical Company, which now owns Union Carbide, to burn it during a protest to mark the 30th anniversary of Bhopal gas tragedy in Bhopal December 3, 2014. In the early hours of December 3,...more

Reuters / Wednesday, December 03, 2014
A demonstrator throws kerosene oil on an effigy depicting Dow Chemical Company, which now owns Union Carbide, to burn it during a protest to mark the 30th anniversary of Bhopal gas tragedy in Bhopal December 3, 2014. In the early hours of December 3, 1984, around 40 metric tonnes of toxic methyl isocyanate gas accidentally leaked from a pesticide factory owned by U.S. multinational Union Carbide Corp. and was carried by the wind into the surrounding slums. The government recorded 5,295 deaths. Activists estimate 25,000 people have died from illnesses in the years since. Many more, they said, are dealing with cancer, blindness, respiratory difficulties and immune and neurological disorders, but with no support. REUTERS/Thomson Reuters Foundation/Nita Bhalla
Close
10 / 21
Micromax Indian Aces' Sania Mirza of India arrives on court for her warm-up at the International Premier Tennis League (IPTL) in Singapore, December 3, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Micromax Indian Aces' Sania Mirza of India arrives on court for her warm-up at the International Premier Tennis League (IPTL) in Singapore, December 3, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Wednesday, December 03, 2014
Micromax Indian Aces' Sania Mirza of India arrives on court for her warm-up at the International Premier Tennis League (IPTL) in Singapore, December 3, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
11 / 21
People drink tea at a roadside tea shop on a winter morning in the old quarters in Delhi, December 3, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

People drink tea at a roadside tea shop on a winter morning in the old quarters in Delhi, December 3, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, December 03, 2014
People drink tea at a roadside tea shop on a winter morning in the old quarters in Delhi, December 3, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
12 / 21
A man bathes by the roadside on a winter morning in the old quarters of Delhi, December 3, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A man bathes by the roadside on a winter morning in the old quarters of Delhi, December 3, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, December 03, 2014
A man bathes by the roadside on a winter morning in the old quarters of Delhi, December 3, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
13 / 21
Anil Kumar Sinha looks on after assuming charge as director of the Central Investigation Bureau (CBI), India's top crime-fighting agency, in New Delhi December 3, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Anil Kumar Sinha looks on after assuming charge as director of the Central Investigation Bureau (CBI), India's top crime-fighting agency, in New Delhi December 3, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, December 03, 2014
Anil Kumar Sinha looks on after assuming charge as director of the Central Investigation Bureau (CBI), India's top crime-fighting agency, in New Delhi December 3, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
14 / 21
Kashmiri women wait in a queue to cast their vote outside a polling booth during the second phase of the state assembly election in Rajwara, north of Srinagar, December 2, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Kashmiri women wait in a queue to cast their vote outside a polling booth during the second phase of the state assembly election in Rajwara, north of Srinagar, December 2, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, December 02, 2014
Kashmiri women wait in a queue to cast their vote outside a polling booth during the second phase of the state assembly election in Rajwara, north of Srinagar, December 2, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Close
15 / 21
A boy holds a photograph of Sonu, a female stray dog who according to the residents was living in their neighbourhood for the last 18 years, as others prepare to bury the dog in Ahmedabad, Gujarat December 2, 2014. According to the residents, Sonu has been guarding the neighbourhood round the clock and was a favourite of all the residents. Veterinary doctor says Sonu died of old age. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A boy holds a photograph of Sonu, a female stray dog who according to the residents was living in their neighbourhood for the last 18 years, as others prepare to bury the dog in Ahmedabad, Gujarat December 2, 2014. According to the residents, Sonu...more

Reuters / Tuesday, December 02, 2014
A boy holds a photograph of Sonu, a female stray dog who according to the residents was living in their neighbourhood for the last 18 years, as others prepare to bury the dog in Ahmedabad, Gujarat December 2, 2014. According to the residents, Sonu has been guarding the neighbourhood round the clock and was a favourite of all the residents. Veterinary doctor says Sonu died of old age. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
16 / 21
An Indian paramilitary trooper keeps guard near a polling station during the second phase of the state assembly election in Kulangham, north of Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir December 2, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

