India This Week
A worker is silhouetted against the setting sun while installing an overhead electric cable pole on the banks of river Ganges in Allahabad December 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A Tibetan exile, wearing a traditional headdress, attends the Jangchup Lamrim teachings conducted by the exiled Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama (unseen) at the Gaden Jangtse Thoesam Norling Monastery at Mundgod in Karnataka December 26, 2014....more
A passenger wrapped in a blanket looks out from the window of a moving train on a winter morning in New Delhi December 26, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Muslim brides sit as they wait for their weddings to start during a mass marriage ceremony in Ahmedabad December 25, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Villagers affected by ethnic clashes receive food items at a relief camp in Tinsuti village, in Sonitpur district in Assam December 25, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A Tibetan boy plays with a toy pistol outside the Gaden Jangtse Thoesam Norling Monastery in Mundgod in Karnataka December 25, 2014. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
A young Buddhist monk runs past other monks to fetch butter tea to be served to attendees of the Jangchup Lamrim teachings conducted by the exiled Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama (unseen) at the Gaden Jangtse Thoesam Norling Monastery in...more
A man wrapped up in a quilt warms himself on a cold winter morning on the banks of river Yamuna in the old quarter of Delhi December 25, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Christians perform prayers at a church during Christmas celebrations in Ahmedabad December 25, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave INDIA
Christian priests perform prayers at a church during Christmas celebrations in Chandigarh December 25, 2014. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
A tribal plantation worker holds a bow and arrow as he stands next to a burning house belonging to indigenous Bodo tribesmen after ethnic clashes in Balijuri village, in Sonitpur district in Assam December 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A student in a Santa Claus costume distributes sweets amongst school children during Christmas celebrations in Chandigarh December 24, 2014. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
People carry their bicycles as they cross railway tracks on a foggy and cold morning in Allahabad December 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A man installs Christmas decorations atop a church on the eve of the Christmas in Ahmedabad December 24, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Hindu devotee are seen behind rows of sacred threads as they get dressed after taking a holy dip in the waters of the Ganges river in Allahabad December 23, 2014. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A man, wrapped up in a quilt, sits outside a temporary shelter for homeless people on a cold winter morning in New Delhi December 23, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A Hindu devotee wearing a Santa Claus costume walks after cleaning a part of the banks of the river Ganges in Allahabad December 23, 2014. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Students hold candles and placards for the victims of an attack at the Army Public School at Peshawar in Pakistan, during a candlelight march in Mumbai December 22, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A man walks out of his house in an alley on a cold and foggy morning in New Delhi December 22, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A woman cooks food beside railway tracks under a flyover at a slum in Kolkata December 22, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A woman decorates the exteriors of her house ahead of the Christmas celebrations in Ahmedabad December 22, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
