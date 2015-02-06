India This Week
Auto rickshaws drive through snow in Srinagar February 2, 2015. Temperatures in Srinagar on Monday dipped to -1 degree Celsius (30.2 degree Fahrenheit), according to India's metrological department website. REUTERS/Danish Ismail (INDIAN-ADMINISTERED...more
Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj (L) and Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) face the media as they greet each other before a meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Rolex Dela Pena/Pool
Snow falls on a statue of Mahatma Gandhi on a winter morning in the Ariana Parc outside the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva February 2, 2015. The statue was given to the City of Geneva by the Republic of India in 2007. ...more
People warm themselves by a bonfire as it snows in Srinagar February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A worker cuts a metal pipe inside a steel furniture production factory in Ahmedabad February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Raghuram Rajan speaks during a news conference, after the bi-monthly monetary policy review, in Mumbai, Febraury 3, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A municipal worker pushes a garbage cart during a snowfall in Srinagar February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Workers dismantle the frame for a tent, which was used for a religious gathering, in Ahmedabad, February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Supporters of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) raise their party's symbol and portraits of Prime Minister Narendra Modi (top) during a campaign rally ahead of state assembly elections in New Delhi January 31, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Supporters of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) present a garland to Prime Minister Narendra Modi (front 3rd R) and BJP's chief ministerial candidate for Delhi Kiran Bedi (C, wearing blue scarf) during a campaign rally ahead of state assembly elections in...more
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) gestures to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief ministerial candidate for Delhi Kiran Bedi upon his arrival at a campaign rally ahead of state assembly elections in New Delhi January 31, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito...more
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief ministerial candidate for Delhi Kiran Bedi waits for the arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a campaign rally ahead of state assembly elections in New Delhi January 31, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Aam Aadmi (Common Man) Party (AAP) chief and its chief ministerial candidate for Delhi Arvind Kejriwal addresses a campaign rally ahead of state assembly elections in New Delhi February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Aam Aadmi (Common Man) Party (AAP) chief and its chief ministerial candidate for Delhi Arvind Kejriwal addressed a campaign rally ahead of state assembly elections in New Delhi February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A man rows a small boat on the waters of Dal Lake on a sunny day in Srinagar February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A worker dries saris, a traditional clothing worn by woman, at a laundry service in Mumbai February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Staff members of a government-run pharmaceutical college light candles arranged in the formation of a ribbon to promote cancer awareness and mark World Cancer Day, in Bengaluru, formerly known as Bangalore, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Abhishek N....more
A worker climbs down a parked oil tanker after he locked its lids at a yard outside a fuel depot on the outskirts of Kolkata February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Labourers work at the site of a government hospital building under construction in New Delhi February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
An employee works inside an iron factory on the outskirts of Jammu February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Oil tankers are seen parked at a yard outside a fuel depot on the outskirts of Kolkata February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Demonstrators shout slogans as they hold placards during a protest outside a church in New Delhi February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Congress party vice president Rahul Gandhi (C) reacts as he stands atop a vehicle during a road show ahead of state assembly elections in the old quarters of Delhi February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Congress party vice president Rahul Gandhi (top C) gestures as he stands a top a vehicle during a road show ahead of state assembly elections in the old quarters of Delhi February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius (C) speaks to the media after attending the 15th Delhi Sustainable Development Summit organised by The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) in New Delhi February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Actor and former Governor of California Arnold Schwarzenegger addresses the media during the 15th Delhi Sustainable Development Summit organised by The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) in New Delhi February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Police personnel use batons to disperse activists of the Socialist Unity Centre of India (SUCI) during a protest in Kolkata February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A man gets a haircut from a roadside barber at an automobile spare parts market in Mumbai, February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
