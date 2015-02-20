India this week

Members of a lion dance troupe take part in the celebrations to mark the Chinese Lunar New Year in Kolkata February 19, 2015. According to the Chinese lunar calendar, the Chinese New Year, which welcomes the year of the Sheep (also known as the Year...more

Members of a lion dance troupe take part in the celebrations to mark the Chinese Lunar New Year in Kolkata February 19, 2015. According to the Chinese lunar calendar, the Chinese New Year, which welcomes the year of the Sheep (also known as the Year of the Goat or Ram), falls on Thursday. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Close