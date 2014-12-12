India this Week
Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan (R) and Kajol (L) are seen on the screen during the screening of "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge" (The Big Hearted Will Take the Bride) inside Maratha Mandir theatre in Mumbai December 11, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Employees prepare a hoarding of Bollywood movie "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge" (The Big Hearted Will Take the Bride), starring actor Shah Rukh Khan, inside Maratha Mandir theatre in Mumbai December 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives for a photo opportunity ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi December 11, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) reads a joint statement as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches after their delegation level talks at Hyderabad House in New Delhi December 11, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor (R) helps Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) to light a traditional Indian oil lamp as India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches during the inauguration of World Diamond Conference in New Delhi December 11, 2014....more
An Indigo Airlines' cabin crew member goes over safety guidelines during a flight from New Delhi to Srinagar city November 21, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Kashmiri women huddle outside a polling station to cast their vote during the third phase of the state assembly election in Uri December 9, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Forest guard Rashila Ben holds a lion cub inside an animal hospital located in the Gir National Park and Wildlife Sanctuary in Sasan, Gujarat, December 1, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A female forest guard carries a tranquillizer gun in the Gir National Park and Wildlife Sanctuary in Sasan, Gujarat, December 2, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Competitors flex their muscles during the 6th World Body Building and Physique Sports competition in Mumbai December 9, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A man exercises under a tree amid fog on a cold winter morning in Allahabad December 12, 2014. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A visitor walks past paintings inside a gallery in Mumbai, during a media preview before Christie's second auction in India, December 9, 2014. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) disembarks from an Indian Air Force helicopter upon his arrival to address an election campaign rally on the outskirts of Jammu December 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses an election campaign rally in Srinagar December 8, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) waves to the crowd after he addressed an election campaign rally in Srinagar December 8, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Policemen escort driver Shiv Kumar Yadav (in black jacket) who is accused of a rape outside a court in New Delhi December 8, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Supporters of Aam Aadmi (Common Man) Party (AAP) shout slogans as they participate in a candle light vigil during a protest against the rape of a female passenger, in New Delhi December 8, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Five-year-old Sonu holds balloons as he helps his father at a fair in Mumbai December 8, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A girl rides a merry-go-round at a fair in Mumbai December 8, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A worker installs lights while standing on a Ferris wheel at a fair in Mumbai December 8, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