An Indian paramilitary trooper keeps guard near a polling station during the second phase of the state assembly election in Kulangham, north of Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir December 2, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, December 02, 2014
An Indian paramilitary trooper keeps guard near a polling station during the second phase of the state assembly election in Kulangham, north of Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir December 2, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Close
17 / 21
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Raghuram Rajan gestures while replying to a question during a news conference after the bi-monthly monetary policy review in Mumbai December 2, 2014. The RBI held interest rates steady as widely expected at a policy review on Tuesday, and said it could ease monetary policy early next year provided inflationary pressures do not reappear and the government controls the fiscal deficit. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Raghuram Rajan gestures while replying to a question during a news conference after the bi-monthly monetary policy review in Mumbai December 2, 2014. The RBI held interest rates steady as widely expected at a...more

Reuters / Tuesday, December 02, 2014
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Raghuram Rajan gestures while replying to a question during a news conference after the bi-monthly monetary policy review in Mumbai December 2, 2014. The RBI held interest rates steady as widely expected at a policy review on Tuesday, and said it could ease monetary policy early next year provided inflationary pressures do not reappear and the government controls the fiscal deficit. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
18 / 21
Children display ribbon cut-outs tied to balloons during an HIV/AIDS awareness campaign to mark World AIDS Day in Kolkata December 1, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Children display ribbon cut-outs tied to balloons during an HIV/AIDS awareness campaign to mark World AIDS Day in Kolkata December 1, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Monday, December 01, 2014
Children display ribbon cut-outs tied to balloons during an HIV/AIDS awareness campaign to mark World AIDS Day in Kolkata December 1, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
19 / 21
A volunteer pins a red ribbon on the blouse of a sex worker, as her child looks on, during an event to mark World AIDS Day in Kamathipura, Mumbai's red light district, December 1, 2014. The event was organised by the Social Activities Integration, a non-profit organisation which provides free condoms and medical care to people living with HIV and AIDS. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui (INDIA - Tags: SOCIETY HEALTH TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

A volunteer pins a red ribbon on the blouse of a sex worker, as her child looks on, during an event to mark World AIDS Day in Kamathipura, Mumbai's red light district, December 1, 2014. The event was organised by the Social Activities Integration, a...more

Reuters / Monday, December 01, 2014
A volunteer pins a red ribbon on the blouse of a sex worker, as her child looks on, during an event to mark World AIDS Day in Kamathipura, Mumbai's red light district, December 1, 2014. The event was organised by the Social Activities Integration, a non-profit organisation which provides free condoms and medical care to people living with HIV and AIDS. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui (INDIA - Tags: SOCIETY HEALTH TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)
Close
20 / 21
People watch a street performance to mark World AIDS Day in Kamathipura, Mumbai's red light district, December 1, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

People watch a street performance to mark World AIDS Day in Kamathipura, Mumbai's red light district, December 1, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, December 01, 2014
People watch a street performance to mark World AIDS Day in Kamathipura, Mumbai's red light district, December 1, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
21 / 21
View Again
View Next
Christian slums of Islamabad

Christian slums of Islamabad

Next Slideshows

Christian slums of Islamabad

Christian slums of Islamabad

Life in the impoverished Christian slums of the Pakistan capital.

04 Dec 2014
Navy Day celebrations

Navy Day celebrations

The Indian Navy celebrates Navy Day to commemorate the its naval offensive operation at Karachi Harbour during the India-Pakistan war in 1971.

04 Dec 2014
Best photos of the year 2014

Best photos of the year 2014

The stories behind our top photos of 2014.

04 Dec 2014
Street battle in Grozny

Street battle in Grozny

Gunfire and flames erupt after gunmen storm a media building in Chechnya.

04 Dec 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

India This Week

India This Week

Our best India pictures from this week.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Countdown to the French election

Countdown to the French election

Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Trump returns to New York

Trump returns to New York

President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.

Antarctica's fragile ice

Antarctica's fragile ice

Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures