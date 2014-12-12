Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Dec 12, 2014 | 5:25pm IST

India this Week

Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan (R) and Kajol (L) are seen on the screen during the screening of "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge" (The Big Hearted Will Take the Bride) inside Maratha Mandir theatre in Mumbai December 11, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Friday, December 12, 2014
Employees prepare a hoarding of Bollywood movie "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge" (The Big Hearted Will Take the Bride), starring actor Shah Rukh Khan, inside Maratha Mandir theatre in Mumbai December 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Friday, December 12, 2014
Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives for a photo opportunity ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi December 11, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Thursday, December 11, 2014
Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) reads a joint statement as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches after their delegation level talks at Hyderabad House in New Delhi December 11, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Thursday, December 11, 2014
Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor (R) helps Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) to light a traditional Indian oil lamp as India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches during the inauguration of World Diamond Conference in New Delhi December 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Thursday, December 11, 2014
An Indigo Airlines' cabin crew member goes over safety guidelines during a flight from New Delhi to Srinagar city November 21, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, December 10, 2014
Kashmiri women huddle outside a polling station to cast their vote during the third phase of the state assembly election in Uri December 9, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, December 09, 2014
Forest guard Rashila Ben holds a lion cub inside an animal hospital located in the Gir National Park and Wildlife Sanctuary in Sasan, Gujarat, December 1, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Tuesday, December 09, 2014
A female forest guard carries a tranquillizer gun in the Gir National Park and Wildlife Sanctuary in Sasan, Gujarat, December 2, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Tuesday, December 09, 2014
Competitors flex their muscles during the 6th World Body Building and Physique Sports competition in Mumbai December 9, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, December 09, 2014
A man exercises under a tree amid fog on a cold winter morning in Allahabad December 12, 2014. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Friday, December 12, 2014
A visitor walks past paintings inside a gallery in Mumbai, during a media preview before Christie's second auction in India, December 9, 2014. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Wednesday, December 10, 2014
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) disembarks from an Indian Air Force helicopter upon his arrival to address an election campaign rally on the outskirts of Jammu December 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Reuters / Monday, December 08, 2014
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses an election campaign rally in Srinagar December 8, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Monday, December 08, 2014
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) waves to the crowd after he addressed an election campaign rally in Srinagar December 8, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Monday, December 08, 2014
Policemen escort driver Shiv Kumar Yadav (in black jacket) who is accused of a rape outside a court in New Delhi December 8, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, December 08, 2014
Supporters of Aam Aadmi (Common Man) Party (AAP) shout slogans as they participate in a candle light vigil during a protest against the rape of a female passenger, in New Delhi December 8, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Monday, December 08, 2014
Five-year-old Sonu holds balloons as he helps his father at a fair in Mumbai December 8, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, December 08, 2014
A girl rides a merry-go-round at a fair in Mumbai December 8, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, December 08, 2014
A worker installs lights while standing on a Ferris wheel at a fair in Mumbai December 8, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, December 08, 2014
