India this week
A man rides a motorcycle through dense fog on a road during winter morning in Allahabad December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Workers warm themselves around a fire at a wholesale grocery market on a winter morning in the old quarters of Delhi December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Men get their shave and moustache groomed by roadside barbers on a winter morning in the old quarters of Delhi December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Female porters carry a holy woman belonging to the Jain community through a street to collect food from local residents living in nearby areas, during early morning in Ahmedabad December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Students dressed as Santa Claus distribute sweets among children during a Christmas celebration at a school in Chandigarh December 18, 2014. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Vehicles travel at a highway amid dense fog on a winter morning on the outskirts of Amritsar December 18, 2014. REUTERS/Munish Sharma
School children light candles to pay tribute to the victims of the attack at the military-run Army Public School at Peshawar in Pakistan, in Bengaluru December 18, 2014. REUTERS/Abhishek Chinnappa
Men ride a boat as seagulls fly over the waters of the river Yamuna on a cold, winter morning in New Delhi December 18, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
People light candles during a prayer ceremony in Chandigarh, December 17, 2014, for the students killed at the military-run Army Public School in Peshawar. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Female drivers from the 'She Taxi' service pose next to a taxi on a road in Kochi, December 12, 2014. REUTERS/Sivaram V.
A Hindu devotee prays to the Sun god as he stands in the waters of the river Yamuna on a cold, winter morning in New Delhi December 18, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A man takes a nap on a parked cycle rickshaw along the roadside during early morning in the old quarters old Delhi December 18, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
