India this week
Indian Army's BrahMos weapon systems are displayed during a full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 23, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Hindu devotees gather to take a holy dip in the waters of Sangam, the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna and Saraswati rivers to mark Mauni Amavasya, the most auspicious day during the annual religious festival of Magh Mela in Allahabad January 20,...more
A man exercises early morning on a wall along the Arabian Sea in Mumbai January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
India's Border Security Force (BSF) "Daredevils" motorcycle riders take part in a full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 23, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Mayank Pareek, President of Tata Motors' President, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit (PVBU), poses with the company's Bolt during its launch in Mumbai January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
An artist from Telangana performs during a media preview for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A woman covers her son with a shawl as she waits for a bus at a terminal in New Delhi January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Farmers winnow paddy crops at a field in Gudem Kotha Veedhi village in Andhra Pradesh January 20, 2015. REUTERS/R Narendra
Five-year-old Nasreen rests with her family's belongings as she plays under a flyover in Mumbai January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A migrant family sits around a fire as they prepare dinner under a flyover in Mumbai January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A general view of the Defence Ministry (L) and Home Ministry buildings, which are lit up ahead of the country's Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and his German counterpart Wolfgang Schaeuble (L) pose during a photo opportunity before their meeting in New Delhi January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A man exercises early morning along the Arabian Sea in Mumbai January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cinemagoers are seen next to posters of Marathi film "Balkadu," or "Bitter Potion", as they arrive to watch it at a theatre in Mumbai January 23, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
An employee ties threads on a kite, with portraits of Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and U.S. President Barack Obama, ahead of Obama's visit, in Mumbai January 23, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Schoolgirls wearing colourful dresses cheer as they prepare to fly kites during an event to mark the Basant or spring festival in Amritsar January 23, 2015. REUTERS/Munish Sharma
Chanda Kochhar, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of ICICI Bank gestures during the session 'India's Next Decade' in the Swiss mountain resort of Davos January 23, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley gestures during the session 'India's Next Decade' in the Swiss mountain resort of Davos January 23, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
An eagle flies amid contrails from the Indian Air Force aircrafts during a full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 23, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Security personnel patrol at the historic Taj Mahal in Agra January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Brijesh Singh
England's bowler James Anderson (L) reacts after bowling out India's batsman Bhuvneshwar Kumar (R) during their One Day International (ODI) tri-series cricket match in Brisbane, January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Yuki Bhambri of India hits a return to Andy Murray of Britain during their men's singles first round match at the Australian Open 2015 tennis tournament in Melbourne January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Kashmiri boatmen travel in their boats as some use shovels to extract sand from the Jhelum river as the sun rises in Srinagar January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
