India this week
Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president N. Srinivasan (2nd R) walks out after attending a working committee meeting in Chennai June 2, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A man sits beside portable air coolers at a mosque inside the shrine of Sufi Saint Nizamuddin Auliya after evening prayers in New Delhi May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Thailand's Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra (R) speaks with Prime Minister Manmohan Singh during a news conference at the Government House in Bangkok May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
Police personnel carry their injured comrade during a clash with supporters of the Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), a separatist party, in Srinagar May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A crane removes the carcass of a female elephant near a railway track at Banarhat village, in West Bengal May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Somdev Devvarman of India hits a return to Roger Federer of Switzerland during their men's singles match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Prime Minister Manmohan Singh toasts with his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe (R) after delivering his speech during a banquet held by Abe at the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo May 29 2013. REUTERS/Kimimasa Mayama/Pool
Beachgoers stroll along the Fort Kochi beach while holding umbrellas during a rain shower in Kochi May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Sivaram V
A man swims in the polluted waters of river Yamuna on a hot day in New Delhi May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Cricketer Shanthakumaran Sreesanth (R) is taken to a court in a police vehicle in New Delhi May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Boys jump into a canal during a hot day in New Delhi May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Government employees are hit by dyed water from a cannon used by Indian police to disperse them in Srinagar May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Supporters of the Congress party hold placards and shouted anti-Chhattisgarh government slogans during a protest against a recent Maoist attack on congress party workers, in Ahmedabad May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A roadside vendor waits for customers at his illuminated fruit stall in the old quarters of Delhi May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
A worker welds a truck at a workshop in Chennai May 31, 2013. REUTERS/Babu
Tourists use binoculars in front of the Taj Mahal hotel in Mumbai May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
A customer checks out the Mahindra XUV500 on an interactive screen inside the company's showroom in Mumbai May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Members of a wedding band sleep on their decorated light props prior to a wedding procession in New Delhi May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Iranian Oil Minister Rostam Qasemi sits after a meeting with India's Oil Minister M Veerappa Moily in New Delhi May 27, 2013. Qasemi waas on a three-day visit to India. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
