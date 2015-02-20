India this week
A man boards a boat as another holding an umbrella walks on a jetty on the Dal Lake during snowfall in Srinagar February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A goat takes a leap from one cart to another as a vendor watches at a wholesale vegetable market in the old quarters of Delhi February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A Rafale fighter jet performs during the Aero India air show at Yelahanka air base in the southern Indian city of Bengaluru February 18, 2015. India will decide on the fate of a long-delayed deal for 126 Dassault Rafale fighter jets only after March,...more
Models wait for their turn to be judged during female model auditions for the upcoming 'Amazon India Fashion Week' Autumn-Winter 2015' organised by Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), in New Delhi February 18, 2015. The 25th edition of India's...more
Members of a lion dance troupe take part in the celebrations to mark the Chinese Lunar New Year in Kolkata February 19, 2015. According to the Chinese lunar calendar, the Chinese New Year, which welcomes the year of the Sheep (also known as the Year...more
Former cricket player Sachin Tendulkar poses next to the BMW i8, a hybrid sports car, during its launch in Mumbai February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
A policeman speaks on a mobile phone outside a 'Make in India' pavilion at the "Aero India 2015" air show at Yelahanka air base in the southern Indian city of Bengaluru February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) speaks with cardinal George Alencherry at an event organised by the Christian community to celebrate the beatification of two Indians by Pope Francis late last year, in New Delhi February 17, 2015....more
A worker picks up a raw cricket bat from a stack of bats kept out for drying at a factory in Bijbehara, south of Srinagar, February 17, 2015. Kashmiri bat makers said that the sale of their willow cricket bats has increased since the start of the...more
Hindu devotees pour milk over Shivling (a symbol of Lord Shiva) inside a temple during the Mahashivratri festival in Chandigarh February 17, 2015. Hindus across the country celebrate Mahashivratri, better known as the Lord Shiva's wedding...more
Boys bathe at roadside municipal taps during early morning in the old quarters of Delhi February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Boys play cricket in front of the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) early morning in the old quarters of Delhi February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A presidential staff cleans the red carpet before the arrival of Sri Lanka's President Mithripala Sirisena for his ceremonial reception at the forecourt of India's Rashtrapati Bhavan presidential palace in New Delhi February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan...more
A woman rows a boat on the Dal Lake as another holds an umbrella during snowfall in Srinagar February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Models wait for their turn to be judged during female model auditions for the upcoming 'Amazon India Fashion Week' Autumn-Winter 2015' organised by Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), in New Delhi February 18, 2015. The 25th edition of India's...more
Indian tribal dancers wait to perform during a cultural event in New Delhi February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
