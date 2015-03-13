India this week
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) gestures next to Sri Lanka's President Maithripala Sirisena after delivering an address at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Residents walk in an alley in Dharavi, one of Asia's largest slums, in Mumbai March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
An Indian fan gets ready for their Cricket World Cup match between India and Ireland in Hamilton, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple
Britain's Foreign Secretary Phillip Hammond (L) shakes hands with India's Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj before their meeting in New Delhi, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Britain's Foreign Secretary Phillip Hammond poses for pictures at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial at Gandhi Darshan, in New Delhi March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A member of the ground staff holds a wind protector pipe of the "Solar Impulse 2", a solar powered plane, after it landed at the airport in Ahmedabad March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Solar Impulse 2, the world's first airplane flying on solar energy, lands in Ahmedabad March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Jean Revillard/Handout via Reuters
Tibetan exiles shout slogans as they run towards the Chinese embassy during a protest in New Delhi March 10, 2015. Hundreds of Tibetan exiles on Tuesday held a protest outside the Chinese embassy to mark the 56th anniversary of the Tibetan uprising...more
Tibetan exiles shout slogans as they are detained by police during a protest outside the Chinese embassy in New Delhi March 10, 2015. Hundreds of Tibetan exiles on Tuesday held a protest outside the Chinese embassy to mark the 56th anniversary of the...more
Shikhar Dhawan celebrates scoring one hundred runs against Ireland during their Cricket World Cup match in Hamilton March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple
A policewoman weighs herself, as her colleague looks on, while on a patrol at a beach along the Arabian Sea in Mumbai, March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Masarat Alam Bhat (2nd R), a Kashmiri separatist leader, speaks on his mobile phone at his residence in Srinagar March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A man pushes a bicycle loaded with sacks of cabbage through a street in Bengaluru March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
