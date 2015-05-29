Edition:
India this week

A worker takes a bath from the water of a bore pump on a hot summer day in Gurgaon, India, May 29, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Friday, May 29, 2015
A caretaker of Rajlaxshmi, a female elephant, sprays water to keep her cool inside a zoological park on a hot summer day in New Delhi, India, May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Thursday, May 28, 2015
A boy carries a watermelon that was kept in the waters of a canal to keep the melons cool on a hot summer day in Jammu, May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Reuters / Thursday, May 28, 2015
Buffaloes sit in a lake on a hot summer day near Ajmer, India, May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma

Reuters / Thursday, May 28, 2015
A policeman uses a baton to disperse a protester during a demonstration in Srinagar, May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, May 28, 2015
Government employees shout slogans as they are hit by dyed water from a water cannon used by police to disperse protesters during a demonstration in Srinagar, May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, May 28, 2015
Female labourers wearing helmets take a break from laying underground electricity cables along a roadside in Ahmedabad, India, May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Thursday, May 28, 2015
Sheep cross a parched area of a dried-up pond on a hot summer day on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Wednesday, May 27, 2015
A Sadhu or a Hindu holyman sleeps at a railway station on a hot summer day in Allahabad, India, May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Wednesday, May 27, 2015
Police and onlookers gather around the damaged coaches of a passenger train after it derailed in Kaushambi district, in of Uttar Pradesh, India, May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Monday, May 25, 2015
Supporters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, climb up the poles of a temporary tent to get a glimpse of Modi during a rally in Mathura, India, May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, May 25, 2015
Supporters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi cheer during a rally in Mathura, India, May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, May 25, 2015
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses his supporters during a rally in Mathura, India, May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, May 25, 2015
A labourer takes a nap in a basket at a wholesale vegetable market on a hot summer day in Kolkata, India, May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Monday, May 25, 2015
Supporters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, wait for his helicopter to take-off after a rally in Mathura, India, May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, May 25, 2015
German Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen, gestures while addressing a gathering during a lecture themed �India and Europe: A Shared Security?� in New Delhi, India, May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, May 27, 2015
A rag picker sleeps on a sack at a road junction on a hot summer day in New Delhi, India, May 29, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Friday, May 29, 2015
A passenger sleeps along with her children at a railway station on a hot summer day in Allahabad, India, May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2015
Damaged coaches of a passenger train are pictured after it derailed in Kaushambi district, in Uttar Pradesh, India, May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Monday, May 25, 2015
