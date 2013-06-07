Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Jun 7, 2013 | 1:15pm IST

India this week

<p>A commuter (L) walks past cobblers sitting in a line waiting for customers outside a metro station in New Delhi June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

A commuter (L) walks past cobblers sitting in a line waiting for customers outside a metro station in New Delhi June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Friday, June 07, 2013

A commuter (L) walks past cobblers sitting in a line waiting for customers outside a metro station in New Delhi June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Close
1 / 14
<p>People hold umbrellas as they walk in a heavy rain shower in Shimla June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

People hold umbrellas as they walk in a heavy rain shower in Shimla June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, June 07, 2013

People hold umbrellas as they walk in a heavy rain shower in Shimla June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
2 / 14
<p>A Kashmiri woman mourns during the funeral of Mohammed Abbas Nangroo, a militant commander at Rajpora, about 50 km (32 miles) south of Srinagar June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail</p>

A Kashmiri woman mourns during the funeral of Mohammed Abbas Nangroo, a militant commander at Rajpora, about 50 km (32 miles) south of Srinagar June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Friday, June 07, 2013

A Kashmiri woman mourns during the funeral of Mohammed Abbas Nangroo, a militant commander at Rajpora, about 50 km (32 miles) south of Srinagar June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Close
3 / 14
<p>A woman fans herself while lying next to a girl along the road on a hot day in New Delhi June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

A woman fans herself while lying next to a girl along the road on a hot day in New Delhi June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Friday, June 07, 2013

A woman fans herself while lying next to a girl along the road on a hot day in New Delhi June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Close
4 / 14
<p>A Kashmiri woman mourns during the funeral of Mohammed Abbas Nangroo, a militant commander at Rajpora, about 50 km (32 miles) south of Srinagar June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail</p>

A Kashmiri woman mourns during the funeral of Mohammed Abbas Nangroo, a militant commander at Rajpora, about 50 km (32 miles) south of Srinagar June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Friday, June 07, 2013

A Kashmiri woman mourns during the funeral of Mohammed Abbas Nangroo, a militant commander at Rajpora, about 50 km (32 miles) south of Srinagar June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Close
5 / 14
<p>Men take a nap under the shade of trees on a hot day at a park in Allahabad June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash</p>

Men take a nap under the shade of trees on a hot day at a park in Allahabad June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Friday, June 07, 2013

Men take a nap under the shade of trees on a hot day at a park in Allahabad June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Close
6 / 14
<p>Fishes are kept on display for sale at a fishing harbour in Chennai June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Babu</p>

Fishes are kept on display for sale at a fishing harbour in Chennai June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Babu

Friday, June 07, 2013

Fishes are kept on display for sale at a fishing harbour in Chennai June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Babu

Close
7 / 14
<p>A scavenger, surrounded by a flock of Greater Adjutant birds, collects plastic for recycling at a dump site on World Environment Day in Guwahati June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah</p>

A scavenger, surrounded by a flock of Greater Adjutant birds, collects plastic for recycling at a dump site on World Environment Day in Guwahati June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah

Friday, June 07, 2013

A scavenger, surrounded by a flock of Greater Adjutant birds, collects plastic for recycling at a dump site on World Environment Day in Guwahati June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah

Close
8 / 14
<p>Workers carry algae as they clean the polluted waters of river Sabarmati on World Environment Day in Ahmedabad June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

Workers carry algae as they clean the polluted waters of river Sabarmati on World Environment Day in Ahmedabad June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Friday, June 07, 2013

Workers carry algae as they clean the polluted waters of river Sabarmati on World Environment Day in Ahmedabad June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Close
9 / 14
<p>Newly-wed donkeys stand with farmers after a marriage ceremony in Mumbai June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Newly-wed donkeys stand with farmers after a marriage ceremony in Mumbai June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Friday, June 07, 2013

Newly-wed donkeys stand with farmers after a marriage ceremony in Mumbai June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
10 / 14
<p>A customer looks at a gold pendent inside a jewellery showroom in Mumbai June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

A customer looks at a gold pendent inside a jewellery showroom in Mumbai June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Friday, June 07, 2013

A customer looks at a gold pendent inside a jewellery showroom in Mumbai June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
11 / 14
<p>A shepherd takes a nap next to his sheep near the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) during early morning in the old quarters of Delhi June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A shepherd takes a nap next to his sheep near the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) during early morning in the old quarters of Delhi June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Friday, June 07, 2013

A shepherd takes a nap next to his sheep near the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) during early morning in the old quarters of Delhi June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
12 / 14
<p>Workers make parts for household mixers at a workshop in Mumbai June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Workers make parts for household mixers at a workshop in Mumbai June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Friday, June 07, 2013

Workers make parts for household mixers at a workshop in Mumbai June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
13 / 14
<p>Gold biscuits are seen in this picture illustration taken inside a jewellery showroom in Mumbai June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Gold biscuits are seen in this picture illustration taken inside a jewellery showroom in Mumbai June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Friday, June 07, 2013

Gold biscuits are seen in this picture illustration taken inside a jewellery showroom in Mumbai June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
14 / 14
View Again
View Next
Los Angeles SWAT drill

Los Angeles SWAT drill

Next Slideshows

Los Angeles SWAT drill

Los Angeles SWAT drill

SWAT team members pretend to take down actors playing the role of terrorists during a live counter terrorism demonstration.

07 Jun 2013
Highest-paid athletes

Highest-paid athletes

The world's highest-paid athletes.

07 Jun 2013
Burning for Tibet

Burning for Tibet

Since 2009, at least 117 Tibetans have committed acts of self-immolation in China in protest against Beijing's policies in Tibet and nearby regions with large...

06 Jun 2013
Fishy business in India

Fishy business in India

The business of catching, selling, buying and eating fish.

06 Jun 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

The 'weed nuns' of California

The 'weed nuns' of California

The Sisters of the Valley, California's self-ordained "weed nuns," are on a mission to heal and empower women with their cannabis products.

Stripped down protest in Venezuela

Stripped down protest in Venezuela

A solitary protester bares it all during a second day of nationwide protests against the government in Caracas.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Protest of one

Protest of one

From a woman blocking an armored vehicle at Venezuela's "mother of all marches" to Beijing's infamous tank man, the moments when an isolated protester comes face to face with police.

China's mega statues

China's mega statues

The structures that pierce the nation's skylines.

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Scenes from Venezuela the day after nationwide opposition protests, in which three people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures