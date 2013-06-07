India this week
A commuter (L) walks past cobblers sitting in a line waiting for customers outside a metro station in New Delhi June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
People hold umbrellas as they walk in a heavy rain shower in Shimla June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A Kashmiri woman mourns during the funeral of Mohammed Abbas Nangroo, a militant commander at Rajpora, about 50 km (32 miles) south of Srinagar June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A woman fans herself while lying next to a girl along the road on a hot day in New Delhi June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A Kashmiri woman mourns during the funeral of Mohammed Abbas Nangroo, a militant commander at Rajpora, about 50 km (32 miles) south of Srinagar June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Men take a nap under the shade of trees on a hot day at a park in Allahabad June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Fishes are kept on display for sale at a fishing harbour in Chennai June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Babu
A scavenger, surrounded by a flock of Greater Adjutant birds, collects plastic for recycling at a dump site on World Environment Day in Guwahati June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah
Workers carry algae as they clean the polluted waters of river Sabarmati on World Environment Day in Ahmedabad June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Newly-wed donkeys stand with farmers after a marriage ceremony in Mumbai June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A customer looks at a gold pendent inside a jewellery showroom in Mumbai June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A shepherd takes a nap next to his sheep near the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) during early morning in the old quarters of Delhi June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Workers make parts for household mixers at a workshop in Mumbai June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Gold biscuits are seen in this picture illustration taken inside a jewellery showroom in Mumbai June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
