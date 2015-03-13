India this week

Tibetan exiles shout slogans as they are detained by police during a protest outside the Chinese embassy in New Delhi March 10, 2015. Hundreds of Tibetan exiles on Tuesday held a protest outside the Chinese embassy to mark the 56th anniversary of the...more

Tibetan exiles shout slogans as they are detained by police during a protest outside the Chinese embassy in New Delhi March 10, 2015. Hundreds of Tibetan exiles on Tuesday held a protest outside the Chinese embassy to mark the 56th anniversary of the Tibetan uprising against Chinese rule, according to the organizers of the protest. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

