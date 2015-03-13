Edition:
India this week

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) gestures next to Sri Lanka's President Maithripala Sirisena after delivering an address at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Friday, March 13, 2015
Residents walk in an alley in Dharavi, one of Asia's largest slums, in Mumbai March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, March 12, 2015
An Indian fan gets ready for their Cricket World Cup match between India and Ireland in Hamilton, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2015
Britain's Foreign Secretary Phillip Hammond (L) shakes hands with India's Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj before their meeting in New Delhi, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Thursday, March 12, 2015
Britain's Foreign Secretary Phillip Hammond poses for pictures at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial at Gandhi Darshan, in New Delhi March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Thursday, March 12, 2015
A member of the ground staff holds a wind protector pipe of the "Solar Impulse 2", a solar powered plane, after it landed at the airport in Ahmedabad March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Wednesday, March 11, 2015
Solar Impulse 2, the world's first airplane flying on solar energy, lands in Ahmedabad March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Jean Revillard/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Wednesday, March 11, 2015
Tibetan exiles shout slogans as they run towards the Chinese embassy during a protest in New Delhi March 10, 2015. Hundreds of Tibetan exiles on Tuesday held a protest outside the Chinese embassy to mark the 56th anniversary of the Tibetan uprising against Chinese rule, according to the organizers of the protest. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2015
Tibetan exiles shout slogans as they are detained by police during a protest outside the Chinese embassy in New Delhi March 10, 2015. Hundreds of Tibetan exiles on Tuesday held a protest outside the Chinese embassy to mark the 56th anniversary of the Tibetan uprising against Chinese rule, according to the organizers of the protest. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2015
Shikhar Dhawan celebrates scoring one hundred runs against Ireland during their Cricket World Cup match in Hamilton March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2015
A policewoman weighs herself, as her colleague looks on, while on a patrol at a beach along the Arabian Sea in Mumbai, March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, March 09, 2015
Masarat Alam Bhat (2nd R), a Kashmiri separatist leader, speaks on his mobile phone at his residence in Srinagar March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Monday, March 09, 2015
A man pushes a bicycle loaded with sacks of cabbage through a street in Bengaluru March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

Reuters / Monday, March 09, 2015
