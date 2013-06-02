Edition:
India this week

<p>Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president N. Srinivasan (2nd R) walks out after attending a working committee meeting in Chennai June 2, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president N. Srinivasan (2nd R) walks out after attending a working committee meeting in Chennai June 2, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>A man sits beside portable air coolers at a mosque inside the shrine of Sufi Saint Nizamuddin Auliya after evening prayers in New Delhi May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

A man sits beside portable air coolers at a mosque inside the shrine of Sufi Saint Nizamuddin Auliya after evening prayers in New Delhi May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

<p>Thailand's Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra (R) speaks with Prime Minister Manmohan Singh during a news conference at the Government House in Bangkok May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom</p>

Thailand's Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra (R) speaks with Prime Minister Manmohan Singh during a news conference at the Government House in Bangkok May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

<p>Police personnel carry their injured comrade during a clash with supporters of the Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), a separatist party, in Srinagar May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail</p>

Police personnel carry their injured comrade during a clash with supporters of the Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), a separatist party, in Srinagar May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

<p>A crane removes the carcass of a female elephant near a railway track at Banarhat village, in West Bengal May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A crane removes the carcass of a female elephant near a railway track at Banarhat village, in West Bengal May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Somdev Devvarman of India hits a return to Roger Federer of Switzerland during their men's singles match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer</p>

Somdev Devvarman of India hits a return to Roger Federer of Switzerland during their men's singles match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

<p>Prime Minister Manmohan Singh toasts with his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe (R) after delivering his speech during a banquet held by Abe at the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo May 29 2013. REUTERS/Kimimasa Mayama/Pool</p>

Prime Minister Manmohan Singh toasts with his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe (R) after delivering his speech during a banquet held by Abe at the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo May 29 2013. REUTERS/Kimimasa Mayama/Pool

<p>Beachgoers stroll along the Fort Kochi beach while holding umbrellas during a rain shower in Kochi May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Sivaram V</p>

Beachgoers stroll along the Fort Kochi beach while holding umbrellas during a rain shower in Kochi May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Sivaram V

<p>A man swims in the polluted waters of river Yamuna on a hot day in New Delhi May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

A man swims in the polluted waters of river Yamuna on a hot day in New Delhi May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

<p>Cricketer Shanthakumaran Sreesanth (R) is taken to a court in a police vehicle in New Delhi May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

Cricketer Shanthakumaran Sreesanth (R) is taken to a court in a police vehicle in New Delhi May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

<p>Boys jump into a canal during a hot day in New Delhi May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

Boys jump into a canal during a hot day in New Delhi May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

<p>Government employees are hit by dyed water from a cannon used by Indian police to disperse them in Srinagar May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail</p>

Government employees are hit by dyed water from a cannon used by Indian police to disperse them in Srinagar May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

<p>Supporters of the Congress party hold placards and shouted anti-Chhattisgarh government slogans during a protest against a recent Maoist attack on congress party workers, in Ahmedabad May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

Supporters of the Congress party hold placards and shouted anti-Chhattisgarh government slogans during a protest against a recent Maoist attack on congress party workers, in Ahmedabad May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave

<p>A roadside vendor waits for customers at his illuminated fruit stall in the old quarters of Delhi May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

A roadside vendor waits for customers at his illuminated fruit stall in the old quarters of Delhi May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

<p>A worker welds a truck at a workshop in Chennai May 31, 2013. REUTERS/Babu</p>

A worker welds a truck at a workshop in Chennai May 31, 2013. REUTERS/Babu

<p>Tourists use binoculars in front of the Taj Mahal hotel in Mumbai May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

Tourists use binoculars in front of the Taj Mahal hotel in Mumbai May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

<p>A customer checks out the Mahindra XUV500 on an interactive screen inside the company's showroom in Mumbai May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

A customer checks out the Mahindra XUV500 on an interactive screen inside the company's showroom in Mumbai May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

<p>Members of a wedding band sleep on their decorated light props prior to a wedding procession in New Delhi May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

Members of a wedding band sleep on their decorated light props prior to a wedding procession in New Delhi May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

<p>Iranian Oil Minister Rostam Qasemi sits after a meeting with India's Oil Minister M Veerappa Moily in New Delhi May 27, 2013. Qasemi waas on a three-day visit to India. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

Iranian Oil Minister Rostam Qasemi sits after a meeting with India's Oil Minister M Veerappa Moily in New Delhi May 27, 2013. Qasemi waas on a three-day visit to India. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

