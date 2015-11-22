Edition:
India
Pictures | Sun Nov 22, 2015 | 12:05pm IST

India This Week

Employees of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) raise their hands as they shout slogans during a day-long strike in Ahmedabad, November 19, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

India's Minister of Home Affairs Rajnath Singh (L) shakes hands with China's Premier Li Keqiang during a meeting at the Zhongnanhai Leadership Compound in Beijing, China, November 19, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Brazil's Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira (L) gestures as his Indian counterpart Sushma Swaraj watches before the start of their meeting in New Delhi, November 19, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Naomi Ishii, Managing Director of Toyota Kirloskar Motor, laughs during an interview with Reuters inside his office in Bengaluru, India, November 7, 2015.REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

Tanu Anand, 36, an Indian international tax accountant, poses along with her daughter Tanvi, at her residence in Gurgaon on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, November 17, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Activists from a Muslim group pray for the victims of the attacks in Paris, in Kolkata, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Activists from a Muslim group hold placards during a protest rally against the Paris attacks, in Kolkata, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Anup Chetia waves to the media outside a court in Guwahati, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah

A Hindu woman offers prayers as she waits for the rising sun while sitting next to the polluted waters of Yamuna river during the Hindu religious festival of Chatt Puja in New Delhi, November 18, 2015. . REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

A youth lights firecrackers while celebrating the Hindu religious festival of Chatt Puja in Agartala, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

India's captain Virat Kohli (L) shakes hands with the South African captain Hashim Amla after their second cricket test match was called off due to rain and wet outfield in Bengaluru, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

Hindu women offer prayers as they wait for the rising sun while standing in the waters of a lake during the Hindu religious festival of Chatt Puja in Chandigarh, India, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

A Kashmiri woman sleeps amid fallen leaves of a Chinar tree at the Mughal Gardens in Srinagar, November 17, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

South Africa's Dane Vilas (L) looks at the sky as his teammate Morne Morkel watches on the fourth day of their second test cricket match against South Africa in Bengaluru, India, November 17, 2015. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

(L-R) B.R. Shetty, the Executive Vice-Chairman & CEO of NMC Healthcare, T.P.Seetharam, India's ambassador to UAE , Arun Jaitley, Indian Minister of Finance, Mohammed Al Shehhi, Undersecretary of the UAE Ministry of Economy, and Anurag Bhushan , Consul General of India, attend the UAE India Economic Forum in Burj Al Arab hotel in Dubai November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

B.R. Shetty (4th R front), executive vice-chairman & CEO of NMC Healthcare, India's ambassador to UAE T.P. Seetharam (5th R), Mohammed Al Shehhi (6th R), Undersecretary of the UAE Ministry of Economy, and Indian Finance Minister Arun Jaitley (7th R), attend the UAE-India Economic Forum at Burj Al Arab hotel in Dubai November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

An open toilet is seen in a field in Gorba in Chhattisgarh, November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

College students hold candles and placards during a vigil to show solidarity with the victims of the Paris attacks, in Chandigarh, India, November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

A labourer carries a sack filled with dried red chillies after unloading it from a supply truck at a wholesale market in Ahmedabad, November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

French Foreign Affairs Minister Laurent Fabius waves upon his arrival at the airport in New Delhi, India, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi leaves after attending the ASEAN Business and Investment Summit in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia November 21, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

French Foreign Affairs Minister Laurent Fabius (L) shakes hands with his Indian counterpart Sushma Swaraj before start of their meeting in New Delhi, India, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Kashmiri protesters hold a banner similar to the flag commonly used by Islamic State bearing the acronym ISJK, which stands for Islamic State and Jammu Kashmir, and a Pakistani national flag amid smoke of tear gas fired by Indian police during a protest in Srinagar, November 20, 2015. . REUTERS/Danish Ismail

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Samantha Power delivers a speech on "Towards More Effective Peacekeeping in the 21st Century" at the Indian Council of World Affairs in New Delhi, India, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Electric cooking heaters made of clay are laid out to dry before electric coils are fitted on them, at a workshop in Bhaktapur, Nepal November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A man takes a picture of the historic Victoria Memorial monument which was lit in the blue, white and red colours of France's national flag as a tribute to victims of last Friday's Paris attacks, in Kolkata, November 21, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) holds the hands of Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak (R) and Vietnam�s Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung as they pose for photographers at the 27th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in Kuala Lumpur, November 21, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Sikhs dressed as "Panj Pyaare", or the five beloved of Sikh Gurus, hold swords as they take part in a religious procession in Ahmedabad, November 21, 2015. The procession is held annually in the city ahead of the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of the Sikh faith, which will be celebrated across the country on November 25. REUTERS/Amit Dave

